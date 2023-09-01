Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Photon Capital Advisors Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PHOTON CAPITAL ADVISORS LTD.

Sector : Miscellaneous | Smallcap | BSE
₹47.50 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Photon Capital Advisors Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.50₹47.50
₹47.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.75₹136.48
₹47.50
Open Price
₹47.50
Prev. Close
₹47.50
Volume
0

Photon Capital Advisors Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R147.5
  • R247.5
  • R347.5
  • Pivot
    47.5
  • S147.5
  • S247.5
  • S347.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 542.7547.94
  • 1038.4949.68
  • 2033.453.17
  • 5032.2762.27
  • 10041.8369.6
  • 20036.7968.83

Photon Capital Advisors Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-20.83-45.58-36.7968.74-16.678.70
-0.854.429.1832.78-4.57129.13107.86
3.81-6.133.6424.392.5932.35162.22
1.90-3.187.4233.0330.1664.93161.40
0.25-5.837.058.892.138.778.77
14.262.9632.8029.618.9341.18-36.68
1.95-7.84-24.50-6.67-12.2766.70-32.07
2.1413.717.8725.8215.9383.64128.69
-11.30-17.2638.2685.07135.577,432.905,799.49
-2.90-2.6437.9361.1516.1616.1616.16
4.4338.2264.2254.8467.5973.7510.47
-2.8613.1159.6856.2746.89219.17171.25
4.8924.2027.9929.197.6272.41-20.36
0.9816.3859.6192.9564.5273.98202.10
14.4482.26140.04162.05111.68111.68111.68
15.3323.9070.8869.6469.6469.6469.64
3.137.6710.91-1.112.62442.78220.84
-2.434.70-1.31-13.87-59.140.8016.27
1.8616.55126.74149.89192.04705.28781.42
-3.46-17.70-23.23-19.1537.27444.83526.98

Photon Capital Advisors Ltd. Share Holdings

Photon Capital Advisors Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Photon Capital Advisors Ltd.

Photon Capital Advisors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910TG1983PLC004368 and registration number is 004368. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Sobha Rani Nandury
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Suchitra Nandury
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Tejaswy Nandury
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. J Narasimha Rao
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. V R Shankara
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Photon Capital Advisors Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Photon Capital Advisors Ltd.?

The market cap of Photon Capital Advisors Ltd. is ₹7.19 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Photon Capital Advisors Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Photon Capital Advisors Ltd. is -23.51 and PB ratio of Photon Capital Advisors Ltd. is 0.7 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Photon Capital Advisors Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Photon Capital Advisors Ltd. is ₹47.50 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Photon Capital Advisors Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Photon Capital Advisors Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Photon Capital Advisors Ltd. is ₹136.48 and 52-week low of Photon Capital Advisors Ltd. is ₹26.75 as on Aug 30, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data