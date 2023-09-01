What is the Market Cap of Photon Capital Advisors Ltd.? The market cap of Photon Capital Advisors Ltd. is ₹7.19 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Photon Capital Advisors Ltd.? P/E ratio of Photon Capital Advisors Ltd. is -23.51 and PB ratio of Photon Capital Advisors Ltd. is 0.7 as on .

What is the share price of Photon Capital Advisors Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Photon Capital Advisors Ltd. is ₹47.50 as on .