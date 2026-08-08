Here's the live share price of Photon Capital Advisors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Photon Capital Advisors
|0
|55.09
|152.34
|178.14
|204.18
|77.53
|70.61
|Dredging Corporation Of India
|-6.11
|1.87
|11.04
|2.67
|62.84
|42.23
|23.50
|Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols
|7.86
|13.95
|4.50
|53.06
|48.30
|30.40
|15.34
|International Conveyors
|0.57
|-6.10
|-9.14
|-6.40
|-12.49
|0.01
|2.66
|Transchem
|3.11
|-7.46
|75.09
|96.02
|665.81
|137.06
|64.55
|Logica Infoway
|2.67
|-4.50
|-16.76
|-25.26
|-18.04
|38.87
|26.66
|Krishna Ventures
|-7.73
|-12.61
|52.27
|38.44
|139.25
|-24.72
|29.36
|Supra Trends
|-0.14
|1.65
|-4.28
|-1.47
|-66.64
|-22.76
|10.96
|Trans India House Impex
|4.40
|-5.47
|-20.00
|-38.01
|-69.21
|-40.69
|4.40
|MPIL Corporation
|-10.00
|-32.99
|-23.62
|-8.57
|-29.06
|0.84
|8.03
|Natura Hue Chem
|11.16
|4.15
|77.36
|195.17
|245.85
|99.60
|100.91
|FGP
|4.10
|4.27
|11.52
|31.89
|51.93
|29.64
|43.57
|Suryo Foods & Industries
|-4.66
|0.56
|-12.66
|-21.44
|-0.35
|45.87
|21.04
|CRP Risk Management
|0
|3.00
|-35.49
|-42.35
|-69.39
|-43.07
|-24.29
|Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat)
|0
|0
|-5.29
|-19.54
|-1.59
|26.26
|22.88
|Delta Industrial Resources
|-0.74
|-2.46
|-22.05
|-30.18
|-28.55
|-9.23
|12.06
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Photon Capital Advisors has gained 204.18% compared to peers like Dredging Corporation Of India (62.84%), Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (48.30%), International Conveyors (-12.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Photon Capital Advisors has outperformed peers relative to Dredging Corporation Of India (23.50%) and Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (15.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|327.46
|323.29
|10
|301.65
|300.25
|20
|247.28
|259.76
|50
|171.46
|196.59
|100
|137.1
|155.63
|200
|106.67
|123.74
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Photon Capital Advisors saw a drop in promoter holding to 54.47%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:13 PM IST IST
|Photon Cap. Advisors - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|Photon Cap. Advisors - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 12:30 AM IST IST
|Photon Cap. Advisors - Submission Of Audited Financial Results Along With Declaration Under Reg 33(3)(D) Of SEBI(LODR) Regula
|Jul 01, 2026, 01:07 AM IST IST
|Photon Cap. Advisors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 01, 2026, 01:05 AM IST IST
|Photon Cap. Advisors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Source: Dion Global
Photon Capital Advisors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910TG1983PLC004368 and registration number is 004368. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Photon Capital Advisors is ₹334.60 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Photon Capital Advisors is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Photon Capital Advisors is ₹91.03 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Photon Capital Advisors are ₹334.60 and ₹334.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Photon Capital Advisors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Photon Capital Advisors is ₹334.60 and 52-week low of Photon Capital Advisors is ₹90.00 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Photon Capital Advisors has shown returns of 1.0% over the past day, 55.09% for the past month, 152.34% over 3 months, 204.18% over 1 year, 77.53% across 3 years, and 70.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Photon Capital Advisors are 2,078.26 and 10.32 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global