What is the share price of Photon Capital Advisors? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Photon Capital Advisors is ₹334.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Photon Capital Advisors? The Photon Capital Advisors is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Photon Capital Advisors? The market cap of Photon Capital Advisors is ₹91.03 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Photon Capital Advisors? Today’s highest and lowest price of Photon Capital Advisors are ₹334.60 and ₹334.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Photon Capital Advisors? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Photon Capital Advisors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Photon Capital Advisors is ₹334.60 and 52-week low of Photon Capital Advisors is ₹90.00 as on .

How has the Photon Capital Advisors performed historically in terms of returns? The Photon Capital Advisors has shown returns of 1.0% over the past day, 55.09% for the past month, 152.34% over 3 months, 204.18% over 1 year, 77.53% across 3 years, and 70.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Photon Capital Advisors? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Photon Capital Advisors are 2,078.26 and 10.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global