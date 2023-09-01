Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-20.83
|-45.58
|-36.79
|68.74
|-16.67
|8.70
|-0.85
|4.42
|9.18
|32.78
|-4.57
|129.13
|107.86
|3.81
|-6.13
|3.64
|24.39
|2.59
|32.35
|162.22
|1.90
|-3.18
|7.42
|33.03
|30.16
|64.93
|161.40
|0.25
|-5.83
|7.05
|8.89
|2.13
|8.77
|8.77
|14.26
|2.96
|32.80
|29.61
|8.93
|41.18
|-36.68
|1.95
|-7.84
|-24.50
|-6.67
|-12.27
|66.70
|-32.07
|2.14
|13.71
|7.87
|25.82
|15.93
|83.64
|128.69
|-11.30
|-17.26
|38.26
|85.07
|135.57
|7,432.90
|5,799.49
|-2.90
|-2.64
|37.93
|61.15
|16.16
|16.16
|16.16
|4.43
|38.22
|64.22
|54.84
|67.59
|73.75
|10.47
|-2.86
|13.11
|59.68
|56.27
|46.89
|219.17
|171.25
|4.89
|24.20
|27.99
|29.19
|7.62
|72.41
|-20.36
|0.98
|16.38
|59.61
|92.95
|64.52
|73.98
|202.10
|14.44
|82.26
|140.04
|162.05
|111.68
|111.68
|111.68
|15.33
|23.90
|70.88
|69.64
|69.64
|69.64
|69.64
|3.13
|7.67
|10.91
|-1.11
|2.62
|442.78
|220.84
|-2.43
|4.70
|-1.31
|-13.87
|-59.14
|0.80
|16.27
|1.86
|16.55
|126.74
|149.89
|192.04
|705.28
|781.42
|-3.46
|-17.70
|-23.23
|-19.15
|37.27
|444.83
|526.98
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Photon Capital Advisors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910TG1983PLC004368 and registration number is 004368. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Photon Capital Advisors Ltd. is ₹7.19 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.
P/E ratio of Photon Capital Advisors Ltd. is -23.51 and PB ratio of Photon Capital Advisors Ltd. is 0.7 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Photon Capital Advisors Ltd. is ₹47.50 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Photon Capital Advisors Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Photon Capital Advisors Ltd. is ₹136.48 and 52-week low of Photon Capital Advisors Ltd. is ₹26.75 as on Aug 30, 2023.