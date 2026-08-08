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Photon Capital Advisors Share Price

NSE
BSE

PHOTON CAPITAL ADVISORS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Miscellaneous

Here's the live share price of Photon Capital Advisors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹334.60 Closed
1.00₹ 3.30
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Photon Capital Advisors Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹334.60₹334.60
₹334.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹90.00₹334.60
₹334.60
Open Price
₹334.60
Prev. Close
₹331.30
Volume
87

Source: Dion Global

Photon Capital Advisors Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Photon Capital Advisors		055.09152.34178.14204.1877.5370.61
Dredging Corporation Of India		-6.111.8711.042.6762.8442.2323.50
Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols		7.8613.954.5053.0648.3030.4015.34
International Conveyors		0.57-6.10-9.14-6.40-12.490.012.66
Transchem		3.11-7.4675.0996.02665.81137.0664.55
Logica Infoway		2.67-4.50-16.76-25.26-18.0438.8726.66
Krishna Ventures		-7.73-12.6152.2738.44139.25-24.7229.36
Supra Trends		-0.141.65-4.28-1.47-66.64-22.7610.96
Trans India House Impex		4.40-5.47-20.00-38.01-69.21-40.694.40
MPIL Corporation		-10.00-32.99-23.62-8.57-29.060.848.03
Natura Hue Chem		11.164.1577.36195.17245.8599.60100.91
FGP		4.104.2711.5231.8951.9329.6443.57
Suryo Foods & Industries		-4.660.56-12.66-21.44-0.3545.8721.04
CRP Risk Management		03.00-35.49-42.35-69.39-43.07-24.29
Mipco Seamless Rings (Gujarat)		00-5.29-19.54-1.5926.2622.88
Delta Industrial Resources		-0.74-2.46-22.05-30.18-28.55-9.2312.06

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Photon Capital Advisors has gained 204.18% compared to peers like Dredging Corporation Of India (62.84%), Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (48.30%), International Conveyors (-12.49%). From a 5 year perspective, Photon Capital Advisors has outperformed peers relative to Dredging Corporation Of India (23.50%) and Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols (15.34%).

Photon Capital Advisors Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Photon Capital Advisors Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5327.46323.29
10301.65300.25
20247.28259.76
50171.46196.59
100137.1155.63
200106.67123.74

Source: Dion Global

Photon Capital Advisors Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Photon Capital Advisors saw a drop in promoter holding to 54.47%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Photon Capital Advisors Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 08:13 PM IST ISTPhoton Cap. Advisors - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation
Jul 08, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTPhoton Cap. Advisors - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 12:30 AM IST ISTPhoton Cap. Advisors - Submission Of Audited Financial Results Along With Declaration Under Reg 33(3)(D) Of SEBI(LODR) Regula
Jul 01, 2026, 01:07 AM IST ISTPhoton Cap. Advisors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 01, 2026, 01:05 AM IST ISTPhoton Cap. Advisors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Source: Dion Global

About Photon Capital Advisors

Photon Capital Advisors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910TG1983PLC004368 and registration number is 004368. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Sobharani Nandury
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Suchitra Nandury
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Tejaswy Nandury
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. V R Shankara
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Venkata Subash Lingareddy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sarath Kumar Jutur
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Photon Capital Advisors Share Price

What is the share price of Photon Capital Advisors?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Photon Capital Advisors is ₹334.60 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Photon Capital Advisors?

The Photon Capital Advisors is operating in the Miscellaneous. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Photon Capital Advisors?

The market cap of Photon Capital Advisors is ₹91.03 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Photon Capital Advisors?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Photon Capital Advisors are ₹334.60 and ₹334.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Photon Capital Advisors?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Photon Capital Advisors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Photon Capital Advisors is ₹334.60 and 52-week low of Photon Capital Advisors is ₹90.00 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Photon Capital Advisors performed historically in terms of returns?

The Photon Capital Advisors has shown returns of 1.0% over the past day, 55.09% for the past month, 152.34% over 3 months, 204.18% over 1 year, 77.53% across 3 years, and 70.61% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Photon Capital Advisors?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Photon Capital Advisors are 2,078.26 and 10.32 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Photon Capital Advisors News

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