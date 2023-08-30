scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

PhonePe launches stock broking platform

“In the last few years, we have seen an increase in the percentage of savings into equities in a big way. There is a vibrant growth in the active trading community which trades with different objectives,” said Ujjwal Jain, CEO, Share.Market.

Written by Reuters
PhonePe, PhonePe stock broking platform, PhonePe news, PhonePe latest news,
The platform will charge users an onboarding price of 199 rupees ($2.40), while there will be no charge for trades of up to 400 rupees, the company said in a statement.

Walmart-owned Indian payments firm PhonePe on Wednesday said it had launched a stock broking platform Share.Market that went live with stocks and exchange trading funds, as it expanded its range of financial services.

PhonePe, which already offers insurance policies and allows users to invest in mutual funds through its payments app, will look to capitalize on its approximately 400 million user base as it enters a crowded Indian online stock broking platforms space with notable competitors such as Zerodha, Groww, and traditional names like Angel One and IIFL Securities.

Also Read

“In the last few years, we have seen an increase in the percentage of savings into equities in a big way. There is a vibrant growth in the active trading community which trades with different objectives,” said Ujjwal Jain, CEO, Share.Market.

Also Read

The platform will charge users an onboarding price of 199 rupees ($2.40), while there will be no charge for trades of up to 400 rupees, the company said in a statement.

More Stories on
phonepe

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 30-08-2023 at 13:27 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS