Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.74
|9.59
|55.67
|70.54
|91.85
|610.48
|370.59
|8.20
|6.97
|7.24
|34.70
|43.86
|294.11
|208.66
|4.43
|3.14
|3.04
|14.26
|-18.15
|17.76
|65.69
|14.92
|28.69
|24.91
|69.07
|69.17
|210.90
|60.80
|7.40
|2.08
|16.02
|48.78
|47.93
|161.61
|146.01
|3.40
|12.05
|24.58
|48.61
|66.67
|241.24
|86.07
|1.54
|11.74
|14.78
|37.12
|51.33
|285.89
|39.33
|-1.64
|17.00
|30.54
|44.65
|49.68
|227.04
|137.82
|0.14
|11.44
|18.61
|20.41
|-2.29
|59.05
|-1.58
|0.84
|0.23
|14.77
|-1.22
|-38.42
|19.38
|19.38
|9.12
|0.05
|-1.69
|15.97
|35.39
|304.33
|110.06
|3.93
|-0.09
|0.92
|26.93
|14.75
|95.93
|13.31
|2.48
|-14.82
|0.87
|22.71
|36.70
|64.54
|18.38
|30.70
|27.79
|55.00
|75.59
|79.48
|253.27
|1.94
|25.65
|56.78
|42.61
|49.66
|5.74
|10.27
|-80.46
|5.63
|-3.92
|-10.92
|0.61
|-1.75
|543.50
|102.95
|6.72
|-14.14
|-4.40
|34.48
|37.38
|310.80
|107.72
|8.34
|2.07
|25.72
|23.92
|62.28
|173.83
|47.91
|9.07
|12.98
|47.66
|68.73
|145.46
|355.64
|334.61
|-0.28
|-2.27
|2.14
|20.68
|-13.65
|58.09
|37.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Phoenix Township Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190GA1993PLC001327 and registration number is 001327. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Phoenix Township Ltd. is ₹111.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Phoenix Township Ltd. is 143.88 and PB ratio of Phoenix Township Ltd. is 6.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Phoenix Township Ltd. is ₹80.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Phoenix Township Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Phoenix Township Ltd. is ₹85.00 and 52-week low of Phoenix Township Ltd. is ₹38.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.