Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Phoenix Township Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PHOENIX TOWNSHIP LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | BSE
₹80.00 Closed
1.271
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Phoenix Township Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹77.01₹81.50
₹80.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.05₹85.00
₹80.00
Open Price
₹80.97
Prev. Close
₹79.00
Volume
3,244

Phoenix Township Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R182
  • R283.99
  • R386.49
  • Pivot
    79.5
  • S177.51
  • S275.01
  • S373.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 543.3279
  • 1043.2877.43
  • 2044.4375.3
  • 5042.9870.47
  • 10039.8765.6
  • 20036.0559.48

Phoenix Township Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.749.5955.6770.5491.85610.48370.59
8.206.977.2434.7043.86294.11208.66
4.433.143.0414.26-18.1517.7665.69
14.9228.6924.9169.0769.17210.9060.80
7.402.0816.0248.7847.93161.61146.01
3.4012.0524.5848.6166.67241.2486.07
1.5411.7414.7837.1251.33285.8939.33
-1.6417.0030.5444.6549.68227.04137.82
0.1411.4418.6120.41-2.2959.05-1.58
0.840.2314.77-1.22-38.4219.3819.38
9.120.05-1.6915.9735.39304.33110.06
3.93-0.090.9226.9314.7595.9313.31
2.48-14.820.8722.7136.7064.5418.38
30.7027.7955.0075.5979.48253.271.94
25.6556.7842.6149.665.7410.27-80.46
5.63-3.92-10.920.61-1.75543.50102.95
6.72-14.14-4.4034.4837.38310.80107.72
8.342.0725.7223.9262.28173.8347.91
9.0712.9847.6668.73145.46355.64334.61
-0.28-2.272.1420.68-13.6558.0937.16

Phoenix Township Ltd. Share Holdings

Phoenix Township Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Phoenix Township Ltd.

Phoenix Township Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Goa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190GA1993PLC001327 and registration number is 001327. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Short term accommodation activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Samit P Hede
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Paul D T Willcox
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Surendra A Dave
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dev Kirit Toprani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kiran Narayan Talcherkar
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Ajit Warty
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Shibanee M Harlalka
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Arun P Pawar
    Alternate Director

FAQs on Phoenix Township Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Phoenix Township Ltd.?

The market cap of Phoenix Township Ltd. is ₹111.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Phoenix Township Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Phoenix Township Ltd. is 143.88 and PB ratio of Phoenix Township Ltd. is 6.69 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Phoenix Township Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Phoenix Township Ltd. is ₹80.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Phoenix Township Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Phoenix Township Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Phoenix Township Ltd. is ₹85.00 and 52-week low of Phoenix Township Ltd. is ₹38.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data