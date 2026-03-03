Here's the live share price of Phoenix Overseas along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Phoenix Overseas has declined 20.59% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -12.73%.
Phoenix Overseas’s current P/E of 10.63x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Phoenix Overseas
|-4.24
|-12.33
|2.95
|-13.12
|-10.07
|-31.90
|-20.59
|LT Foods
|-6.97
|-7.70
|-5.43
|-15.40
|13.71
|54.72
|45.28
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|-5.57
|-14.62
|-19.04
|-22.25
|-2.01
|9.16
|16.19
|KRBL
|-6.07
|-6.43
|-16.32
|-27.66
|33.13
|-1.63
|10.37
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-3.57
|4.96
|19.66
|31.45
|37.51
|6.21
|14.82
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-6.67
|-17.93
|-24.04
|-36.85
|-24.99
|11.48
|7.49
|GRM Overseas
|-0.44
|-3.51
|1.31
|33.00
|112.15
|15.92
|0.10
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|-3.48
|-14.69
|-23.15
|-37.58
|49.01
|5.88
|3.49
|Sanstar
|-2.31
|-6.09
|-4.73
|-3.89
|-2.44
|-9.75
|-5.97
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-4.12
|2.80
|0.95
|-8.68
|-4.32
|15.56
|15.14
|Gulshan Polyols
|1.40
|17.54
|10.43
|-5.48
|4.04
|-6.61
|13.36
|AVT Natural Products
|-4.12
|-8.50
|-7.09
|-15.09
|11.55
|-10.85
|5.42
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|-6.90
|-6.83
|-19.82
|-40.12
|-34.77
|-31.88
|44.34
|Regaal Resources
|7.28
|18.72
|0.38
|-35.31
|-45.83
|-18.48
|-11.54
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|8.83
|11.54
|34.56
|15.15
|5.61
|2.00
|-1.79
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-8.08
|-15.53
|-31.06
|-34.92
|-29.03
|4.44
|17.59
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|-3.25
|12.17
|6.88
|-3.42
|-26.03
|-21.65
|-13.62
|KCK Industries
|-5.54
|16.91
|-28.05
|-41.69
|-48.32
|82.09
|35.35
|TBI Corn
|-1.68
|-3.90
|-15.97
|-21.46
|-33.63
|-30.35
|-19.51
|Sheel Biotech
|-7.94
|-16.59
|-26.60
|-42.39
|-42.39
|-16.79
|-10.44
Over the last one year, Phoenix Overseas has declined 10.07% compared to peers like LT Foods (13.71%), Jubilant Ingrevia (-2.01%), KRBL (33.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Phoenix Overseas has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (45.28%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (16.19%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|19.32
|19.29
|10
|19.98
|19.65
|20
|20.1
|20.06
|50
|20.33
|20.34
|100
|20.41
|20.77
|200
|21.98
|22.41
In the latest quarter, Phoenix Overseas saw a drop in promoter holding to 121.82%, while DII stake increased to 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Phoenix Overseas fact sheet for more information
Phoenix Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/2002 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15314WB2002PLC095587 and registration number is 095587. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 487.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Phoenix Overseas is ₹19.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Phoenix Overseas is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Phoenix Overseas is ₹37.14 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Phoenix Overseas are ₹19.90 and ₹18.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Phoenix Overseas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Phoenix Overseas is ₹29.10 and 52-week low of Phoenix Overseas is ₹16.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Phoenix Overseas has shown returns of 1.59% over the past day, -5.65% for the past month, 2.4% over 3 months, -12.73% over 1 year, -31.9% across 3 years, and -20.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Phoenix Overseas are 10.63 and 0.49 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.