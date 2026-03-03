Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Phoenix Overseas Share Price

NSE
BSE

PHOENIX OVERSEAS

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of Phoenix Overseas along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.20 Closed
1.59₹ 0.30
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Phoenix Overseas Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.00₹19.90
₹19.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.75₹29.10
₹19.20
Open Price
₹19.90
Prev. Close
₹18.90
Volume
16,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Phoenix Overseas has declined 20.59% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -12.73%.

Phoenix Overseas’s current P/E of 10.63x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Phoenix Overseas Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Phoenix Overseas		-4.24-12.332.95-13.12-10.07-31.90-20.59
LT Foods		-6.97-7.70-5.43-15.4013.7154.7245.28
Jubilant Ingrevia		-5.57-14.62-19.04-22.25-2.019.1616.19
KRBL		-6.07-6.43-16.32-27.6633.13-1.6310.37
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		-3.574.9619.6631.4537.516.2114.82
Kaveri Seed Company		-6.67-17.93-24.04-36.85-24.9911.487.49
GRM Overseas		-0.44-3.511.3133.00112.1515.920.10
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		-3.48-14.69-23.15-37.5849.015.883.49
Sanstar		-2.31-6.09-4.73-3.89-2.44-9.75-5.97
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		-4.122.800.95-8.68-4.3215.5615.14
Gulshan Polyols		1.4017.5410.43-5.484.04-6.6113.36
AVT Natural Products		-4.12-8.50-7.09-15.0911.55-10.855.42
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds		-6.90-6.83-19.82-40.12-34.77-31.8844.34
Regaal Resources		7.2818.720.38-35.31-45.83-18.48-11.54
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		8.8311.5434.5615.155.612.00-1.79
Mangalam Global Enterprise		-8.08-15.53-31.06-34.92-29.034.4417.59
Indo US Bio-Tech		-3.2512.176.88-3.42-26.03-21.65-13.62
KCK Industries		-5.5416.91-28.05-41.69-48.3282.0935.35
TBI Corn		-1.68-3.90-15.97-21.46-33.63-30.35-19.51
Sheel Biotech		-7.94-16.59-26.60-42.39-42.39-16.79-10.44

Over the last one year, Phoenix Overseas has declined 10.07% compared to peers like LT Foods (13.71%), Jubilant Ingrevia (-2.01%), KRBL (33.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Phoenix Overseas has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (45.28%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (16.19%).

Phoenix Overseas Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Phoenix Overseas Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
519.3219.29
1019.9819.65
2020.120.06
5020.3320.34
10020.4120.77
20021.9822.41

Phoenix Overseas Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Phoenix Overseas saw a drop in promoter holding to 121.82%, while DII stake increased to 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Phoenix Overseas Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Phoenix Overseas fact sheet for more information

About Phoenix Overseas

Phoenix Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/2002 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15314WB2002PLC095587 and registration number is 095587. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 487.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Aparesh Nandi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jayanta Kumar Ghosh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Uday Narayan Singh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sudipta Kumar Mukherjee
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sanghamitra Mukherjee
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Ranajit Kumar Mondal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Phoenix Overseas Share Price

What is the share price of Phoenix Overseas?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Phoenix Overseas is ₹19.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Phoenix Overseas?

The Phoenix Overseas is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Phoenix Overseas?

The market cap of Phoenix Overseas is ₹37.14 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Phoenix Overseas?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Phoenix Overseas are ₹19.90 and ₹18.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Phoenix Overseas?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Phoenix Overseas stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Phoenix Overseas is ₹29.10 and 52-week low of Phoenix Overseas is ₹16.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Phoenix Overseas performed historically in terms of returns?

The Phoenix Overseas has shown returns of 1.59% over the past day, -5.65% for the past month, 2.4% over 3 months, -12.73% over 1 year, -31.9% across 3 years, and -20.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Phoenix Overseas?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Phoenix Overseas are 10.63 and 0.49 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Phoenix Overseas News

More Phoenix Overseas News
icon
Market Pulse