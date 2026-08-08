Here's the live share price of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals
|11.29
|4.07
|9.52
|-13.64
|-45.98
|-1.64
|17.43
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|3.23
|5.51
|14.34
|22.83
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|22.08
|22.95
|34.86
|39.55
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|1.74
|13.05
|23.94
|38.63
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|2.82
|9.22
|9.65
|-0.91
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1
|-2.94
|18.78
|20.81
|19.21
|19.4
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-3.97
|-0.75
|7.32
|23.13
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-2.01
|0.49
|17.1
|-1.09
|10.6
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|26.21
|50.88
|88.11
|125.92
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.1
|-9.38
|-8.07
|-3.27
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|6.69
|11.59
|38.27
|59.46
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|8.34
|12.99
|15
|25.24
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.9
|0.64
|1.19
|-1.8
|18.46
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.4
|2.84
|-3.27
|15.79
|13.31
|41.01
|31.1
|Abbott India
|0.06
|5.98
|4.28
|1.18
|-15.3
|5.1
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|12.2
|7.07
|24.79
|15.05
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|7.89
|4.64
|3.54
|-1.83
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.7
|-1.48
|11.8
|19.51
|25.3
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|6.12
|14.77
|21.74
|33.73
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|4.91
|37.31
|38.72
|35.28
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals has declined 45.98% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.83%), Divi's Laboratories (39.55%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (38.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|30.75
|31.75
|10
|30.74
|31.57
|20
|32.12
|31.87
|50
|31.59
|32.03
|100
|31.31
|33.36
|200
|38.21
|38.2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 67.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:00 PM IST IST
|Pharmaids Pharma. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Co
|Jul 07, 2026, 08:53 PM IST IST
|Pharmaids Pharma. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 12:47 AM IST IST
|Pharmaids Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jun 25, 2026, 11:38 PM IST IST
|Pharmaids Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jun 13, 2026, 03:40 PM IST IST
|Pharmaids Pharma. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015-Providing Corporate Guarantee To Subsid
Source: Dion Global
Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52520KA1989PLC173979 and registration number is 173979. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals is ₹34.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals is ₹121.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals are ₹36.20 and ₹34.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals is ₹68.00 and 52-week low of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals is ₹25.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -2.82% over the past day, -0.58% for the past month, 11.76% over 3 months, -46.14% over 1 year, -1.64% across 3 years, and 17.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals are -10.38 and 2.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global