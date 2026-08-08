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Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Share Price

NSE
BSE

PHARMAIDS PHARMACEUTICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹34.50 Closed
-2.82₹ -1.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.00₹36.20
₹34.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.60₹68.00
₹34.50
Open Price
₹36.20
Prev. Close
₹35.50
Volume
10,336

Source: Dion Global

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals		11.294.079.52-13.64-45.98-1.6417.43
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.033.235.5114.3422.8318.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3822.0822.9534.8639.5528.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.961.7413.0523.9438.6334.1426.36
Cipla		-0.062.829.229.65-0.916.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1-2.9418.7820.8119.2119.413.74
Lupin		-2.23-3.97-0.757.3223.1329.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-2.010.4917.1-1.0910.611.36
Laurus Labs		2.1426.2150.8888.11125.9266.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.1-9.38-8.07-3.271.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.176.6911.5938.2759.4624.1613.36
Biocon		1.028.3412.991525.2418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90.641.19-1.818.4610.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.42.84-3.2715.7913.3141.0131.1
Abbott India		0.065.984.281.18-15.35.19.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.8712.27.0724.7915.054.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.017.894.643.54-1.8322.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.7-1.4811.819.5125.323.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.296.1214.7721.7433.7325.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.424.9137.3138.7235.2824.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals has declined 45.98% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.83%), Divi's Laboratories (39.55%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (38.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
530.7531.75
1030.7431.57
2032.1231.87
5031.5932.03
10031.3133.36
20038.2138.2

Source: Dion Global

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 67.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:00 PM IST ISTPharmaids Pharma. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Co
Jul 07, 2026, 08:53 PM IST ISTPharmaids Pharma. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 12:47 AM IST ISTPharmaids Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jun 25, 2026, 11:38 PM IST ISTPharmaids Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jun 13, 2026, 03:40 PM IST ISTPharmaids Pharma. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015-Providing Corporate Guarantee To Subsid

Source: Dion Global

About Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52520KA1989PLC173979 and registration number is 173979. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Shankarappa Nagaraja Vinaya Babu
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Ms. Mini Manikantan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Venu Madhava Kaparthy
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shreedhara Shetty
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Methuku Nagesh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P N Vijay
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mopperthy Sudheer
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Share Price

What is the share price of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals is ₹34.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals?

The Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals?

The market cap of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals is ₹121.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals are ₹36.20 and ₹34.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals is ₹68.00 and 52-week low of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals is ₹25.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -2.82% over the past day, -0.58% for the past month, 11.76% over 3 months, -46.14% over 1 year, -1.64% across 3 years, and 17.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals are -10.38 and 2.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals News

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