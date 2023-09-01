Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PHARMAIDS PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹38.89 Closed
3.271.23
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.00₹38.99
₹38.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.00₹52.34
₹38.89
Open Price
₹36.95
Prev. Close
₹37.66
Volume
15,437

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R139.92
  • R240.95
  • R342.91
  • Pivot
    37.96
  • S136.93
  • S234.97
  • S333.94

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.7538.59
  • 1013.7838.28
  • 2013.6437.97
  • 5013.4836.08
  • 10012.5731.35
  • 20013.2225.37

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.90-1.0229.6352.99192.19926.12850.86
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Holdings

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
06 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52520TG1989PLC009679 and registration number is 009679. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. S Padmaja Kalyani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. S Vishwa Prasad
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sadhanala Venkata Rao
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Mopperthy Sudheer
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Veerareddy Vallapureddy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The market cap of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹83.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is -9.59 and PB ratio of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 3.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹38.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹52.34 and 52-week low of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹11.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data