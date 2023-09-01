Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-5.90
|-1.02
|29.63
|52.99
|192.19
|926.12
|850.86
|0.30
|-2.85
|12.51
|15.86
|27.46
|112.71
|69.37
|2.58
|5.32
|28.66
|37.87
|21.30
|68.28
|91.19
|-0.99
|-1.13
|2.07
|26.48
|-0.03
|11.16
|179.98
|-3.49
|-1.54
|22.54
|28.30
|32.65
|27.89
|115.04
|-3.38
|-2.59
|23.41
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|-2.04
|-2.84
|19.99
|30.46
|65.36
|62.89
|52.09
|-7.73
|-9.61
|0.83
|21.30
|16.58
|32.33
|96.50
|1.11
|10.25
|34.26
|64.75
|64.96
|14.70
|16.50
|-0.51
|0.76
|24.45
|77.96
|52.96
|0.87
|17.87
|-2.10
|-5.10
|5.17
|10.98
|23.03
|38.95
|170.06
|-1.69
|-9.22
|7.03
|16.00
|22.28
|28.98
|64.54
|2.05
|1.92
|6.32
|14.79
|-13.56
|-35.74
|-15.25
|14.26
|35.79
|89.54
|36.77
|-29.50
|-2.95
|-2.95
|1.48
|2.56
|8.49
|7.91
|-0.34
|-8.20
|-17.04
|-2.20
|-4.33
|22.88
|6.87
|-3.95
|-14.29
|126.14
|-1.61
|8.56
|32.21
|40.20
|54.88
|266.21
|718.51
|1.03
|1.64
|30.45
|45.23
|24.22
|76.06
|105.59
|2.63
|-3.66
|24.66
|76.90
|105.00
|57.17
|14.70
|2.35
|10.73
|16.54
|26.24
|-30.94
|76.74
|352.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|06 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/03/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52520TG1989PLC009679 and registration number is 009679. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹83.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is -9.59 and PB ratio of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 3.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹38.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹52.34 and 52-week low of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹11.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.