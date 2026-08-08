What is the share price of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals is ₹34.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals? The Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals? The market cap of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals is ₹121.67 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals are ₹36.20 and ₹34.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals is ₹68.00 and 52-week low of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals is ₹25.60 as on .

How has the Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns? The Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of -2.82% over the past day, -0.58% for the past month, 11.76% over 3 months, -46.14% over 1 year, -1.64% across 3 years, and 17.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals are -10.38 and 2.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global