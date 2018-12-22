Pharma sector: Earnings downgrade is yet to bottom out

The natural pace of evolution for generic pharma companies, which thus far relied on expanding geographical presence and product basket, will not translate into sustained profitable growth. Over the next five years, the nature of challenges will shift from pricing pressure and soaring investments to a changing opportunity mix wherein biologics and complex chemistry will constitute 65% (35% now) of the overall pie. On the earnings front, we believe more consensus downgrades are in store and the sector still trades at 45% premium to the Nifty. Top buys DRRD, best play on the complex opportunity, and DIVI, best play on China disruption and outsourcing; top sells SUNP, risk to earnings and BION (new initiation).

Change in opportunity mix should ease pricing pressure

Overall opportunity in terms of patent expiry over CY18-22 — $105 bn compared to $75 bn over CY13-17—will not change much; however, the mix will, drastically. Me-too oral solid dosage forms, which contributed ~75% to pie are likely to shrink to 37%, while biologics (36%), respiratory (6%) and complex molecules (21%) will form the bulk of the opportunity, where high entry barriers could ease competition and pricing pressure.

Recovery post eight quarters of contraction will be gradual

A large chunk of incremental investments by Indian pharmaceutical companies have been in complex and specialty. The sector’s R&D spends have more than doubled over FY14-18 to $1.6 bn per annum. Complex and specialty products have their own learning curve in terms of: (i) regulatory hurdles; (ii) market challenges; and (iii) life cycle management. Unlike oral solid dosages (OSD) with a straightforward business model, this will require massive initial investments in product, technology and marketing infrastructure and time to adapt this new business model.

EPS downgrade not bottomed out yet

An earnings downgrade cycle is underway in the pharma sector over the past two years (at 30% CAGR), after a five year earnings upgrade cycle (at ~17% CAGR). FY18 was the worst year with 50% cut in earnings. The Nifty pharma index, which was once trading at 100% premium to Nifty, is now trading at 45% premium. DRRD and DIVI are the only names where we see consensus upgrading earnings, while consensus will moderate for SUNP and BION.