Here's the live share price of Phantom Digital Effects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Phantom Digital Effects
|-7.48
|-18.34
|-25.64
|-33.85
|-43.67
|-33.89
|-13.08
|Affle 3I
|3.76
|11.74
|10.54
|-0.25
|-15.61
|14.01
|14.60
|Prime Focus
|0.17
|22.18
|-6.56
|3.71
|83.39
|42.26
|38.22
|Sun TV Network
|-4.33
|-4.10
|-14.79
|-14.61
|-13.19
|-3.09
|-2.06
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.58
|21.15
|48.47
|67.26
|85.77
|22.93
|13.19
|PVR INOX
|2.25
|15.38
|8.43
|10.80
|8.30
|-10.28
|-3.80
|Saregama India
|-0.70
|12.83
|48.41
|47.98
|7.51
|9.16
|7.84
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-17.77
|-7.99
|-0.41
|1.60
|-17.86
|-26.36
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.40
|-5.26
|0.33
|12.93
|10.47
|26.71
|40.15
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.01
|-1.28
|-4.31
|-29.72
|-25.41
|-7.40
|-9.47
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.37
|-7.36
|-15.37
|-24.63
|-47.49
|-20.60
|-10.54
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.30
|-1.62
|-2.50
|-7.54
|-23.81
|-13.23
|-16.14
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|15.00
|19.53
|-2.29
|44.86
|44.86
|13.15
|7.69
|Signpost India
|-5.64
|-10.07
|-10.32
|27.08
|21.51
|-6.43
|-3.91
|Den Networks
|-0.33
|-5.20
|-3.05
|-6.85
|-24.63
|-12.87
|-12.11
|Balaji Telefilms
|2.52
|-5.87
|-30.27
|-9.18
|-14.31
|18.51
|5.08
|New Delhi Television
|-0.30
|-3.54
|-4.10
|-11.97
|-26.41
|-24.38
|4.24
|OnMobile Global
|9.92
|-5.07
|18.90
|37.34
|29.89
|-4.17
|-12.08
|TV Today Network
|0.87
|-9.21
|-3.11
|-7.61
|-18.74
|-18.07
|-17.13
|Aqylon Nexus
|5.65
|-35.71
|-47.34
|-85.76
|-78.56
|22.92
|3.66
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Phantom Digital Effects has declined 43.67% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.61%), Prime Focus (83.39%), Sun TV Network (-13.19%). From a 5 year perspective, Phantom Digital Effects has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.60%) and Prime Focus (38.22%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|171.74
|167.87
|10
|174.66
|171.31
|20
|180.12
|174.93
|50
|178.83
|179.94
|100
|186.59
|188.56
|200
|210.55
|205.49
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Phantom Digital Effects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.90%, FII holding unchanged at 1.79%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Phantom Digital Effects fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Phantom Digital Effects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92100TN2016PLC103929 and registration number is 103929. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 98.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Phantom Digital Effects is ₹155.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Phantom Digital Effects is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Phantom Digital Effects is ₹247.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Phantom Digital Effects are ₹167.00 and ₹154.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Phantom Digital Effects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Phantom Digital Effects is ₹311.00 and 52-week low of Phantom Digital Effects is ₹154.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Phantom Digital Effects has shown returns of -5.97% over the past day, -18.34% for the past month, -25.64% over 3 months, -43.67% over 1 year, -33.89% across 3 years, and -13.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Phantom Digital Effects are 7.57 and 0.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global