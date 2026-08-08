What is the share price of Phantom Digital Effects? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Phantom Digital Effects is ₹155.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Phantom Digital Effects? The Phantom Digital Effects is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Phantom Digital Effects? The market cap of Phantom Digital Effects is ₹247.04 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Phantom Digital Effects? Today’s highest and lowest price of Phantom Digital Effects are ₹167.00 and ₹154.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Phantom Digital Effects? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Phantom Digital Effects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Phantom Digital Effects is ₹311.00 and 52-week low of Phantom Digital Effects is ₹154.00 as on .

How has the Phantom Digital Effects performed historically in terms of returns? The Phantom Digital Effects has shown returns of -5.97% over the past day, -18.34% for the past month, -25.64% over 3 months, -43.67% over 1 year, -33.89% across 3 years, and -13.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Phantom Digital Effects? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Phantom Digital Effects are 7.57 and 0.71 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global