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Phantom Digital Effects Share Price

NSE
BSE

PHANTOM DIGITAL EFFECTS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Phantom Digital Effects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹155.15 Closed
-5.97₹ -9.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Phantom Digital Effects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹154.00₹167.00
₹155.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹154.00₹311.00
₹155.15
Open Price
₹163.05
Prev. Close
₹165.00
Volume
62,100

Source: Dion Global

Phantom Digital Effects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Phantom Digital Effects		-7.48-18.34-25.64-33.85-43.67-33.89-13.08
Affle 3I		3.7611.7410.54-0.25-15.6114.0114.60
Prime Focus		0.1722.18-6.563.7183.3942.2638.22
Sun TV Network		-4.33-4.10-14.79-14.61-13.19-3.09-2.06
Amagi Media Labs		-0.5821.1548.4767.2685.7722.9313.19
PVR INOX		2.2515.388.4310.808.30-10.28-3.80
Saregama India		-0.7012.8348.4147.987.519.167.84
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-17.77-7.99-0.411.60-17.86-26.36-13.21
Tips Music		-3.40-5.260.3312.9310.4726.7140.15
Latent View Analytics		-6.01-1.28-4.31-29.72-25.41-7.40-9.47
Network18 Media & Investments		0.37-7.36-15.37-24.63-47.49-20.60-10.54
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.30-1.62-2.50-7.54-23.81-13.23-16.14
Media Matrix Worldwide		15.0019.53-2.2944.8644.8613.157.69
Signpost India		-5.64-10.07-10.3227.0821.51-6.43-3.91
Den Networks		-0.33-5.20-3.05-6.85-24.63-12.87-12.11
Balaji Telefilms		2.52-5.87-30.27-9.18-14.3118.515.08
New Delhi Television		-0.30-3.54-4.10-11.97-26.41-24.384.24
OnMobile Global		9.92-5.0718.9037.3429.89-4.17-12.08
TV Today Network		0.87-9.21-3.11-7.61-18.74-18.07-17.13
Aqylon Nexus		5.65-35.71-47.34-85.76-78.5622.923.66

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Phantom Digital Effects has declined 43.67% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.61%), Prime Focus (83.39%), Sun TV Network (-13.19%). From a 5 year perspective, Phantom Digital Effects has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.60%) and Prime Focus (38.22%).

Phantom Digital Effects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Phantom Digital Effects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5171.74167.87
10174.66171.31
20180.12174.93
50178.83179.94
100186.59188.56
200210.55205.49

Source: Dion Global

Phantom Digital Effects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Phantom Digital Effects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.90%, FII holding unchanged at 1.79%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Phantom Digital Effects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Phantom Digital Effects fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Phantom Digital Effects

Phantom Digital Effects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92100TN2016PLC103929 and registration number is 103929. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 98.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. S Bejoy Arputharaj
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. S Binu Joshua
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. S Ravindran
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Syntia Moses Darry
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manjit Singh Parmar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tom Antony
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suryaraj Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Phantom Digital Effects Share Price

What is the share price of Phantom Digital Effects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Phantom Digital Effects is ₹155.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Phantom Digital Effects?

The Phantom Digital Effects is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Phantom Digital Effects?

The market cap of Phantom Digital Effects is ₹247.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Phantom Digital Effects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Phantom Digital Effects are ₹167.00 and ₹154.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Phantom Digital Effects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Phantom Digital Effects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Phantom Digital Effects is ₹311.00 and 52-week low of Phantom Digital Effects is ₹154.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Phantom Digital Effects performed historically in terms of returns?

The Phantom Digital Effects has shown returns of -5.97% over the past day, -18.34% for the past month, -25.64% over 3 months, -43.67% over 1 year, -33.89% across 3 years, and -13.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Phantom Digital Effects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Phantom Digital Effects are 7.57 and 0.71 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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