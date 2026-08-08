Here's the live share price of Phaarmasia along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Phaarmasia
|-6.66
|-16.60
|-12.89
|-23.95
|200.91
|49.63
|24.78
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Phaarmasia has gained 200.91% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Phaarmasia has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|88.72
|86.43
|10
|89.59
|87.96
|20
|91.56
|89.99
|50
|92.03
|92.04
|100
|92.12
|90.87
|200
|82.39
|82.25
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Phaarmasia remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 16, 2026, 08:08 PM IST IST
|Phaarmasia - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 13, 2026, 07:15 PM IST IST
|Phaarmasia - Clarification Sought From Phaarmasia Ltd On Price Movement
|Jun 10, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|Phaarmasia - Clarification sought from Phaarmasia Ltd
|May 29, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Phaarmasia - Integrated Filing Of Financials For The Quarter And FY Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Phaarmasia - Financial Results For The Quarter And FY Ended 31St March, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Phaarmasia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/02/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239TG1981PLC002915 and registration number is 002915. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Phaarmasia is ₹82.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Phaarmasia is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Phaarmasia is ₹56.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Phaarmasia are ₹84.99 and ₹82.74.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Phaarmasia stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Phaarmasia is ₹131.75 and 52-week low of Phaarmasia is ₹26.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Phaarmasia has shown returns of -2.62% over the past day, -16.6% for the past month, -12.89% over 3 months, 200.91% over 1 year, 49.63% across 3 years, and 24.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Phaarmasia are 3.21 and 2.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global