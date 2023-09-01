Follow Us

PHAARMASIA LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹24.85 Closed
4.941.17
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Phaarmasia Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.25₹24.86
₹24.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.30₹34.35
₹24.85
Open Price
₹24.85
Prev. Close
₹23.68
Volume
1,353

Phaarmasia Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R125.39
  • R225.93
  • R327
  • Pivot
    24.32
  • S123.78
  • S222.71
  • S322.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 526.0524.72
  • 102624.96
  • 2025.8325.02
  • 5025.3224.99
  • 10024.9125.16
  • 20027.8625.72

Phaarmasia Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.550.4003.54-3.12-32.56-6.58
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Phaarmasia Ltd. Share Holdings

Phaarmasia Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 Nov, 2022Board MeetingVoluntary Delisting of Shares
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Phaarmasia Ltd.

Phaarmasia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/02/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239TG1981PLC002915 and registration number is 002915. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Maneesh Ramakant Sapte
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Yallapragada Naga Bhaskara Rao
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vinay Ramakant Sapte
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rashmi Vinay Sapte
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pravin M Hegde
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajit Gopal Jamkhandikar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Phaarmasia Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Phaarmasia Ltd.?

The market cap of Phaarmasia Ltd. is ₹16.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Phaarmasia Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Phaarmasia Ltd. is -11.96 and PB ratio of Phaarmasia Ltd. is 2.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Phaarmasia Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Phaarmasia Ltd. is ₹24.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Phaarmasia Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Phaarmasia Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Phaarmasia Ltd. is ₹34.35 and 52-week low of Phaarmasia Ltd. is ₹21.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

