What is the share price of Phaarmasia? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Phaarmasia is ₹82.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Phaarmasia? The Phaarmasia is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Phaarmasia? The market cap of Phaarmasia is ₹56.49 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Phaarmasia? Today’s highest and lowest price of Phaarmasia are ₹84.99 and ₹82.74.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Phaarmasia? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Phaarmasia stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Phaarmasia is ₹131.75 and 52-week low of Phaarmasia is ₹26.00 as on .

How has the Phaarmasia performed historically in terms of returns? The Phaarmasia has shown returns of -2.62% over the past day, -16.6% for the past month, -12.89% over 3 months, 200.91% over 1 year, 49.63% across 3 years, and 24.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Phaarmasia? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Phaarmasia are 3.21 and 2.56 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global