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Phaarmasia Share Price

NSE
BSE

PHAARMASIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Phaarmasia along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹82.75 Closed
-2.62₹ -2.23
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Phaarmasia Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹82.74₹84.99
₹82.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.00₹131.75
₹82.75
Open Price
₹84.99
Prev. Close
₹84.98
Volume
177

Source: Dion Global

Phaarmasia Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Phaarmasia		-6.66-16.60-12.89-23.95200.9149.6324.78
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Phaarmasia has gained 200.91% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Phaarmasia has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Phaarmasia Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Phaarmasia Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
588.7286.43
1089.5987.96
2091.5689.99
5092.0392.04
10092.1290.87
20082.3982.25

Source: Dion Global

Phaarmasia Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Phaarmasia remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Phaarmasia Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 16, 2026, 08:08 PM IST ISTPhaarmasia - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 13, 2026, 07:15 PM IST ISTPhaarmasia - Clarification Sought From Phaarmasia Ltd On Price Movement
Jun 10, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTPhaarmasia - Clarification sought from Phaarmasia Ltd
May 29, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTPhaarmasia - Integrated Filing Of Financials For The Quarter And FY Ended 31St March, 2026
May 29, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTPhaarmasia - Financial Results For The Quarter And FY Ended 31St March, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Phaarmasia

Phaarmasia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/02/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239TG1981PLC002915 and registration number is 002915. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Maneesh Ramakant Sapte
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Naga Bhaskara Rao Yallapragada
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vinay Ramakant Sapte
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rashmi Vinay Sapte
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pravin Mohandas Hegde
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajit Gopal Jamkhandikar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Phaarmasia Share Price

What is the share price of Phaarmasia?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Phaarmasia is ₹82.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Phaarmasia?

The Phaarmasia is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Phaarmasia?

The market cap of Phaarmasia is ₹56.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Phaarmasia?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Phaarmasia are ₹84.99 and ₹82.74.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Phaarmasia?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Phaarmasia stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Phaarmasia is ₹131.75 and 52-week low of Phaarmasia is ₹26.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Phaarmasia performed historically in terms of returns?

The Phaarmasia has shown returns of -2.62% over the past day, -16.6% for the past month, -12.89% over 3 months, 200.91% over 1 year, 49.63% across 3 years, and 24.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Phaarmasia?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Phaarmasia are 3.21 and 2.56 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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