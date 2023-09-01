Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.55
|0.40
|0
|3.54
|-3.12
|-32.56
|-6.58
|0.30
|-2.85
|12.51
|15.86
|27.46
|112.71
|69.37
|2.58
|5.32
|28.66
|37.87
|21.30
|68.28
|91.19
|-0.99
|-1.13
|2.07
|26.48
|-0.03
|11.16
|179.98
|-3.49
|-1.54
|22.54
|28.30
|32.65
|27.89
|115.04
|-3.38
|-2.59
|23.41
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|-2.04
|-2.84
|19.99
|30.46
|65.36
|62.89
|52.09
|-7.73
|-9.61
|0.83
|21.30
|16.58
|32.33
|96.50
|1.11
|10.25
|34.26
|64.75
|64.96
|14.70
|16.50
|-0.51
|0.76
|24.45
|77.96
|52.96
|0.87
|17.87
|-2.10
|-5.10
|5.17
|10.98
|23.03
|38.95
|170.06
|-1.69
|-9.22
|7.03
|16.00
|22.28
|28.98
|64.54
|2.05
|1.92
|6.32
|14.79
|-13.56
|-35.74
|-15.25
|14.26
|35.79
|89.54
|36.77
|-29.50
|-2.95
|-2.95
|1.48
|2.56
|8.49
|7.91
|-0.34
|-8.20
|-17.04
|-2.20
|-4.33
|22.88
|6.87
|-3.95
|-14.29
|126.14
|-1.61
|8.56
|32.21
|40.20
|54.88
|266.21
|718.51
|1.03
|1.64
|30.45
|45.23
|24.22
|76.06
|105.59
|2.63
|-3.66
|24.66
|76.90
|105.00
|57.17
|14.70
|2.35
|10.73
|16.54
|26.24
|-30.94
|76.74
|352.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Voluntary Delisting of Shares
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Phaarmasia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/02/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239TG1981PLC002915 and registration number is 002915. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Phaarmasia Ltd. is ₹16.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Phaarmasia Ltd. is -11.96 and PB ratio of Phaarmasia Ltd. is 2.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Phaarmasia Ltd. is ₹24.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Phaarmasia Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Phaarmasia Ltd. is ₹34.35 and 52-week low of Phaarmasia Ltd. is ₹21.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.