What is the share price of PFL Infotech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PFL Infotech is ₹4.00 as on .

What kind of stock is PFL Infotech? The PFL Infotech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PFL Infotech? The market cap of PFL Infotech is ₹2.99 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of PFL Infotech? Today’s highest and lowest price of PFL Infotech are ₹4.08 and ₹4.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PFL Infotech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PFL Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PFL Infotech is ₹14.34 and 52-week low of PFL Infotech is ₹3.57 as on .

How has the PFL Infotech performed historically in terms of returns? The PFL Infotech has shown returns of -1.96% over the past day, 1.78% for the past month, -11.5% over 3 months, -69.28% over 1 year, -0.5% across 3 years, and 6.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PFL Infotech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PFL Infotech are -6.16 and -7.34 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global