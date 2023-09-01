Follow Us

PFL INFOTECH LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.49 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

PFL Infotech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.49₹3.49
₹3.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.29₹5.69
₹3.49
Open Price
₹3.49
Prev. Close
₹3.49
Volume
0

PFL Infotech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.49
  • R23.49
  • R33.49
  • Pivot
    3.49
  • S13.49
  • S23.49
  • S33.49

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.83.87
  • 103.194.16
  • 204.224.23
  • 504.444.1
  • 1004.244.32
  • 2006.455.14

PFL Infotech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-14.04-32.507.38-2.51-15.90-38.99
-0.37-2.401.35-0.527.5550.0163.90
1.595.719.38-3.57-1.4557.85101.36
2.714.213.937.7028.0871.77126.25
1.622.402.306.551.4753.3079.68
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.327.479.639.0516.6568.7764.64
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.629.838.9342.15110.361,355.431,042.86
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0322.1853.5390.5863.98212.6175.74
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.888.6237.2785.36130.72208.2359.30
5.549.2721.2459.7020.81290.90177.04

PFL Infotech Ltd. Share Holdings

PFL Infotech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About PFL Infotech Ltd.

PFL Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1993PLC007005 and registration number is 007005. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. P Amresh Kumar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhinandan Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sujana Kadiam
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on PFL Infotech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of PFL Infotech Ltd.?

The market cap of PFL Infotech Ltd. is ₹2.61 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of PFL Infotech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of PFL Infotech Ltd. is -67.12 and PB ratio of PFL Infotech Ltd. is 0.43 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of PFL Infotech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PFL Infotech Ltd. is ₹3.49 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PFL Infotech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PFL Infotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PFL Infotech Ltd. is ₹5.69 and 52-week low of PFL Infotech Ltd. is ₹2.29 as on Aug 28, 2023.

