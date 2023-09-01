What is the Market Cap of PFL Infotech Ltd.? The market cap of PFL Infotech Ltd. is ₹2.61 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of PFL Infotech Ltd.? P/E ratio of PFL Infotech Ltd. is -67.12 and PB ratio of PFL Infotech Ltd. is 0.43 as on .

What is the share price of PFL Infotech Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PFL Infotech Ltd. is ₹3.49 as on .