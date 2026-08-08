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PFL Infotech Share Price

NSE
BSE

PFL INFOTECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of PFL Infotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.00 Closed
-1.96₹ -0.08
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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PFL Infotech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.00₹4.08
₹4.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.57₹14.34
₹4.00
Open Price
₹4.08
Prev. Close
₹4.08
Volume
30,100

Source: Dion Global

PFL Infotech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
PFL Infotech		4.991.78-11.50-22.18-69.28-0.506.35
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, PFL Infotech has declined 69.28% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, PFL Infotech has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

PFL Infotech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

PFL Infotech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.063.94
104.224.02
204.054.07
504.134.19
1004.424.6
2006.075.35

Source: Dion Global

PFL Infotech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, PFL Infotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 93.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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PFL Infotech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 08:05 PM IST ISTPFL Infotech - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting To Be Held On Friday, 14Th August, 2026
Jul 22, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTPFL Infotech - Intimation Of Non-Applicability Of Regulation 32(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements)
Jul 22, 2026, 09:37 PM IST ISTPFL Infotech - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
Jul 22, 2026, 09:35 PM IST ISTPFL Infotech - Compliance-57 (4) : Prior intimation to the beginning of the quarter
Jul 15, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTPFL Infotech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About PFL Infotech

PFL Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1993PLC007005 and registration number is 007005. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. P Amresh Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Parmanand Chand
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Kirti Chand
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vipin Shantilal Champawat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on PFL Infotech Share Price

What is the share price of PFL Infotech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PFL Infotech is ₹4.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is PFL Infotech?

The PFL Infotech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PFL Infotech?

The market cap of PFL Infotech is ₹2.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of PFL Infotech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of PFL Infotech are ₹4.08 and ₹4.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PFL Infotech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PFL Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PFL Infotech is ₹14.34 and 52-week low of PFL Infotech is ₹3.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the PFL Infotech performed historically in terms of returns?

The PFL Infotech has shown returns of -1.96% over the past day, 1.78% for the past month, -11.5% over 3 months, -69.28% over 1 year, -0.5% across 3 years, and 6.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PFL Infotech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PFL Infotech are -6.16 and -7.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

PFL Infotech News

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