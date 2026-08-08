Here's the live share price of PFL Infotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|PFL Infotech
|4.99
|1.78
|-11.50
|-22.18
|-69.28
|-0.50
|6.35
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, PFL Infotech has declined 69.28% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, PFL Infotech has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.06
|3.94
|10
|4.22
|4.02
|20
|4.05
|4.07
|50
|4.13
|4.19
|100
|4.42
|4.6
|200
|6.07
|5.35
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, PFL Infotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 93.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 08:05 PM IST IST
|PFL Infotech - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting To Be Held On Friday, 14Th August, 2026
|Jul 22, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|PFL Infotech - Intimation Of Non-Applicability Of Regulation 32(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements)
|Jul 22, 2026, 09:37 PM IST IST
|PFL Infotech - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
|Jul 22, 2026, 09:35 PM IST IST
|PFL Infotech - Compliance-57 (4) : Prior intimation to the beginning of the quarter
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|PFL Infotech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
PFL Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1993PLC007005 and registration number is 007005. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PFL Infotech is ₹4.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PFL Infotech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of PFL Infotech is ₹2.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of PFL Infotech are ₹4.08 and ₹4.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PFL Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PFL Infotech is ₹14.34 and 52-week low of PFL Infotech is ₹3.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PFL Infotech has shown returns of -1.96% over the past day, 1.78% for the past month, -11.5% over 3 months, -69.28% over 1 year, -0.5% across 3 years, and 6.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PFL Infotech are -6.16 and -7.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global