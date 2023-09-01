Name
PFL Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1993PLC007005 and registration number is 007005. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of PFL Infotech Ltd. is ₹2.61 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of PFL Infotech Ltd. is -67.12 and PB ratio of PFL Infotech Ltd. is 0.43 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PFL Infotech Ltd. is ₹3.49 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PFL Infotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PFL Infotech Ltd. is ₹5.69 and 52-week low of PFL Infotech Ltd. is ₹2.29 as on Aug 28, 2023.