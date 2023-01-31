Pfizer, Adani Transmission among 175 BSE stocks to touch 52-week lows, 69 BSE stocks hit 52-week highs

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty traded with sharp cuts before trimming losses amid high volatility intraday. The 30-share BSE Sensex trades flat, down 43 points or 0.07% to 59,457 and NSE Nifty declines 2 points or 0.01% to 17,646. Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top winners are Power Grid, Adani Enterprises, SBI, Adani Ports, BPCL with Power Grid up by 3.21%. The biggest laggards are TechM, Britannia, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life and TCS, with TechM down by 2.90%.

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 69 stocks rose to hit fresh 52 week highs. EFC (I), Haryana Leather Chemicals, Gravita India, Captain Pipes, Carborundum Universal, Aegis Logistics, Automotive Axles, Jindal Saw, JSL Industries, Indo Thai Securities, Lotus Chocolate, Mkventures Capital, Mercury Metals and many others were among those to hit these highs.

On the flip side, 175 stocks fell to their 52 week lows.Shubham Polyspin, Music Broadcast, Quint Digital Media, Quess Corp, Shilpa Medicare, Stanrose Mafatlal Investments and Finance, Tierra Agrotech, Venus Remedies, Zydus Wellness, Thyrocare Technologies, Pfizer, Nahar Spinning Mills, Oriental Aromatics, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, Aurobindo Pharma and others were among these scrips.

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 17 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Fourth Dimension Solutions, Aegis Logistics, Automotive Axles, Indo Thai Securities, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Vinny Overseas, Servotech Power Systems, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Jindal Saw among others.

Alternatively, 79 stocks including Pfizer, Hester Biosciences, Adani Transmission, Zydus Wellness, Gland Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Indigo Paints, Adani Green Energy, Aarti Surfactants, Thyrocare Technologies, Century Plyboards (India), Aurobindo Pharma, Dollar Industries, Oriental Aromatics, Quess Corp, Laurus Labs, Heranba Industries, Aarti Pharmalabs, Kiri Industries are at 52 week lows.

Volume Toppers and Gainers

Astec LifeSciences, Yuken India, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers, Heranba Industries, ADF Foods, Orient Electric are the top volume gainers of the day on NSE. SBI, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank are among the volume toppers on the BSE Sensex-30 index.