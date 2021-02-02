  • MORE MARKET STATS

PFC raises $500 million via dollar-denominated bonds

By: |
February 2, 2021 4:43 PM

PFC, the leading NBFC in the power sector, successfully raised $500 million on January 29, 2021, through the issuance of USD denominated bonds under 'Reg S route' with a fixed maturity of May 16, 2031.

PFC LtdThe order book amounted to around $2.55 billion, achieving an oversubscription of 5.1 times.

State-run non-banking finance firm Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PFC) on Tuesday said it has raised $500 million through the issuance of dollar-denominated bonds.

PFC, the leading NBFC in the power sector, successfully raised $500 million on January 29, 2021, through the issuance of USD denominated bonds under ‘Reg S route’ with a fixed maturity of May 16, 2031, a PFC statement said.

Related News

This is the longest tenor bond issuance from India since the start of the year. The bonds have a fixed coupon of 3.35 per cent per annum which was inside the fair value of PFC’s secondary bonds.

The order book amounted to around $2.55 billion, achieving an oversubscription of 5.1 times.

The proceeds from bonds will be utilized in accordance with the external commercial borrowing regulations of the Reserve Bank of India including for on-lending to power sector utilities.

Commenting on the success of bond issuance, Chairman and Managing Director of PFC, R S Dhillon expressed satisfaction that despite the challenging COVID-19 situation being witnessed globally, the PFC’s bond offer attracted wide participation from international investors.

The deal concluded at very attractive terms, which reflects confidence of investors in PFC’s business as well as its credit profile and the growth story of Indian Power sector.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. PFC raises $500 million via dollar-denominated bonds
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Sensex, Nifty scale fresh record closing highs, PSUs lead the rally; will this bull run sustain?
2Brookfield India REIT IPO opens for subscription tomorrow; here’s all you need to know
3Gamestop effect: Silver price soars to 8-year high; short squeeze hashtag hits commodities markets