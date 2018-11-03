PFC profitrises 12% to Rs 1,325 crore in Q2, firm raises borrowing limit

PFC’s revenue in the quarter increased 8.2% to Rs 7,407.1 crore year-on-year (y-o-y) even though income from interest, the company’s main income source, inched up 2.8% y-o-y to Rs 6,908.5 crore.

State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has reported net profit at Rs 1,324.7 crore for the quarter ended September 2018, recording a rise of 11.9% from the corresponding period a year ago.

The company’s board also approved to raise its market borrowing limit for FY19 to Rs 82,000 crore. In the beginning of the fiscal, the limit was set at Rs 57,000 crore. The limit under long-term rupee-denominated borrowing for FY19 has been increased to `52,000 crore from `20,750 crore fixed earlier.

PFC’s revenue in the quarter increased 8.2% to Rs 7,407.1 crore year-on-year (y-o-y) even though income from interest, the company’s main income source, inched up 2.8% y-o-y to Rs 6,908.5 crore. Net gain on fair value changes on derivatives in the period, however, was Rs 388.8 crore against no revenue from this area in the year ago period.

The lenders finance cost increased 9.4% y-o-y in the quarter to Rs 4,671.8 crore on the back of rise in net loan assets. PFC’s cost of fund has come down by 25 basis points in the first half of FY19 to 8.07% as it now has access to low cost funds like 54EC bonds.

It recognised income of Rs 74.4 crore from ‘impairment on financial instruments’ in the quarter, against the expense of Rs 662.1 crore in this front a year ago. Total tax expenses for the quarter increased 88% to Rs 701.3 crore.

Credit impaired loan assets as of September 2018 stood at Rs 28,286.5 crore. Cumulative impairment (on credit impaired loans, other loans and receivables) allowance was at Rs 17,169.4 crore at the end of second quarter of FY19, the company said.

PFC’s 23 power projects with an exposure of Rs 25,500 crore under various stages of resolution already have a provision coverage of 54%. With the total provisioning reaching Rs 17,238 crore at the end of June, 2018, “we believe that the worst is behind us now in terms of provisioning of stressed assets,” PFC chairman and managing director Rajeev Sharma had said in September.