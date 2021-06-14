Petronet LNG rating – Buy: Volumes were steady amidst industry decline

H1FY22 to be impacted due to Covid curbs; FY22-23 EPS down 6-6.5%; valuations are attractive; ‘Buy’ retained
PLNG reported flat volume y/y against JEFe of +3%. With India’s LNG imports down 12% y/y in Q4FY21 owing to a sharp spike in Spot prices, PLNG gained 700bps market share y/y. Ebitda missed JEFe by 12% on lower volume and negative operating leverage. We cut earnings by 6-6.5% for FY22-23E, owing to the impact on volume from the continued COVID-related restrictions. Maintain Buy with new Rs 320 PT amid attractive valuation at 11x FY22E P/E (~20% disc to hist avg).
Volumes: Volumes at Dahej was -1% y/y, as against -12% for industry. Utilisation at 91% was the lowest since Q1FY21 on lower Spot vol in January owing to sharp spike in Spot LNG prices. Kochi volumes rose 8% y/y but remains a small contributor to overall volumes, with ~ 95% of overall volumes still coming from Dahej. Overall volumes were almost flat y/y, missing JEFe (3% growth).
Ebitda 12% below JEFe: Ebitda missed JEFe on lower volume, higher employee cost owing to COVID-related provisions and higher-than-expected fixed costs resulting in negative operating leverage. PAT missed JEFe as Other Income declined 56% q/q, owing to Rs 180 mn of FX losses booked during the quarter as opposed to Rs 300 mn FX gain in Q3FY21.
We have cut FY22-23E EPS by 6-6.5%: PLNG’s Q1FY22 volume has seen some impact from the pandemic-related restrictions across the country. We have lowered our vol est for FY22-23E by 1.5%-2% and built in negative operating leverage.
Latest domestic gas auction has limited negative impact on LNG volume outlook: The recently auctioned 5.5 mmscmd from the new KG basin saw low demand from SOE fertiliser plants, IOCL’s refineries along JHPL, and CGD players — the three key LNG-consuming segments, mitigating a key concern of domestic gas replacing LNG usage by the target customers of PLNG.
Maintain Buy: We maintain Buy on PLNG with Rs 320 PT (from Rs 335 earlier), based on DCF assuming a 12% CoE, also noting that current valuation at ~ 11x FY22E P/E is attractive in the context of leadership position among LNG operators and strong earnings visibility.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.