Petrol selling at lowest price in 3 months; petrol available at Rs 76.38 per litre in Delhi today

The petrol and diesel rates are on a downward trajectory since October 18. (Reuters)

Petrol, diesel prices today: The oil marketing companies on Wednesday once again slashed the prices of petrol and diesel across the cities in the country. While petrol is selling for Rs 76.38 per litre in Delhi, diesel prices stand at Rs 71.27 per litre today, IOCL data showed. The petrol is now selling for Rs 81.90 per litre and diesel for Rs 74.66 per litre in Mumbai today. In Chennai, petrol is available at Rs 79.31 per litre and diesel at Rs 75.31 per litre. The petrol is selling at Rs 78.33 per litre and diesel at Rs 73.13 per litre in Kolkata today.

It is the 32nd straight daily reduction in rates eroding the massive price hike in petrol witnessed in two months since mid-August. The petrol and diesel rates are on a downward trajectory since October 18.

On Wednesday, while petrol was available at Rs 76.38 per litre, diesel prices were at Rs 71.27 per litre today in the national capital Delhi. The petrol was selling for Rs 81.90 per litre and diesel for Rs 74.66 per litre in Mumbai.

Also read: Stocks in news: Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, DHFL, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Yes Bank, NTPC

Checking latest rates in your city

To get the latest indicative petrol and diesel prices in any city, a customer can log into the IOCL app on mobile. Or, a customer can SMS “RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump” to 92249 92249.

Crude oil prices

Meanwhile, the oil prices on Wednesday clawed back some of the previous day’s more than 6 percent plunge, lifted by a report of an unexpected decline in U.S. commercial crude inventories as well as record Indian crude imports. But investors remained on edge, with the International Energy Agency (IEA) warning of unprecedented uncertainty in oil markets due to a difficult economic environment and political risk. International Brent crude oil futures were at $63.19 per barrel at 0239 GMT, up 66 cents, or 1.1 percent from their last close, Reuters reported.