Petrol prices slashed by Rs 2.38 in Delhi in last 10 days; check latest rates in metros

Notably, petrol prices have been cut by 40 paise in Delhi to Rs 80.45 on Saturday. (Image: Reuters)

Petrol price today: In a major relief from soaring fuel prices, petrol prices have been slashed for the 10th consecutive day in metros on Saturday, taking the overall cut to Rs 2.38 in Delhi. Notably, petrol prices have been cut by 40 paise in Delhi to Rs 80.45. In case of financial capital Mumbai, one litre of petrol is now retailing at Rs 85.93, down by 40 paise from yesterday’s prices. One litre of petrol is now selling for Rs 83.60 in Chennai. In Kolkata, one litre of petrol can be purchased for Rs 82.31. The revised prices are applicable from 6 am this morning. The overall price relief in the last 10 days has now moved to Rs 2.38 in Delhi, Rs 2.34 in Kolkata, Rs 2.36 in Mumbai and Rs 2.50 in Chennai.

The Narendra Modi-led government has come under severe criticism in the recent times due to soaring fuel prices. “Petrol & diesel prices are at historic high despite fall in international crude oil prices because Modi government chose to levying excessive excise duties instead of passing on benefit of low prices to Indians,” former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the release of Shashi Tharoor’s latest book titled “The Paradoxical Prime Minister.”

Earlier last week, all 400 petrol pumps across Delhi were shut, in a mark of protest against the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government’s refusal to reduce value added tax (VAT) on fuel. The strike remained in effect from 6 am on October 22nd morning to 5 am on 23rd October.

The refusal by the Delhi government to cut VAT on fuel both petrol and diesel was leading to in fuel becoming more expensive than bordering Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, Delhi Petrol Dealers Association (DPDA) which organised the strike had said.. Subsequently, the move has severely impacted the sale of petrol and diesel, noted the association.