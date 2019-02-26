Petrol price hiked to Rs 71.66 in Delhi; Check petrol, diesel prices today in Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai

Petrol price saw an upward trend of 9 paise on Tuesday.

Petrol prices have been following an upward trend for the sixth day now. An increase by 9 paise in petrol and 12-13 paise in diesel was observed in general, in the golden quadrilateral cities– Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai.

In Delhi, the petrol price has raised to Rs 71. 66 per litre from yesterday’s Rs 71.57, a rise of 9 paise. The diesel price in the National Capital were observed to have risen by 12 paise at Rs 66.92 as compared to yesterday’s Rs. 66.86.

A litre of the petrol has become costlier by 9 paise as today’s price is Rs 77.29 for petrol in Mumbai. On Monday, petrol cost Rs 77.20 per litre in Mumbai, which was a considerate rise by 20 paise from the day before. The diesel prices in the city were calculated to be Rs 70.10. It was observed to be 13 paise cheaper at Rs 69.97 on Monday, the day before.

In Chennai, the retail petrol prices also saw an increase by 9 paise. Petrol prices were observed to be Rs 74.41 in the city as compared to Monday’s Rs 74.32. Diesel prices also peaked in the city from Monday’s Rs 70.51 to a 13 paise hike. The revised price of diesel in Chennai is Rs. 70.72.

In Kolkata, petrol is retailing for Rs 73.76 per litre and diesel for Rs 68.71 per litre, after seeing a hike by 9 paise and 12 paise respectively.

Meanwhile, Oil prices slipped on Tuesday, extending losses of more than 3 per cent during the previous session, after U.S. President Donald Trump called on OPEC to ease its efforts to boost the market.

International Brent futures were at $64.66 a barrel at 0346 GMT, down 10 cents, or 0.2 per cent, from their last close. Brent, which plunged 3.5 per cent on Monday, fell to as low as $64.32 a barrel on Tuesday, the lowest since 14 February 2019, Reuters reported.