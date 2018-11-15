Petrol price ease further to Rs 80.26 in Chennai; check latest rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru

In Chennai, one litre of petrol is now selling for Rs 80.26, down by 16 paise from yesterday.

Petrol prices continued to ease further on Thursday on the back of falling global crude oil prices. In national capital Delhi, petrol prices were reduced by 15 paise to Rs 77.28. In case of Mumbai, petrol prices were cut by 14 paise to Rs 84.80. In Chennai, one litre of petrol is now selling for Rs 80.26, down by 16 paise from yesterday. In Bengaluru, petrol prices have eased to Rs 77.90, from 78.05 yesterday. In case of Kochi, petrol is now selling for Rs 79.17. In Kolkata, one litre of petrol is retailing at Rs 79.21. The revised rates are applicable from 6 am this morning. All of the above data has been sourced from IOC website.

Checking latest rates in your city

To get the latest indicative petrol and diesel prices in any city, a customer can log into the IOCL app on mobile. Or, a customer can SMS “RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump” to 92249 92249.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell on Thursday, pressured by rising supply going into a market in which consumption is expected to slow down amid a glum economic outlook. Front-month Brent crude oil futures were trading at $65.90 per barrel at 0254 GMT, down 22 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last close, Reuters reported. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $55.95, down 30 cents, or 0.5 percent, said the Reuters report. Since early October, oil prices have lost around a quarter of their value as supply soars just as demand is expected to slow down along with an economic downturn.