Petrol, diesel prices today: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai

Petrol price in the national capital is stable for last three days. Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai fuel prices are also same since Friday. The price in Delhi as on June 17, is Rs 76.35. On the other hand, Diesel prices were revised today after four days on Sunday. It was reduced in the range of 7-11 paise/litre. In Mumbai, it was slashed by 11 paise, in Delhi it was slashed by 7 paise. In Kolkata and Chennai, diesel prices were slashed by 7 paise and 8 paise respectively.

The petrol price in Kolkata is Rs 79.02/litre. In Mumbai, the price is Rs 84.18 and in Chennai, it is Rs 79.24.

The other NCR cities have different petrol rates. The price in Faridabad is Rs 77.13, while it is Rs 76.88 in Gurgaon. Both cities are in Haryana.

The petrol price in Kolkata is Rs 79.02/litre. In Mumbai, the price is Rs 84.18 and in Chennai, it is Rs 79.24. In Noida, the price of petrol on Sunday is Rs 77.24 and in Ghaziabad, the petrol price is Rs 77.12.

Meanwhile, the price stability was also witnessed between June 12 to 14 in the four metro cities as the price remained same for the three days.

On June 14, the petrol price in Delhi was Rs 76.43 and in Kolkata, it was Rs 79.10 in Mumbai and Chennai had petrol priced at Rs 84.26 and Rs 79.33 respectively during the same period.

Diesel price

Diesel price in Delhi, as on June 17, 6am, is Rs 67.78. In Kolkata, it is Rs 70.33, while Mumbai and Chennai have Rs 72.13 and Rs 71.54 respectively.

Trends also show a reduction in prices of both non branded petrol and diesel over a period of time.

Rising fuel prices have been a major point of contention between ruling party at the Centre and the opposition over the last few days. Demand of bringing petrol and diesel under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax has also been made by many leaders and experts.