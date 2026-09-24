Peshwa Wheat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U10797MP2023PLC069079 and registration number is 069079. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 215.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.