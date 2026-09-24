Peshwa Wheat has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 24, 2026 and will close on Sep 28, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹95.00-101.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nestle India
|0.2
|-5.72
|-0.36
|18.89
|18.73
|7.01
|6.94
|Britannia Industries
|-1.41
|-7.19
|-5.95
|-10.22
|-16.94
|2.55
|4.05
|Milky Mist Dairy Food
|14.85
|61.32
|74.79
|74.79
|74.79
|20.46
|11.82
|Zydus Wellness
|-3.77
|3.89
|0.15
|28.12
|12.07
|19.12
|2.48
|Bikaji Foods International
|9.27
|-1.97
|-10.41
|-3.13
|-23.03
|6.37
|13.24
|Orkla India
|-3.85
|-2.25
|-7.97
|-2.25
|-21.89
|-7.9
|-4.82
|Hindustan Foods
|2.42
|-2.86
|13.08
|32.96
|12.7
|2.98
|9.17
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|-0.39
|-14.77
|18.46
|24.59
|-19.23
|3.63
|21.73
|Gopal Snacks
|3.16
|-7.7
|-7.72
|1.59
|-27.62
|-10.22
|-6.27
|ADF Foods
|0.34
|-1.67
|-10.87
|65.31
|17.82
|6.11
|7.78
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.46
|0.7
|22.08
|57.74
|10.13
|-13.91
|-11.18
|Prataap Snacks
|-1.29
|-7.52
|-2.03
|23.75
|8.31
|7.4
|9.37
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|5.15
|17.12
|56.31
|14.3
|14.3
|4.56
|2.71
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|0.07
|-10.53
|-7.19
|51.65
|42.99
|0.21
|40.83
|HMA Agro Industries
|2.47
|10.95
|9
|1.77
|-28.52
|-32.77
|-16.61
|Krishival Foods
|-0.49
|2.17
|3.13
|32.58
|-5.75
|19.64
|58.38
|Freshara Agro Exports
|-8.66
|0.79
|67.18
|131.74
|107.25
|44.45
|24.69
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.69
|-6.81
|25.92
|29.65
|29.65
|9.04
|5.33
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|0.12
|-9.61
|-9.59
|-9.59
|-9.59
|-3.3
|-2
Source: Dion Global
Peshwa Wheat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/12/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U10797MP2023PLC069079 and registration number is 069079. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 215.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global