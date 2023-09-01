Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Permanent Magnets Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100DN1960PLC000371 and registration number is 000371. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 129.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Permanent Magnets Ltd. is ₹1,289.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Permanent Magnets Ltd. is 39.86 and PB ratio of Permanent Magnets Ltd. is 11.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Permanent Magnets Ltd. is ₹1,499.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Permanent Magnets Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Permanent Magnets Ltd. is ₹1,721.00 and 52-week low of Permanent Magnets Ltd. is ₹412.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.