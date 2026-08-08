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Permanent Magnets Share Price

NSE
BSE

PERMANENT MAGNETS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Permanent Magnets along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹836.00 Closed
1.83₹ 15.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Permanent Magnets Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹800.00₹840.00
₹836.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹618.60₹1,229.90
₹836.00
Open Price
₹822.00
Prev. Close
₹821.00
Volume
5,045

Source: Dion Global

Permanent Magnets Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Permanent Magnets		-0.51-6.13-7.12-6.89-13.34-17.4414.59
Thermax		-6.26-12.05-13.440.123.8317.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.4912.213.573.526.0558.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3113.2915.5432.859.430.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0725.3354.22103.17214.4561.3736.54
Inox India		2.664.4132.1168.3272.2327.7615.83
Aequs		8.26-2.9921.2872.1564.0317.9310.4
Azad Engineering		8.1311.347.1558.3564.4154.1629.66
Engineers India		8.232.36-6.233.120.617.1326.36
Ircon International		4.41.94-16.92-15.94-20.28.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.78-0.83-1.97-9.29-12.1517.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1917.665.1957.3759.125.520.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0712.6318.5341.83208.8456.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-2.6111.227.173.1945.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.476.64-14.79-3.12-22.5838.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-6.23-11.32-2.94-17.55-7.978.7
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-11.85-6.030.94-25.21-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.75-5.393.342.0522.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-2.38-16.27-15.25-30.57115.0358.3

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Permanent Magnets has declined 13.34% compared to peers like Thermax (23.83%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (26.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Permanent Magnets has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Permanent Magnets Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Permanent Magnets Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5843.49847.22
10848.91850.44
20865.3860.43
50873.1867.53
100837.25860.42
200850.35862.06

Source: Dion Global

Permanent Magnets Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Permanent Magnets saw a rise in promoter holding to 58.01%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 41.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Permanent Magnets Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 08:03 PM IST ISTPermanent Mag. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 06, 2026, 06:02 AM IST ISTPermanent Mag. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 05, 2026, 09:31 PM IST ISTPermanent Mag. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 04, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTPermanent Mag. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 04.08.2026.
Aug 04, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTPermanent Mag. - Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Permanent Magnets

Permanent Magnets Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100DN1960PLC000371 and registration number is 000371. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 225.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nirmal Kumar Jain
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Sharad Taparia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Girish Desai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sunaina Taparia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukul Taparia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kamal Binani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Permanent Magnets Share Price

What is the share price of Permanent Magnets?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Permanent Magnets is ₹836.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Permanent Magnets?

The Permanent Magnets is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Permanent Magnets?

The market cap of Permanent Magnets is ₹718.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Permanent Magnets?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Permanent Magnets are ₹840.00 and ₹800.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Permanent Magnets?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Permanent Magnets stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Permanent Magnets is ₹1,229.90 and 52-week low of Permanent Magnets is ₹618.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Permanent Magnets performed historically in terms of returns?

The Permanent Magnets has shown returns of 1.83% over the past day, -10.4% for the past month, -9.35% over 3 months, -12.41% over 1 year, -17.44% across 3 years, and 14.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Permanent Magnets?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Permanent Magnets are 57.93 and 4.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.26 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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