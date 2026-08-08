What is the share price of Permanent Magnets? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Permanent Magnets is ₹836.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Permanent Magnets? The Permanent Magnets is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Permanent Magnets? The market cap of Permanent Magnets is ₹718.83 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Permanent Magnets? Today’s highest and lowest price of Permanent Magnets are ₹840.00 and ₹800.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Permanent Magnets? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Permanent Magnets stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Permanent Magnets is ₹1,229.90 and 52-week low of Permanent Magnets is ₹618.60 as on .

How has the Permanent Magnets performed historically in terms of returns? The Permanent Magnets has shown returns of 1.83% over the past day, -10.4% for the past month, -9.35% over 3 months, -12.41% over 1 year, -17.44% across 3 years, and 14.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Permanent Magnets? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Permanent Magnets are 57.93 and 4.57 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.26 per annum.

Source: Dion Global