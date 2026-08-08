Here's the live share price of Permanent Magnets along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Permanent Magnets
|-0.51
|-6.13
|-7.12
|-6.89
|-13.34
|-17.44
|14.59
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-12.05
|-13.4
|40.1
|23.83
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|12.2
|13.57
|3.5
|26.05
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|13.29
|15.54
|32.8
|59.4
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|25.33
|54.22
|103.17
|214.45
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|4.41
|32.11
|68.32
|72.23
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|-2.99
|21.28
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.4
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|11.34
|7.15
|58.35
|64.41
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|2.36
|-6.2
|33.1
|20.6
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.4
|1.94
|-16.92
|-15.94
|-20.2
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|-0.83
|-1.97
|-9.29
|-12.15
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|17.66
|5.19
|57.37
|59.12
|5.5
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|12.63
|18.53
|41.83
|208.84
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-2.61
|11.2
|27.17
|3.19
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|6.64
|-14.79
|-3.12
|-22.58
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-6.23
|-11.32
|-2.94
|-17.55
|-7.97
|8.7
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-11.85
|-6.03
|0.94
|-25.21
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.75
|-5.39
|3.34
|2.05
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-2.38
|-16.27
|-15.25
|-30.57
|115.03
|58.3
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Permanent Magnets has declined 13.34% compared to peers like Thermax (23.83%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (26.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Permanent Magnets has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|843.49
|847.22
|10
|848.91
|850.44
|20
|865.3
|860.43
|50
|873.1
|867.53
|100
|837.25
|860.42
|200
|850.35
|862.06
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Permanent Magnets saw a rise in promoter holding to 58.01%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 41.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 08:03 PM IST IST
|Permanent Mag. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:02 AM IST IST
|Permanent Mag. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:31 PM IST IST
|Permanent Mag. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|Permanent Mag. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 04.08.2026.
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Permanent Mag. - Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Permanent Magnets Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100DN1960PLC000371 and registration number is 000371. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 225.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Permanent Magnets is ₹836.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Permanent Magnets is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Permanent Magnets is ₹718.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Permanent Magnets are ₹840.00 and ₹800.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Permanent Magnets stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Permanent Magnets is ₹1,229.90 and 52-week low of Permanent Magnets is ₹618.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Permanent Magnets has shown returns of 1.83% over the past day, -10.4% for the past month, -9.35% over 3 months, -12.41% over 1 year, -17.44% across 3 years, and 14.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Permanent Magnets are 57.93 and 4.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.26 per annum.
Source: Dion Global