What is the Market Cap of Permanent Magnets Ltd.? The market cap of Permanent Magnets Ltd. is ₹1,289.21 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Permanent Magnets Ltd.? P/E ratio of Permanent Magnets Ltd. is 39.86 and PB ratio of Permanent Magnets Ltd. is 11.62 as on .

What is the share price of Permanent Magnets Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Permanent Magnets Ltd. is ₹1,499.35 as on .