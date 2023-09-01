Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Permanent Magnets Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PERMANENT MAGNETS LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹1,499.35 Closed
0.274
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Permanent Magnets Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,470.10₹1,524.00
₹1,499.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹412.10₹1,721.00
₹1,499.35
Open Price
₹1,520.00
Prev. Close
₹1,495.35
Volume
8,916

Permanent Magnets Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,525.97
  • R21,551.93
  • R31,579.87
  • Pivot
    1,498.03
  • S11,472.07
  • S21,444.13
  • S31,418.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5533.091,505.38
  • 10539.411,517.37
  • 20516.71,512.38
  • 50468.381,428.4
  • 100398.691,272.44
  • 200392.891,052.88

Permanent Magnets Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.590.9760.4490.05261.141,158.92965.34
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
01.7744.11118.19132.62141.5016.83
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
0.132.8819.92154.362,204.432,897.494,457.93

Permanent Magnets Ltd. Share Holdings

Permanent Magnets Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Permanent Magnets Ltd.

Permanent Magnets Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100DN1960PLC000371 and registration number is 000371. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 129.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajeev Mundra
    Ind.Non Exe.Director&Chairman
  • Mr. Sharad Taparia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mukul Taparia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sunaina Taparia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Girish Desai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kamal Binani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Permanent Magnets Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Permanent Magnets Ltd.?

The market cap of Permanent Magnets Ltd. is ₹1,289.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Permanent Magnets Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Permanent Magnets Ltd. is 39.86 and PB ratio of Permanent Magnets Ltd. is 11.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Permanent Magnets Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Permanent Magnets Ltd. is ₹1,499.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Permanent Magnets Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Permanent Magnets Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Permanent Magnets Ltd. is ₹1,721.00 and 52-week low of Permanent Magnets Ltd. is ₹412.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data