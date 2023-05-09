Performance-linked fees for Mutual Funds

A proposal to start a new category of funds, the fees for which will be linked to a scheme’s performance, is now in the spotlight. The markets regulator and the representative body for mutual funds are working on a structure. Siddhant Mishra takes a look at what the proposal could mean for the asset management industry.

Sebi’s proposal

Though the regulator has gone public with its proposal, the specifics are yet to be thrashed out. Broadly, the plan is to have a new category of funds that will allow for a performance-based fee structure. At present, fees are charged as a percentage of the assets under management (AUM), with the fund size being a parameter, subject to regulations specific for the category of schemes.

Sebi‘s performance-linking proposal has been mooted after observing that many actively managed funds have consistently underperformed their benchmarks.

In recent remarks at the CII Mutual Fund Summit, Sebi whole-time member Ananta Barua confirmed that a working committee is looking into the proposal, and is in the process of devising a structure.

Performance the barometer

The regulator is of the belief that funds that consistently outperform the benchmark should be allowed to attract higher fees. However, no tentative figure has been suggested.

People with knowledge of the matter have confirmed that the regulator and the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) are discussing a fee structure. They add that tying the fees to the performance would ideally mean they are not charged in the case of underperformance by a fund.

The costs incurred by fund houses in running schemes are classified as the Total Expense Ratio (TER). Sebi’s current regulations set a cap on the TER of up to 2.25%, based on the total AUM of the fund house as category of fund (fixed income or equity). The TER involves costs associated with managing the fund, including marketing, registrar fees, and custodian fees.

Risk appetite the defining factor

What investors should understand is that the new category of funds will be, simply put, a “high-risk, high-return” category, said a senior executive of a fund house. An investor who seeks higher returns and has the risk capacity will be well-suited to invest, and this is the reason a separate category is being mooted.

The regulator doesn’t want to “promote” excessive risk-taking for the greed of higher returns, which is the rationale behind planning a separate category for this purpose, the executive added.

Small-cap funds, for instance, saw over three million folios added in FY23, because of the stellar performance over the previous year. This led to higher investor interest, and consequently a larger number of retail investors taking exposure because of the potential of better returns. Per CII-CAMS data, 8.5 million new millenial investors joined between FY19 and FY23.

A positive or retrogade move?

‘Meritocracy’ is the buzz word, with the move being seen as an incentive for fund managers to outperform the benchmarks and generate higher returns for investors.

At the same time, investors with a higher risk appetite will welcome the development, given that returns could shoot up with performance taking precedence.

However, on the flip side, it could also lead to higher volatility. According to a partner at a law firm, there is a risk of fund managers prioritising their fees over stability in the client’s portfolio, which will be detrimental to interests of investors. The expert is of the belief that fees charged should be left to the market forces, given that fund managers are in charge of “thousands of crores of rupees” in AUM.

Fund managers say any move to link fees to performance will inevitably lead to a lowering of the base fee, leading to a higher variable component that will be decided by the performance. It is pertinent that the regulator also relaxes the caps imposed on the TER. This is to ensure that incremental returns in case of consistent good performance can be spent on marketing schemes better and on attracting more investors.