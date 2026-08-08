Here's the live share price of Perfect-Octave Media Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Perfect-Octave Media Projects
|-1.08
|-10.51
|-12.65
|-5.18
|-13.68
|23.56
|14.62
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Perfect-Octave Media Projects has declined 13.68% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Perfect-Octave Media Projects has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.7
|3.67
|10
|3.82
|3.73
|20
|3.89
|3.82
|50
|4
|3.95
|100
|4.13
|4.07
|200
|4.37
|4.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Perfect-Octave Media Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 7.72%, and public shareholding moved down to 92.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|Perfect-Octave Media - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Results For June, 2026 Quarter With Limited Review Report
|Jul 19, 2026, 09:27 PM IST IST
|Perfect-Octave Media - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 12:47 AM IST IST
|Perfect-Octave Media - Results For The Year Ended 31 March, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 12:35 AM IST IST
|Perfect-Octave Media - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome
|May 23, 2026, 04:17 AM IST IST
|Perfect-Octave Media - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1991PLC063275 and registration number is 063275. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Perfect-Octave Media Projects is ₹3.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Perfect-Octave Media Projects is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Perfect-Octave Media Projects is ₹12.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Perfect-Octave Media Projects are ₹3.80 and ₹3.42.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Perfect-Octave Media Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Perfect-Octave Media Projects is ₹6.85 and 52-week low of Perfect-Octave Media Projects is ₹3.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Perfect-Octave Media Projects has shown returns of 1.67% over the past day, -10.51% for the past month, -12.65% over 3 months, -13.68% over 1 year, 23.56% across 3 years, and 14.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Perfect-Octave Media Projects are 13.81 and 1.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global