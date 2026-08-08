What is the share price of Perfect-Octave Media Projects? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Perfect-Octave Media Projects is ₹3.66 as on .

What kind of stock is Perfect-Octave Media Projects? The Perfect-Octave Media Projects is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Perfect-Octave Media Projects? The market cap of Perfect-Octave Media Projects is ₹12.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Perfect-Octave Media Projects? Today’s highest and lowest price of Perfect-Octave Media Projects are ₹3.80 and ₹3.42.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Perfect-Octave Media Projects? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Perfect-Octave Media Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Perfect-Octave Media Projects is ₹6.85 and 52-week low of Perfect-Octave Media Projects is ₹3.40 as on .

How has the Perfect-Octave Media Projects performed historically in terms of returns? The Perfect-Octave Media Projects has shown returns of 1.67% over the past day, -10.51% for the past month, -12.65% over 3 months, -13.68% over 1 year, 23.56% across 3 years, and 14.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Perfect-Octave Media Projects? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Perfect-Octave Media Projects are 13.81 and 1.34 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global