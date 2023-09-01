What is the Market Cap of Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd.? The market cap of Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd. is ₹6.56 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd.? P/E ratio of Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd. is 14.54 and PB ratio of Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd. is 0.79 as on .

What is the share price of Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd. is ₹1.89 as on .