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Perfect-Octave Media Projects Share Price

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BSE

PERFECT-OCTAVE MEDIA PROJECTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Perfect-Octave Media Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.66 Closed
1.67₹ 0.06
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Perfect-Octave Media Projects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.42₹3.80
₹3.66
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.40₹6.85
₹3.66
Open Price
₹3.80
Prev. Close
₹3.60
Volume
16,373

Source: Dion Global

Perfect-Octave Media Projects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Perfect-Octave Media Projects		-1.08-10.51-12.65-5.18-13.6823.5614.62
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Perfect-Octave Media Projects has declined 13.68% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Perfect-Octave Media Projects has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Perfect-Octave Media Projects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Perfect-Octave Media Projects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.73.67
103.823.73
203.893.82
5043.95
1004.134.07
2004.374.19

Source: Dion Global

Perfect-Octave Media Projects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Perfect-Octave Media Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 7.72%, and public shareholding moved down to 92.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Perfect-Octave Media Projects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTPerfect-Octave Media - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Results For June, 2026 Quarter With Limited Review Report
Jul 19, 2026, 09:27 PM IST ISTPerfect-Octave Media - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 12:47 AM IST ISTPerfect-Octave Media - Results For The Year Ended 31 March, 2026
May 29, 2026, 12:35 AM IST ISTPerfect-Octave Media - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome
May 23, 2026, 04:17 AM IST ISTPerfect-Octave Media - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Perfect-Octave Media Projects

Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1991PLC063275 and registration number is 063275. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ganeshkumar Kuppan
    Exe.Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mrs. Latika Ganeshkumar
    Director
  • Mr. Snehal Muzoorndar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raghunath Sundaresan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gopalaratnam
    Independent Director

FAQs on Perfect-Octave Media Projects Share Price

What is the share price of Perfect-Octave Media Projects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Perfect-Octave Media Projects is ₹3.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Perfect-Octave Media Projects?

The Perfect-Octave Media Projects is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Perfect-Octave Media Projects?

The market cap of Perfect-Octave Media Projects is ₹12.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Perfect-Octave Media Projects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Perfect-Octave Media Projects are ₹3.80 and ₹3.42.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Perfect-Octave Media Projects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Perfect-Octave Media Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Perfect-Octave Media Projects is ₹6.85 and 52-week low of Perfect-Octave Media Projects is ₹3.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Perfect-Octave Media Projects performed historically in terms of returns?

The Perfect-Octave Media Projects has shown returns of 1.67% over the past day, -10.51% for the past month, -12.65% over 3 months, -13.68% over 1 year, 23.56% across 3 years, and 14.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Perfect-Octave Media Projects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Perfect-Octave Media Projects are 13.81 and 1.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Perfect-Octave Media Projects News

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