Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.58
|1.07
|-4.55
|-5.50
|-8.70
|34.04
|11.18
|-1.17
|10.71
|36.64
|31.74
|7.29
|30.10
|-47.52
|2.71
|16.36
|37.00
|41.22
|23.82
|33.19
|-20.45
|3.04
|13.60
|25.66
|15.87
|-4.10
|26.53
|32.62
|-1.21
|-5.38
|12.14
|5.49
|-17.96
|103.08
|515.59
|3.35
|21.83
|33.47
|53.23
|14.60
|55.96
|5.03
|2.57
|-4.92
|24.59
|18.69
|-5.45
|687.02
|552.89
|2.61
|19.28
|6.29
|17.52
|-5.47
|86.01
|28.67
|0.79
|4.77
|-1.90
|1.33
|24.38
|2.25
|80.89
|7.42
|5.86
|20.42
|44.38
|13.45
|-3.70
|-3.70
|2.95
|14.20
|60.52
|123.26
|112.44
|1,666.75
|4,116.56
|-3.72
|0.83
|28.15
|18.74
|26.36
|72.08
|-74.55
|1.87
|5.22
|21.45
|10.51
|-5.94
|-48.93
|-7.74
|0.18
|3.43
|35.91
|48.86
|33.41
|1,146.15
|57.94
|-2.26
|-20.52
|-9.17
|15.60
|18.79
|123.20
|7.34
|3.77
|51.79
|71.18
|67.24
|87.40
|337.12
|333.40
|1.96
|4.65
|34.62
|43.99
|17.13
|-42.44
|-15.20
|2.74
|14.47
|42.43
|34.82
|-11.53
|67.37
|92.62
|-2.40
|-5.87
|-10.58
|7.91
|-56.06
|523.88
|492.98
|6.38
|7.28
|16.15
|6.20
|-21.82
|-3.71
|-50.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1991PLC063275 and registration number is 063275. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd. is ₹6.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd. is 14.54 and PB ratio of Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd. is 0.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd. is ₹1.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd. is ₹2.64 and 52-week low of Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd. is ₹1.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.