PERFECT-OCTAVE MEDIA PROJECTS LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.89 Closed
-0.53-0.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.74₹1.90
₹1.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.57₹2.64
₹1.89
Open Price
₹1.74
Prev. Close
₹1.90
Volume
325

Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.95
  • R22
  • R32.11
  • Pivot
    1.84
  • S11.79
  • S21.68
  • S31.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.741.91
  • 101.941.9
  • 202.051.89
  • 502.051.88
  • 1002.171.9
  • 2002.421.96

Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.581.07-4.55-5.50-8.7034.0411.18
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.7116.3637.0041.2223.8233.19-20.45
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd. Share Holdings

Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd.

Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1991PLC063275 and registration number is 063275. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ganeshkumar Kuppan
    Exe.Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mrs. Latika Ganeshkumar
    Director
  • Mr. Snehal Muzoorndar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raghunath Sundaresan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gopalaratnam
    Independent Director

FAQs on Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd.?

The market cap of Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd. is ₹6.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd. is 14.54 and PB ratio of Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd. is 0.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd. is ₹1.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd. is ₹2.64 and 52-week low of Perfect-Octave Media Projects Ltd. is ₹1.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

