Here's the live share price of Perfect Infraengineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Perfect Infraengineers
|-7.27
|-15.00
|10.87
|-15.00
|-68.52
|-50.71
|-24.70
|Rites
|9.41
|-0.51
|2.37
|2.49
|-6.64
|0.72
|11.49
|Power Mech Projects
|1.96
|0.92
|1.52
|18.94
|-17.30
|7.69
|44.07
|K P Energy
|-1.45
|-6.03
|-26.04
|-4.86
|-34.11
|-17.28
|-10.76
|SEPC
|4.39
|-7.49
|-24.17
|-36.81
|-46.12
|-22.41
|4.43
|Reliance Industrial InfraStructure
|2.15
|-6.36
|-5.38
|-3.91
|-11.02
|-8.45
|2.37
|Om Infra
|-2.23
|-3.16
|-12.36
|-9.68
|-24.23
|12.65
|21.64
|Pansari Developers
|-0.36
|-9.10
|0.28
|4.96
|39.85
|46.62
|41.08
|Zodiac Energy
|-0.06
|-5.75
|-21.80
|-6.00
|-42.85
|26.19
|68.53
|HEC Infra Projects
|0.93
|0.05
|4.95
|12.54
|-8.59
|55.14
|45.67
|ART Nirman
|14.62
|6.95
|5.49
|-0.23
|-24.10
|-5.66
|6.51
|Rulka Electricals
|-2.61
|12.47
|-5.62
|11.06
|-12.63
|-39.58
|-26.09
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Perfect Infraengineers has declined 68.52% compared to peers like Rites (-6.64%), Power Mech Projects (-17.30%), K P Energy (-34.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Perfect Infraengineers has underperformed peers relative to Rites (11.49%) and Power Mech Projects (44.07%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.79
|2.78
|10
|2.88
|2.79
|20
|2.77
|2.69
|50
|2.1
|2.51
|100
|2.64
|3.23
|200
|5.25
|6.52
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Perfect Infraengineers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 69.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Perfect Infraengineers fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Perfect Infraengineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/05/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29190MH1996PLC099583 and registration number is 099583. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Plumbing, heat and air-conditioning installation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Perfect Infraengineers is ₹2.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Perfect Infraengineers is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Perfect Infraengineers is ₹3.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Perfect Infraengineers are ₹2.60 and ₹2.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Perfect Infraengineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Perfect Infraengineers is ₹8.10 and 52-week low of Perfect Infraengineers is ₹1.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Perfect Infraengineers has shown returns of -3.77% over the past day, -15.0% for the past month, 10.87% over 3 months, -68.52% over 1 year, -50.71% across 3 years, and -24.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Perfect Infraengineers are 0.00 and 0.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global