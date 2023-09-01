Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Perfect Infraengineers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PERFECT INFRAENGINEERS LTD.

Sector : Project Consultancy/Turnkey | Smallcap | NSE
₹22.45 Closed
6.651.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Perfect Infraengineers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.70₹22.45
₹22.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.40₹28.85
₹22.45
Open Price
₹21.70
Prev. Close
₹21.05
Volume
60,000

Perfect Infraengineers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R122.43
  • R222.62
  • R322.98
  • Pivot
    22.07
  • S121.88
  • S221.52
  • S321.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.8422.59
  • 109.9222.77
  • 209.7822.45
  • 501021.45
  • 10010.4720.62
  • 20013.4419.22

Perfect Infraengineers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.2616.9334.35-6.60126.51108.3986.06
10.889.5933.8752.4370.06108.97127.80
7.31-10.3931.47106.94201.62882.34331.89
11.7113.4141.4441.4441.4441.4441.44
-1.72-1.0476.54-0.3165.01233.86-8.27
1.21-0.2810.1420.36-4.40151.56114.79
3.8811.3845.9266.4065.95279.3855.49
-9.0530.9429.0221.1425.26418.41425.58
0.32-1.0621.4526.82-7.611,368.02835.19
-1.96-3.9320.60-14.15-47.84138.33170.54
4.3225.9226.2746.0858.5198.9352.04

Perfect Infraengineers Ltd. Share Holdings

Perfect Infraengineers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
13 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Perfect Infraengineers Ltd.

Perfect Infraengineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/05/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29190MH1996PLC099583 and registration number is 099583. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Plumbing, heat and air-conditioning installation. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Raj Shekhar Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Chauhan
    Director
  • Mrs. Gurinderkaur Tapindersingh Multani
    Director
  • Mr. Nimesh Natvarlal Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. Manisha Nimesh Mehta
    Director

FAQs on Perfect Infraengineers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Perfect Infraengineers Ltd.?

The market cap of Perfect Infraengineers Ltd. is ₹24.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Perfect Infraengineers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Perfect Infraengineers Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Perfect Infraengineers Ltd. is 1.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Perfect Infraengineers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Perfect Infraengineers Ltd. is ₹22.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Perfect Infraengineers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Perfect Infraengineers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Perfect Infraengineers Ltd. is ₹28.85 and 52-week low of Perfect Infraengineers Ltd. is ₹12.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data