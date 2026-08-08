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Perfect Infraengineers Share Price

NSE
BSE

PERFECT INFRAENGINEERS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Perfect Infraengineers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.55 Closed
-3.77₹ -0.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Perfect Infraengineers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.55₹2.60
₹2.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.30₹8.10
₹2.55
Open Price
₹2.60
Prev. Close
₹2.65
Volume
6,000

Source: Dion Global

Perfect Infraengineers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Perfect Infraengineers		-7.27-15.0010.87-15.00-68.52-50.71-24.70
Rites		9.41-0.512.372.49-6.640.7211.49
Power Mech Projects		1.960.921.5218.94-17.307.6944.07
K P Energy		-1.45-6.03-26.04-4.86-34.11-17.28-10.76
SEPC		4.39-7.49-24.17-36.81-46.12-22.414.43
Reliance Industrial InfraStructure		2.15-6.36-5.38-3.91-11.02-8.452.37
Om Infra		-2.23-3.16-12.36-9.68-24.2312.6521.64
Pansari Developers		-0.36-9.100.284.9639.8546.6241.08
Zodiac Energy		-0.06-5.75-21.80-6.00-42.8526.1968.53
HEC Infra Projects		0.930.054.9512.54-8.5955.1445.67
ART Nirman		14.626.955.49-0.23-24.10-5.666.51
Rulka Electricals		-2.6112.47-5.6211.06-12.63-39.58-26.09

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Perfect Infraengineers has declined 68.52% compared to peers like Rites (-6.64%), Power Mech Projects (-17.30%), K P Energy (-34.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Perfect Infraengineers has underperformed peers relative to Rites (11.49%) and Power Mech Projects (44.07%).

Perfect Infraengineers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Perfect Infraengineers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.792.78
102.882.79
202.772.69
502.12.51
1002.643.23
2005.256.52

Source: Dion Global

Perfect Infraengineers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Perfect Infraengineers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 69.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Perfect Infraengineers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Perfect Infraengineers fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Perfect Infraengineers

Perfect Infraengineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/05/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29190MH1996PLC099583 and registration number is 099583. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Plumbing, heat and air-conditioning installation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nimesh Natvarlal Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manisha Nimesh Mehta
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Gurinder Kaur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Chauhan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Perfect Infraengineers Share Price

What is the share price of Perfect Infraengineers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Perfect Infraengineers is ₹2.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Perfect Infraengineers?

The Perfect Infraengineers is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Perfect Infraengineers?

The market cap of Perfect Infraengineers is ₹3.31 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Perfect Infraengineers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Perfect Infraengineers are ₹2.60 and ₹2.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Perfect Infraengineers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Perfect Infraengineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Perfect Infraengineers is ₹8.10 and 52-week low of Perfect Infraengineers is ₹1.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Perfect Infraengineers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Perfect Infraengineers has shown returns of -3.77% over the past day, -15.0% for the past month, 10.87% over 3 months, -68.52% over 1 year, -50.71% across 3 years, and -24.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Perfect Infraengineers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Perfect Infraengineers are 0.00 and 0.14 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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