What is the share price of Perfect Infraengineers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Perfect Infraengineers is ₹2.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Perfect Infraengineers? The Perfect Infraengineers is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Perfect Infraengineers? The market cap of Perfect Infraengineers is ₹3.31 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Perfect Infraengineers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Perfect Infraengineers are ₹2.60 and ₹2.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Perfect Infraengineers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Perfect Infraengineers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Perfect Infraengineers is ₹8.10 and 52-week low of Perfect Infraengineers is ₹1.30 as on .

How has the Perfect Infraengineers performed historically in terms of returns? The Perfect Infraengineers has shown returns of -3.77% over the past day, -15.0% for the past month, 10.87% over 3 months, -68.52% over 1 year, -50.71% across 3 years, and -24.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Perfect Infraengineers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Perfect Infraengineers are 0.00 and 0.14 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global