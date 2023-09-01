Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|13 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Perfect Infraengineers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/05/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29190MH1996PLC099583 and registration number is 099583. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Plumbing, heat and air-conditioning installation. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Perfect Infraengineers Ltd. is ₹24.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Perfect Infraengineers Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Perfect Infraengineers Ltd. is 1.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Perfect Infraengineers Ltd. is ₹22.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Perfect Infraengineers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Perfect Infraengineers Ltd. is ₹28.85 and 52-week low of Perfect Infraengineers Ltd. is ₹12.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.