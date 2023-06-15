scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Pepsico bottler Varun Beverages stock jumps nearly 7% today after stock split

Pepsico bottler Varun Beverages stock has jumped over 110% in the last one year and nearly 7% in the last one month.

Written by Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
Updated:
Varun Beverages shares outlook
Pepsico bottler Varun Beverages stock with a face value of Rs 10 has been split into two shares of Rs 5 each.

Pepsico bottler Varun Beverages share price jumped 6.89% to Rs 862.90 today after the stock turned ex-date for stock split. The stock with a face value of Rs 10 has been split into two shares of Rs 5 each. The stock has jumped over 110% in the last one year, and nearly 7% in the last one month. Meanwhile, in the March quarter, company’s net profit rose 69% on-year to Rs 429 crore and revenue for the quarter was up 38% on-year to Rs 3,893 crore.

Also Read

“The Board of Directors fixed Thursday, June 15, 2023 as the “Record Date” for determining entitlement of Equity Shareholders for the purpose of sub-division/split of existing Equity Shares of the Company from l(One) Equity Share having face value of Rs 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid-up, into 2 (Two) Equity Shares having face value of Rs 5/- (Rupees Five only) each fully paid-up, as approved by the Equity Shareholders through Postal Ballot on June 2, 2023,” Varun Beverages said in a stock exchange filing.

Should you buy, sell or hold Varun Beverages stock?

Nuvama: Buy – Target Price: Rs 1,646 (Pre-stock split)

“Given again the strong growth seen in volumes and the outperformance versus estimates, we increase our CY23E/CY24E EBITDA and PAT by 2%-1% and 6%-5%, respectively. We value VBL at 45x CY24E PE (in-line with India F&B average),” analysts at Nuvama Research said in a post-results report last month. The brokerage set a target price of Rs 1,646 pre-stock split.

Also Read
Also Read

Varun Beverages is one of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo in the world. The company produces & distributes carbonated drinks, juices & packaged drinking water in six countries including India. Meanwhile, benchmark indices were trading lower today. The NSE Nifty 50 fell 17.85 points or 0.10% to 18,738.05 and BSE Sensex tumbled 110.87 points or 0.18% to 63,117.64.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 15-06-2023 at 10:56 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Most Read : Most Read News Stories ×
PHOTO GALLERYGold Rate TodayStock Market