Pepper prices likely to firm up by 2020: Hoang Thi Lien, International Pepper Community, Jakarta

By: | Published: November 15, 2018 1:14 AM

Pepper prices are likely to firm up only by 2020 when demand catches up with the supply, Hoang Thi Lien, executive director, International Pepper Community, Jakarta said here on Wednesday.

She was critical about the minimum import price on pepper enforced by the government and said that it was hurting the industry.

Pepper prices are likely to firm up only by 2020 when demand catches up with the supply, Hoang Thi Lien, executive director, International Pepper Community, Jakarta said here on Wednesday. Prices are likely to stay weak until a new equilibrium is found between demand and supply, she added.
Pepper prices are on a correction mode having touched a ten-year low recently. Global pepper production is also estimated to fall in 2019, according to IPC with Indian production set to drop.
Thi Lien cautioned farmers that pepper price are unlikely to rally to the high levels seen in the 90s and asked them to focus on value addition and achieving higher productivity.

“Prices cannot go up continuously and the high prices seen in the 90s was due to speculative demand driven by cheap money. The demand seen in the current market is more real. Supply has the potential to grow by 10% per annum while demand is seen increasing only by 1-3 %,” she added. Lien said that from the second half of 2016 pepper market has shown weakness and it was declining all the way.
She said that value added pepper varieties like the Kampot organic and Phu Quoc pepper are fetching premium prices and India should try developing its own unique variety.

She was critical about the minimum import price on pepper enforced by the government and said that it was hurting the industry. The Jakarta-based International Pepper Community (IPC) projects the total world pepper production in 2019 at 4,94,200 tonne as against 5,23,400 tonne in 2018.
Indian pepper production is projected to decline in 2019 to 47,000 tonne from nearly 64,000 tonne in 2018. Domestic consumption for 2019 is estimated at 58,000 tonne with imports at 17,700 tonne and exports projected at 17,000 tonne.

[Ad]Salary Above 30000? Get cash back, joining rewards & much more on Credit Cards. 55+ options, Upto Rs 1000 AMAZON Voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Lien was speaking to reporters after launching the personalized mobile application for pepper farmers developed in association with the All India Spices Exports Forum(AISEF).
The app is aimed to aid crop management and marketing the produce. AISEF chairman Prakash Namboodiri said that the personalized App would capture all necessary information of the farmer.
The app has the capability to load appropriate recommendations based on the variety that the farmer is cultivating and also based on the location of his farm, he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Pepper prices likely to firm up by 2020: Hoang Thi Lien, International Pepper Community, Jakarta
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition