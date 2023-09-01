Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Penta Gold Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PENTA GOLD LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | NSE
₹15.20 Closed
-5-0.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Penta Gold Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.20₹15.20
₹15.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.00₹122.25
₹15.20
Open Price
₹15.20
Prev. Close
₹16.00
Volume
7,800

Penta Gold Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.2
  • R215.2
  • R315.2
  • Pivot
    15.2
  • S115.2
  • S215.2
  • S315.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 573.5517.84
  • 1084.2520.88
  • 20111.0630.92
  • 50173.2868.8
  • 100145.0995.63
  • 200114.2598.2

Penta Gold Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-22.25-45.42-59.84-59.84-87.57-24.38-57.78
1.623.8310.2430.8318.87178.27241.47
16.3542.28125.85112.74192.96226.46226.46
-2.74-3.17-9.50-23.88-13.8411.52-24.54
-0.229.6277.14148.84119.53602.77532.00
0.56-3.52-5.54-10.18-12.88447.53713.87
-1.67-6.519.03-6.68-63.3365.42-70.74
16.0987.2672.3157.2222.54483.481,026.15
5.502.8017.8518.40-15.83103.6362.27
3.9526.2959.7873.7654.31216.3357.21
-3.10-7.15-3.238.90-3.676.576.57
15.4845.8868.42121.43109.28222.08230.67
1.62-4.06-9.0596.65170.68249.81234.38
8.2023.3281.10116.83202.16365.15391.67
-0.70-5.33-12.35-2.07-27.92100.007.58
0-1.8829.2121.96-10.00150.96137.70
11.7611.7635.710-48.6526.67216.67
1.06-0.215.7919.95-8.83-32.53-18.55
-0.8822.8332.9413.00-5.0471.21-57.99

Penta Gold Ltd. Share Holdings

Penta Gold Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingOthers
13 Oct, 2021Board MeetingOthers
30 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results
11 May, 2021Board MeetingOthers
15 Apr, 2021Board MeetingOthers

About Penta Gold Ltd.

Penta Gold Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109GJ2012PLC069352 and registration number is 069352. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery and related articles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ketan M Shroff
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anand B Chaturvedi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dilip R Patodia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Minakshi I Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Penta Gold Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Penta Gold Ltd.?

The market cap of Penta Gold Ltd. is ₹19.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Penta Gold Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Penta Gold Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Penta Gold Ltd. is 0.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Penta Gold Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Penta Gold Ltd. is ₹15.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Penta Gold Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Penta Gold Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Penta Gold Ltd. is ₹122.25 and 52-week low of Penta Gold Ltd. is ₹16.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data