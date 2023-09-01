Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-22.25
|-45.42
|-59.84
|-59.84
|-87.57
|-24.38
|-57.78
|1.62
|3.83
|10.24
|30.83
|18.87
|178.27
|241.47
|16.35
|42.28
|125.85
|112.74
|192.96
|226.46
|226.46
|-2.74
|-3.17
|-9.50
|-23.88
|-13.84
|11.52
|-24.54
|-0.22
|9.62
|77.14
|148.84
|119.53
|602.77
|532.00
|0.56
|-3.52
|-5.54
|-10.18
|-12.88
|447.53
|713.87
|-1.67
|-6.51
|9.03
|-6.68
|-63.33
|65.42
|-70.74
|16.09
|87.26
|72.31
|57.22
|22.54
|483.48
|1,026.15
|5.50
|2.80
|17.85
|18.40
|-15.83
|103.63
|62.27
|3.95
|26.29
|59.78
|73.76
|54.31
|216.33
|57.21
|-3.10
|-7.15
|-3.23
|8.90
|-3.67
|6.57
|6.57
|15.48
|45.88
|68.42
|121.43
|109.28
|222.08
|230.67
|1.62
|-4.06
|-9.05
|96.65
|170.68
|249.81
|234.38
|8.20
|23.32
|81.10
|116.83
|202.16
|365.15
|391.67
|-0.70
|-5.33
|-12.35
|-2.07
|-27.92
|100.00
|7.58
|0
|-1.88
|29.21
|21.96
|-10.00
|150.96
|137.70
|11.76
|11.76
|35.71
|0
|-48.65
|26.67
|216.67
|1.06
|-0.21
|5.79
|19.95
|-8.83
|-32.53
|-18.55
|-0.88
|22.83
|32.94
|13.00
|-5.04
|71.21
|-57.99
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Others
|13 Oct, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 May, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Others
|15 Apr, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Others
Penta Gold Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/03/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109GJ2012PLC069352 and registration number is 069352. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery and related articles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Penta Gold Ltd. is ₹19.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Penta Gold Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Penta Gold Ltd. is 0.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Penta Gold Ltd. is ₹15.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Penta Gold Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Penta Gold Ltd. is ₹122.25 and 52-week low of Penta Gold Ltd. is ₹16.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.