What is the Market Cap of Penta Gold Ltd.? The market cap of Penta Gold Ltd. is ₹19.34 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Penta Gold Ltd.? P/E ratio of Penta Gold Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Penta Gold Ltd. is 0.66 as on .

What is the share price of Penta Gold Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Penta Gold Ltd. is ₹15.20 as on .