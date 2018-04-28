Penny stocks below Rs 10: These 3 shares surged more than 300% in last 1 year

We take a look at three penny stocks that were quoted below Rs 10 a year earlier have surged more than 300% in last 12 months.

Indian stock markets have seen a number upside and downside triggers in the last one year but the key equity indices Sensex have managed to post a return of about 15%. Talking about the favourable round of events that provided a boost to stock markets notably include Moody’s upgrading India’s sovereign credit rating, World Bank upgrading India’s ranking in Ease of Doing Business, Modi government’s mega plan of Rs 2.11 lakh crore to recapitalise NPA-laden PSU banks. While, on the other hand, factors like huge sell-off in the global equities, LTCG on equity of over Rs 1 lakh being taxed at 10%, country’s biggest banking scam unwinding at India’s second-largest PSU bank PNB, US-China trade war and North Korea missile tests have dejected the sentiments of market participants.

There are a number of stocks from small-cap to large-cap categories which have vastly outperformed the returns of BSE Sensex. We take a look at three penny stocks that were quoted below Rs 10 a year earlier have surged more than 300% in last 12 months.

SR Industries

Shares of SR Industries have quadrupled the investors’ money in the 1 year only. The stock of SR Industries had risen as much as 346% to Rs 27.9 from a share price level of Rs 6.25 as on 27 April 2017. SR Industries shares are categorised in ‘XT’ group on BSE. SR Industries shares have a security code 513515 and an ISIN (International Security Identification Number) INE329C01011. SR Industries commands a market capitalisation of Rs 39 crore on BSE.

Shalimar Wires Industries

Shares of Shalimar Wires Industries have also grown by more than 4 times in the last year. The stock of Shalimar Wires Industries has gained 342% to Rs 21.5 from a share price level of Rs 4.86 as on 27 April 2018. Shalimar Wires Industries shares are categorised in ‘X’ group on BSE. Shalimar Wires Industries have a security code 532455 and an ISIN INE655D01025. Shalimar Wires Industries holds a market capitalisation of Rs 80 crore on BSE.

Confidence Petroleum India

Shares of Confidence Petroleum India have also surged similarly as the aforementioned stocks. The stock of Confidence Petroleum India has advanced 363% to Rs 44.75 from a share price level of Rs 9.66 as on 27 April 2018. Confidence Petroleum India shares are categorised in the ‘X’ group on BSE. Confidence Petroleum India shares have a security code 526829 and an ISIN INE552D01024. Confidence Petroleum India commands a market capitalisation of Rs 1,158.29 crore on BSE.