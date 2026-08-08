What is the share price of Peninsula Land? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Peninsula Land is ₹16.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Peninsula Land? The Peninsula Land is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Peninsula Land? The market cap of Peninsula Land is ₹537.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Peninsula Land? Today’s highest and lowest price of Peninsula Land are ₹16.26 and ₹16.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Peninsula Land? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Peninsula Land stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Peninsula Land is ₹39.81 and 52-week low of Peninsula Land is ₹13.86 as on .

How has the Peninsula Land performed historically in terms of returns? The Peninsula Land has shown returns of -1.4% over the past day, -2.06% for the past month, -5.32% over 3 months, -56.43% over 1 year, -21.03% across 3 years, and 3.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Peninsula Land? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Peninsula Land are -3.50 and 7.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global