Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Peninsula Land Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PENINSULA LAND LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹35.05 Closed
0.720.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Peninsula Land Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.60₹36.30
₹35.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.05₹39.50
₹35.05
Open Price
₹35.30
Prev. Close
₹34.80
Volume
8,49,138

Peninsula Land Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R135.93
  • R236.97
  • R337.63
  • Pivot
    35.27
  • S134.23
  • S233.57
  • S332.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.5734.83
  • 1012.5434.88
  • 2012.7734.2
  • 5013.6430.74
  • 10012.0826.19
  • 20012.621.4

Peninsula Land Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.1411.9879.28152.16123.96615.31150.36
5.890.715.4641.5026.35212.77136.88
5.916.8524.1232.1233.21183.73202.50
11.6210.5516.76136.41319.73553.90625.98
17.8115.0737.1064.2842.06161.52183.48
12.5920.164.476.1129.47153.0260.97
1.291.444.4525.0315.47249.79308.65
12.4710.2538.9887.45136.94407.2764.93
7.4316.0622.1155.8354.2497.57-27.64
6.7013.3229.0653.569.70585.19277.99
4.10-6.016.4321.9316.7392.14103.72
3.0411.899.896.286.44119.44130.98
4.188.3445.41105.11155.11632.34341.16
3.560.5218.9434.378.868.868.86
-5.1275.9284.80140.05115.732,076.09431.50
1.07-1.13-0.8626.4454.65357.11283.58
3.701.029.319.16-12.57136.8336.01
10.3115.7965.6793.0457.22802.37387.74
-1.47-0.4822.1851.6362.44175.23126.94
13.4218.4720.8535.48-8.1031.52-45.59

Peninsula Land Ltd. Share Holdings

Peninsula Land Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
21 Feb, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Peninsula Land Ltd.

Peninsula Land Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/1871 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1871PLC000005 and registration number is 000005. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 138.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Urvi A Piramal
    Non Executive Chairperson
  • Mr. Rajeev A Piramal
    Exec. Vice Chairman & Mang Dir
  • Mr. Mahesh S Gupta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nandan A Piramal
    Whole Time Director
  • Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Deepak Summanwar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harsh Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Kanodia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krupal R Kanakia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pawan Swamy
    Additional Director

FAQs on Peninsula Land Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Peninsula Land Ltd.?

The market cap of Peninsula Land Ltd. is ₹1,29.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Peninsula Land Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Peninsula Land Ltd. is 14.21 and PB ratio of Peninsula Land Ltd. is -16.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Peninsula Land Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Peninsula Land Ltd. is ₹35.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Peninsula Land Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Peninsula Land Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Peninsula Land Ltd. is ₹39.50 and 52-week low of Peninsula Land Ltd. is ₹11.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data