Here's the live share price of Peninsula Land along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Peninsula Land
|2.53
|-2.06
|-5.32
|-22.15
|-56.43
|-21.03
|3.18
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Peninsula Land has declined 56.43% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Peninsula Land has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16.05
|16.02
|10
|16.26
|16.2
|20
|17.02
|16.41
|50
|16.34
|16.6
|100
|16.74
|17.67
|200
|21.4
|21.06
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Peninsula Land remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.33%, FII holding fell to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:43 PM IST IST
|Peninsula Land - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 20
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|Peninsula Land - 154Th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held On Thursday, August 27, 2026 At
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|Peninsula Land - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|Peninsula Land - Please Find Enclosed Communication With Respect To The Ensuing AGM Which Will Be Held On Thursday, August 27
|Jul 31, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Peninsula Land - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations An
Source: Dion Global
Peninsula Land Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/1871 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1871PLC000005 and registration number is 000005. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 141.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 66.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Peninsula Land is ₹16.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Peninsula Land is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Peninsula Land is ₹537.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Peninsula Land are ₹16.26 and ₹16.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Peninsula Land stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Peninsula Land is ₹39.81 and 52-week low of Peninsula Land is ₹13.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Peninsula Land has shown returns of -1.4% over the past day, -2.06% for the past month, -5.32% over 3 months, -56.43% over 1 year, -21.03% across 3 years, and 3.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Peninsula Land are -3.50 and 7.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global