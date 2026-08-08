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Peninsula Land Share Price

NSE
BSE

PENINSULA LAND

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Peninsula Land along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.20 Closed
-1.40₹ -0.23
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Peninsula Land Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.20₹16.26
₹16.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.86₹39.81
₹16.20
Open Price
₹16.26
Prev. Close
₹16.43
Volume
4,130

Source: Dion Global

Peninsula Land Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Peninsula Land		2.53-2.06-5.32-22.15-56.43-21.033.18
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Peninsula Land has declined 56.43% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Peninsula Land has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Peninsula Land Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Peninsula Land Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516.0516.02
1016.2616.2
2017.0216.41
5016.3416.6
10016.7417.67
20021.421.06

Source: Dion Global

Peninsula Land Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Peninsula Land remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.33%, FII holding fell to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Peninsula Land Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:43 PM IST ISTPeninsula Land - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 20
Aug 04, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTPeninsula Land - 154Th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held On Thursday, August 27, 2026 At
Aug 04, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTPeninsula Land - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 01, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTPeninsula Land - Please Find Enclosed Communication With Respect To The Ensuing AGM Which Will Be Held On Thursday, August 27
Jul 31, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTPeninsula Land - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations An

Source: Dion Global

About Peninsula Land

Peninsula Land Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/1871 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1871PLC000005 and registration number is 000005. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 141.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 66.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Urvi A Piramal
    Non Executive Chairperson
  • Mr. Rajeev A Piramal
    Exec. Vice Chairman & Mang Dir
  • Mr. Mahesh S Gupta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nandan A Piramal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Kanodia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pawan Swamy
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mitu Samarnath Jha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwin Ramanathan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Peninsula Land Share Price

What is the share price of Peninsula Land?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Peninsula Land is ₹16.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Peninsula Land?

The Peninsula Land is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Peninsula Land?

The market cap of Peninsula Land is ₹537.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Peninsula Land?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Peninsula Land are ₹16.26 and ₹16.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Peninsula Land?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Peninsula Land stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Peninsula Land is ₹39.81 and 52-week low of Peninsula Land is ₹13.86 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Peninsula Land performed historically in terms of returns?

The Peninsula Land has shown returns of -1.4% over the past day, -2.06% for the past month, -5.32% over 3 months, -56.43% over 1 year, -21.03% across 3 years, and 3.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Peninsula Land?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Peninsula Land are -3.50 and 7.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Peninsula Land News

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