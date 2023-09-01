Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.14
|11.98
|79.28
|152.16
|123.96
|615.31
|150.36
|5.89
|0.71
|5.46
|41.50
|26.35
|212.77
|136.88
|5.91
|6.85
|24.12
|32.12
|33.21
|183.73
|202.50
|11.62
|10.55
|16.76
|136.41
|319.73
|553.90
|625.98
|17.81
|15.07
|37.10
|64.28
|42.06
|161.52
|183.48
|12.59
|20.16
|4.47
|6.11
|29.47
|153.02
|60.97
|1.29
|1.44
|4.45
|25.03
|15.47
|249.79
|308.65
|12.47
|10.25
|38.98
|87.45
|136.94
|407.27
|64.93
|7.43
|16.06
|22.11
|55.83
|54.24
|97.57
|-27.64
|6.70
|13.32
|29.06
|53.56
|9.70
|585.19
|277.99
|4.10
|-6.01
|6.43
|21.93
|16.73
|92.14
|103.72
|3.04
|11.89
|9.89
|6.28
|6.44
|119.44
|130.98
|4.18
|8.34
|45.41
|105.11
|155.11
|632.34
|341.16
|3.56
|0.52
|18.94
|34.37
|8.86
|8.86
|8.86
|-5.12
|75.92
|84.80
|140.05
|115.73
|2,076.09
|431.50
|1.07
|-1.13
|-0.86
|26.44
|54.65
|357.11
|283.58
|3.70
|1.02
|9.31
|9.16
|-12.57
|136.83
|36.01
|10.31
|15.79
|65.67
|93.04
|57.22
|802.37
|387.74
|-1.47
|-0.48
|22.18
|51.63
|62.44
|175.23
|126.94
|13.42
|18.47
|20.85
|35.48
|-8.10
|31.52
|-45.59
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|21 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Peninsula Land Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/1871 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1871PLC000005 and registration number is 000005. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 138.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Peninsula Land Ltd. is ₹1,29.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Peninsula Land Ltd. is 14.21 and PB ratio of Peninsula Land Ltd. is -16.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Peninsula Land Ltd. is ₹35.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Peninsula Land Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Peninsula Land Ltd. is ₹39.50 and 52-week low of Peninsula Land Ltd. is ₹11.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.