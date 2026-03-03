Facebook Pixel Code
Pelatro Share Price

NSE
BSE

PELATRO

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Pelatro along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹303.00 Closed
1.68₹ 5.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Pelatro Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹300.00₹310.00
₹303.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹280.05₹461.00
₹303.00
Open Price
₹310.00
Prev. Close
₹298.00
Volume
2,100

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Pelatro has gained 0.97% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -3.43%.

Pelatro’s current P/E of 20.10x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Pelatro Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pelatro		-0.82-1.94-16.99-20.251.641.620.97
Tata Consultancy Services		1.55-18.97-17.81-15.63-25.18-7.87-3.10
Infosys		1.05-22.17-18.36-12.86-24.56-4.49-0.83
HCL Technologies		2.37-19.13-16.43-6.49-12.817.007.27
Wipro		-0.78-18.18-22.03-20.43-29.970.57-1.83
Tech Mahindra		0-21.62-12.73-10.79-9.897.436.63
LTIMindtree		-2.15-27.13-28.49-15.15-8.89-2.212.40
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.27-6.884.0422.6222.627.034.16
Persistent Systems		0.24-25.57-26.18-12.92-11.7024.3140.76
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.10-12.50-15.20-18.60-12.6229.5016.23
MphasiS		1.46-20.00-21.16-22.03-0.442.755.87
Coforge		-4.08-32.09-39.21-32.86-20.9810.9316.80
Hexaware Technologies		-2.22-35.71-38.46-37.75-42.38-15.10-9.36
Tata Elxsi		-1.08-19.22-14.01-18.02-18.45-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.44-11.99-13.52-15.25-12.89-23.82-15.06
Pine Labs		-10.74-19.04-26.71-27.68-27.68-10.24-6.28
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.80-40.08-37.99-37.41-3.4339.77
Zensar Technologies		5.77-15.49-23.02-27.00-19.1428.2713.52
Fractal Analytics		-9.66-11.29-11.29-11.29-11.29-3.91-2.37
TBO Tek		-10.22-19.64-30.43-26.11-1.71-5.80-3.52

Over the last one year, Pelatro has gained 1.64% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.18%), Infosys (-24.56%), HCL Technologies (-12.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Pelatro has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.83%).

Pelatro Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Pelatro Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5310.2305.76
10323.17311.79
20315.99317.65
50334.04330.51
100350.46345.71
200373.24357.26

Pelatro Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pelatro saw a drop in promoter holding to 52.63%, while DII stake decreased to 1.17%, FII holding fell to 2.58%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Pelatro Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Pelatro fact sheet for more information

About Pelatro

Pelatro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/03/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72100KA2013PLC068239 and registration number is 068239. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric lighting equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 61.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Subash Menon
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Anuradha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. D V Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kalpathi Ratna Girish
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pelatro Share Price

What is the share price of Pelatro?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pelatro is ₹303.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pelatro?

The Pelatro is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pelatro?

The market cap of Pelatro is ₹315.32 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pelatro?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pelatro are ₹310.00 and ₹300.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pelatro?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pelatro stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pelatro is ₹461.00 and 52-week low of Pelatro is ₹280.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Pelatro performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pelatro has shown returns of 1.68% over the past day, -0.66% for the past month, -17.8% over 3 months, -3.43% over 1 year, 1.62% across 3 years, and 0.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pelatro?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pelatro are 20.10 and 3.25 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

