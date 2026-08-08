What is the share price of Peeti Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Peeti Securities is ₹19.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Peeti Securities? The Peeti Securities is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Peeti Securities? The market cap of Peeti Securities is ₹7.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Peeti Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of Peeti Securities are ₹19.25 and ₹19.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Peeti Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Peeti Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Peeti Securities is ₹25.02 and 52-week low of Peeti Securities is ₹17.00 as on .

How has the Peeti Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The Peeti Securities has shown returns of -2.97% over the past day, 6.89% for the past month, -8.33% over 3 months, -11.49% over 1 year, -2.31% across 3 years, and -0.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Peeti Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Peeti Securities are 91.23 and 0.62 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global