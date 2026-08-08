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Peeti Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

PEETI SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Peeti Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.25 Closed
-2.97₹ -0.59
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Peeti Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.25₹19.25
₹19.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.00₹25.02
₹19.25
Open Price
₹19.25
Prev. Close
₹19.84
Volume
20

Source: Dion Global

Peeti Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Peeti Securities		1.856.89-8.33-5.68-11.49-2.31-0.46
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Peeti Securities has declined 11.49% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Peeti Securities has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Peeti Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Peeti Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
518.5618.86
1018.4718.61
2018.3518.66
5019.5519.18
10020.119.79
20020.6620.45

Source: Dion Global

Peeti Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Peeti Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.75%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 64.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Peeti Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTPeeti Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30,
Jul 30, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTPeeti Securities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jul 22, 2026, 07:55 PM IST ISTPeeti Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 08:39 PM IST ISTPeeti Securities - Audited Financial Results For The Period Ended March 31, 2026
May 21, 2026, 08:18 PM IST ISTPeeti Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended Marc

Source: Dion Global

About Peeti Securities

Peeti Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190TG1994PLC018779 and registration number is 018779. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other clothing items. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Peeti
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Pitty
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Nisha Peeti
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Ravinder Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Omesh Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Akshay Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Peeti Securities Share Price

What is the share price of Peeti Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Peeti Securities is ₹19.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Peeti Securities?

The Peeti Securities is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Peeti Securities?

The market cap of Peeti Securities is ₹7.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Peeti Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Peeti Securities are ₹19.25 and ₹19.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Peeti Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Peeti Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Peeti Securities is ₹25.02 and 52-week low of Peeti Securities is ₹17.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Peeti Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Peeti Securities has shown returns of -2.97% over the past day, 6.89% for the past month, -8.33% over 3 months, -11.49% over 1 year, -2.31% across 3 years, and -0.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Peeti Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Peeti Securities are 91.23 and 0.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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