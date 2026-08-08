Here's the live share price of Peeti Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Peeti Securities
|1.85
|6.89
|-8.33
|-5.68
|-11.49
|-2.31
|-0.46
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Peeti Securities has declined 11.49% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Peeti Securities has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18.56
|18.86
|10
|18.47
|18.61
|20
|18.35
|18.66
|50
|19.55
|19.18
|100
|20.1
|19.79
|200
|20.66
|20.45
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Peeti Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.75%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 64.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|Peeti Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30,
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Peeti Securities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jul 22, 2026, 07:55 PM IST IST
|Peeti Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 08:39 PM IST IST
|Peeti Securities - Audited Financial Results For The Period Ended March 31, 2026
|May 21, 2026, 08:18 PM IST IST
|Peeti Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended Marc
Source: Dion Global
Peeti Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190TG1994PLC018779 and registration number is 018779. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other clothing items. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Peeti Securities is ₹19.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Peeti Securities is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Peeti Securities is ₹7.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Peeti Securities are ₹19.25 and ₹19.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Peeti Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Peeti Securities is ₹25.02 and 52-week low of Peeti Securities is ₹17.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Peeti Securities has shown returns of -2.97% over the past day, 6.89% for the past month, -8.33% over 3 months, -11.49% over 1 year, -2.31% across 3 years, and -0.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Peeti Securities are 91.23 and 0.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global