Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Peeti Securities Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PEETI SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹19.57 Closed
4.880.91
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Peeti Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.73₹19.59
₹19.57
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.73₹35.15
₹19.57
Open Price
₹17.73
Prev. Close
₹18.66
Volume
21,125

Peeti Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R120.2
  • R220.82
  • R322.06
  • Pivot
    18.96
  • S118.34
  • S217.1
  • S316.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 530.1918.57
  • 103018.67
  • 2029.9518.99
  • 5028.0419.96
  • 10026.621.68
  • 20023.8223.31

Peeti Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.270.51-8.12-33.44-26.15203.41326.36
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Peeti Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

Peeti Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Peeti Securities Ltd.

Peeti Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190TG1994PLC018779 and registration number is 018779. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other clothing items. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Peeti
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Pitty
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Peeti
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nisha Peeti
    Woman Director

FAQs on Peeti Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Peeti Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of Peeti Securities Ltd. is ₹7.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Peeti Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Peeti Securities Ltd. is 17.82 and PB ratio of Peeti Securities Ltd. is 0.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Peeti Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Peeti Securities Ltd. is ₹19.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Peeti Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Peeti Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Peeti Securities Ltd. is ₹35.15 and 52-week low of Peeti Securities Ltd. is ₹16.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data