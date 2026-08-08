Here's the live share price of Pee Cee Cosma Sope along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pee Cee Cosma Sope
|9.05
|28.78
|13.78
|-3.62
|-16.94
|17.22
|19.21
|Standard Surfactants
|1.64
|-0.59
|-1.29
|-0.45
|-12.28
|-1.56
|-16.77
|Hipolin
|1.87
|63.07
|7.8
|79.82
|17.8
|10.37
|22.17
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pee Cee Cosma Sope has declined 16.94% compared to peers like Standard Surfactants (-12.28%), Hipolin (17.80%). From a 5 year perspective, Pee Cee Cosma Sope has outperformed peers relative to Standard Surfactants (-16.77%) and Hipolin (22.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|342.02
|357.73
|10
|324.42
|344.31
|20
|318.38
|330.91
|50
|310.8
|321.92
|100
|321.8
|329.59
|200
|357.85
|360.79
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pee Cee Cosma Sope remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|Pee Cee Cosma - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Results, To Decide The Date Of AGM, To Decide The Book Closure Dates
|Jul 01, 2026, 05:56 AM IST IST
|Pee Cee Cosma - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 05:55 AM IST IST
|Pee Cee Cosma - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 12:04 AM IST IST
|Pee Cee Cosma - Regulation 30 Disclosure
|May 29, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|Pee Cee Cosma - Results Standalone And Consolidated For The Year And Quarter Ended Ended 31St March 2026
Source: Dion Global
Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24241UP1986PLC008344 and registration number is 008344. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Detergents. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 157.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pee Cee Cosma Sope is ₹383.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pee Cee Cosma Sope is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pee Cee Cosma Sope is ₹101.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pee Cee Cosma Sope are ₹395.95 and ₹353.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pee Cee Cosma Sope stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pee Cee Cosma Sope is ₹552.00 and 52-week low of Pee Cee Cosma Sope is ₹285.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pee Cee Cosma Sope has shown returns of 2.98% over the past day, 31.02% for the past month, 12.33% over 3 months, -16.98% over 1 year, 17.22% across 3 years, and 19.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pee Cee Cosma Sope are 12.17 and 1.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.78 per annum.
Source: Dion Global