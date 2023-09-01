Follow Us

PEE CEE COSMA SOPE LTD.

Sector : Detergents | Smallcap | BSE
₹325.75 Closed
1.996.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹325.75₹325.75
₹325.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹86.05₹319.40
₹325.75
Open Price
₹325.75
Prev. Close
₹319.40
Volume
1,805

Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1325.75
  • R2325.75
  • R3325.75
  • Pivot
    325.75
  • S1325.75
  • S2325.75
  • S3325.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5117.76307.4
  • 10117.53293.93
  • 20115.16272.32
  • 50116.2232.98
  • 100113.8197.39
  • 200121.01166.05

Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.3748.20125.51197.49188.79251.78122.05
1.85-1.79-4.75-4.95-21.26189.87344.08
2.54-5.635.5014.3336.40138.81220.64
-0.98-3.92-16.66-21.19-36.52228.95557.89
-18.87-44.52-64.99-63.8660.97275.32256.53

Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd. Share Holdings

Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd.

Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24241UP1986PLC008344 and registration number is 008344. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Detergents. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 92.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mayank Jain
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Ankur Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ankit Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nemi Chandra Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amar Singh Rajput
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Babita Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd.?

The market cap of Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd. is ₹86.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd. is 17.98 and PB ratio of Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd. is 2.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd. is ₹325.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd. is ₹319.40 and 52-week low of Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd. is ₹86.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

