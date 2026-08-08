What is the share price of Pee Cee Cosma Sope? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pee Cee Cosma Sope is ₹383.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Pee Cee Cosma Sope? The Pee Cee Cosma Sope is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pee Cee Cosma Sope? The market cap of Pee Cee Cosma Sope is ₹101.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pee Cee Cosma Sope? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pee Cee Cosma Sope are ₹395.95 and ₹353.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pee Cee Cosma Sope? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pee Cee Cosma Sope stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pee Cee Cosma Sope is ₹552.00 and 52-week low of Pee Cee Cosma Sope is ₹285.55 as on .

How has the Pee Cee Cosma Sope performed historically in terms of returns? The Pee Cee Cosma Sope has shown returns of 2.98% over the past day, 31.02% for the past month, 12.33% over 3 months, -16.98% over 1 year, 17.22% across 3 years, and 19.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pee Cee Cosma Sope? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pee Cee Cosma Sope are 12.17 and 1.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.78 per annum.

Source: Dion Global