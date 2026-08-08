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Pee Cee Cosma Sope Share Price

NSE
BSE

PEE CEE COSMA SOPE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Pee Cee Cosma Sope along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹383.05 Closed
2.98₹ 11.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pee Cee Cosma Sope Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹353.50₹395.95
₹383.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹285.55₹552.00
₹383.05
Open Price
₹361.10
Prev. Close
₹371.95
Volume
4,344

Source: Dion Global

Pee Cee Cosma Sope Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pee Cee Cosma Sope		9.0528.7813.78-3.62-16.9417.2219.21
Standard Surfactants		1.64-0.59-1.29-0.45-12.28-1.56-16.77
Hipolin		1.8763.077.879.8217.810.3722.17

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pee Cee Cosma Sope has declined 16.94% compared to peers like Standard Surfactants (-12.28%), Hipolin (17.80%). From a 5 year perspective, Pee Cee Cosma Sope has outperformed peers relative to Standard Surfactants (-16.77%) and Hipolin (22.17%).

Pee Cee Cosma Sope Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pee Cee Cosma Sope Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5342.02357.73
10324.42344.31
20318.38330.91
50310.8321.92
100321.8329.59
200357.85360.79

Source: Dion Global

Pee Cee Cosma Sope Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pee Cee Cosma Sope remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Pee Cee Cosma Sope Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTPee Cee Cosma - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarterly Results, To Decide The Date Of AGM, To Decide The Book Closure Dates
Jul 01, 2026, 05:56 AM IST ISTPee Cee Cosma - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 05:55 AM IST ISTPee Cee Cosma - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 12:04 AM IST ISTPee Cee Cosma - Regulation 30 Disclosure
May 29, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTPee Cee Cosma - Results Standalone And Consolidated For The Year And Quarter Ended Ended 31St March 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Pee Cee Cosma Sope

Pee Cee Cosma Sope Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/11/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24241UP1986PLC008344 and registration number is 008344. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Detergents. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 157.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mayank Jain
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Ankur Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ankit Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nirbhaya Kishore Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Aanchal Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kshitiz Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pee Cee Cosma Sope Share Price

What is the share price of Pee Cee Cosma Sope?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pee Cee Cosma Sope is ₹383.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pee Cee Cosma Sope?

The Pee Cee Cosma Sope is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pee Cee Cosma Sope?

The market cap of Pee Cee Cosma Sope is ₹101.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pee Cee Cosma Sope?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pee Cee Cosma Sope are ₹395.95 and ₹353.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pee Cee Cosma Sope?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pee Cee Cosma Sope stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pee Cee Cosma Sope is ₹552.00 and 52-week low of Pee Cee Cosma Sope is ₹285.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Pee Cee Cosma Sope performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pee Cee Cosma Sope has shown returns of 2.98% over the past day, 31.02% for the past month, 12.33% over 3 months, -16.98% over 1 year, 17.22% across 3 years, and 19.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pee Cee Cosma Sope?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pee Cee Cosma Sope are 12.17 and 1.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.78 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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