Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|10.55
|10.52
|22.46
|-1.05
|77.36
|242.44
|27.03
|8.24
|7.01
|7.28
|34.75
|43.91
|294.25
|208.77
|4.39
|3.10
|3.00
|14.21
|-18.18
|17.71
|65.62
|15.75
|29.62
|25.82
|70.29
|70.39
|213.15
|61.96
|7.40
|2.08
|16.02
|48.78
|47.93
|161.61
|146.01
|3.40
|12.05
|24.58
|48.61
|66.67
|241.24
|86.07
|1.54
|11.74
|14.78
|37.12
|51.33
|285.89
|39.33
|-1.37
|17.33
|30.90
|45.05
|50.09
|227.95
|138.48
|0.14
|11.44
|18.61
|20.41
|-2.29
|59.05
|-1.58
|0.84
|0.23
|14.77
|-1.22
|-38.42
|19.38
|19.38
|9.12
|0.05
|-1.69
|15.97
|35.39
|304.33
|110.06
|3.93
|-0.09
|0.92
|26.93
|14.75
|95.93
|13.31
|2.48
|-14.82
|0.87
|22.71
|36.70
|64.54
|18.38
|33.70
|30.73
|58.56
|79.63
|83.60
|261.39
|4.29
|25.65
|56.78
|42.61
|49.66
|5.74
|10.27
|-80.46
|5.63
|-3.92
|-10.92
|0.61
|-1.75
|543.50
|102.95
|6.72
|-14.14
|-4.40
|34.48
|37.38
|310.80
|107.72
|8.34
|2.07
|25.72
|23.92
|62.28
|173.83
|47.91
|9.07
|12.98
|47.66
|68.73
|145.46
|355.64
|334.61
|-0.28
|-2.27
|2.14
|20.68
|-13.65
|58.09
|37.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|23 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Final Dividend
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|05 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101KA2005PLC035603 and registration number is 035603. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd. is ₹12.31 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd. is 2.58 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd. is ₹94.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd. is ₹138.65 and 52-week low of Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd. is ₹51.20 as on Aug 31, 2023.