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Pecos Hotels & Pubs Share Price

NSE
BSE

PECOS HOTELS & PUBS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality
Theme
Restaurant

Here's the live share price of Pecos Hotels & Pubs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹252.00 Closed
17.21₹ 37.00
As on Jul 15, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pecos Hotels & Pubs Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹252.00₹252.00
₹252.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹163.00₹420.05
₹252.00
Open Price
₹252.00
Prev. Close
₹215.00
Volume
500

Source: Dion Global

Pecos Hotels & Pubs Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pecos Hotels & Pubs		0-3.085.00-22.8339.1539.6757.32
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pecos Hotels & Pubs has gained 39.15% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Pecos Hotels & Pubs has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Pecos Hotels & Pubs Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pecos Hotels & Pubs Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5243.6246.93
10262.37259.92
20287.28279.95
50315.77295.26
100281.42288.65
200280.1260.19

Source: Dion Global

Pecos Hotels & Pubs Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pecos Hotels & Pubs remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Pecos Hotels & Pubs Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 08, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTPecos Hotels & Pubs - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 25, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTPecos Hotels & Pubs - Integrated Filing (Financial) For The Half Year And The Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026 And Outcome
May 25, 2026, 11:29 PM IST ISTPecos Hotels & Pubs - Integrated Filing (Audited Financial) For The Half Year And The Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026 And
May 25, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTPecos Hotels & Pubs - Board Meeting Outcome for Integrated Filing (Auditedfinancial) For The Half Year And The Financial Yea
May 11, 2026, 06:45 PM IST ISTPecos Hotels & Pubs - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation Under Regulation 29 To Consider And Approve Stand

Source: Dion Global

About Pecos Hotels & Pubs

Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101KA2005PLC035603 and registration number is 035603. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shanthi Kiran Bulla
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Liam Norman Timms
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pradosh Dhanraj
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Hansdak
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Usha Sekar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Pecos Hotels & Pubs Share Price

What is the share price of Pecos Hotels & Pubs?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pecos Hotels & Pubs is ₹252.00 as on Jul 15, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pecos Hotels & Pubs?

The Pecos Hotels & Pubs is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pecos Hotels & Pubs?

The market cap of Pecos Hotels & Pubs is ₹33.01 Cr as on Jul 15, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pecos Hotels & Pubs?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pecos Hotels & Pubs are ₹252.00 and ₹252.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pecos Hotels & Pubs?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pecos Hotels & Pubs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pecos Hotels & Pubs is ₹420.05 and 52-week low of Pecos Hotels & Pubs is ₹163.00 as on Jul 15, 2026.

How has the Pecos Hotels & Pubs performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pecos Hotels & Pubs has shown returns of 17.21% over the past day, -3.08% for the past month, 5.0% over 3 months, 39.15% over 1 year, 39.67% across 3 years, and 57.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pecos Hotels & Pubs?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pecos Hotels & Pubs are 20.12 and 4.25 on Jul 15, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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