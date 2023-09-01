Follow Us

PECOS HOTELS & PUBS LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | BSE
₹94.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹94.00₹94.00
₹94.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹51.20₹138.65
₹94.00
Open Price
₹94.00
Prev. Close
₹94.00
Volume
0

Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R194
  • R294
  • R394
  • Pivot
    94
  • S194
  • S294
  • S394

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 561.2691.76
  • 1056.9391.51
  • 2050.6791.87
  • 5042.5790.32
  • 10037.379.42
  • 20031.0866.31

Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.5510.5222.46-1.0577.36242.4427.03
8.247.017.2834.7543.91294.25208.77
4.393.103.0014.21-18.1817.7165.62
15.7529.6225.8270.2970.39213.1561.96
7.402.0816.0248.7847.93161.61146.01
3.4012.0524.5848.6166.67241.2486.07
1.5411.7414.7837.1251.33285.8939.33
-1.3717.3330.9045.0550.09227.95138.48
0.1411.4418.6120.41-2.2959.05-1.58
0.840.2314.77-1.22-38.4219.3819.38
9.120.05-1.6915.9735.39304.33110.06
3.93-0.090.9226.9314.7595.9313.31
2.48-14.820.8722.7136.7064.5418.38
33.7030.7358.5679.6383.60261.394.29
25.6556.7842.6149.665.7410.27-80.46
5.63-3.92-10.920.61-1.75543.50102.95
6.72-14.14-4.4034.4837.38310.80107.72
8.342.0725.7223.9262.28173.8347.91
9.0712.9847.6668.73145.46355.64334.61
-0.28-2.272.1420.68-13.6558.0937.16

Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd. Share Holdings

Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
23 Jun, 2023Board MeetingFinal Dividend
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
05 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd.

Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101KA2005PLC035603 and registration number is 035603. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Liam Norma Timms
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pradosh Dhanaraj
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Koilpillai Joseph Davaraj
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Nina Nayar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Lloyd John Pereira
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd.?

The market cap of Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd. is ₹12.31 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd. is 2.58 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd. is ₹94.00 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd. is ₹138.65 and 52-week low of Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd. is ₹51.20 as on Aug 31, 2023.

