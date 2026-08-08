What is the share price of Pecos Hotels & Pubs? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pecos Hotels & Pubs is ₹252.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Pecos Hotels & Pubs? The Pecos Hotels & Pubs is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pecos Hotels & Pubs? The market cap of Pecos Hotels & Pubs is ₹33.01 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pecos Hotels & Pubs? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pecos Hotels & Pubs are ₹252.00 and ₹252.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pecos Hotels & Pubs? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pecos Hotels & Pubs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pecos Hotels & Pubs is ₹420.05 and 52-week low of Pecos Hotels & Pubs is ₹163.00 as on .

How has the Pecos Hotels & Pubs performed historically in terms of returns? The Pecos Hotels & Pubs has shown returns of 17.21% over the past day, -3.08% for the past month, 5.0% over 3 months, 39.15% over 1 year, 39.67% across 3 years, and 57.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pecos Hotels & Pubs? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pecos Hotels & Pubs are 20.12 and 4.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global