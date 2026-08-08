Here's the live share price of Pecos Hotels & Pubs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pecos Hotels & Pubs
|0
|-3.08
|5.00
|-22.83
|39.15
|39.67
|57.32
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pecos Hotels & Pubs has gained 39.15% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Pecos Hotels & Pubs has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|243.6
|246.93
|10
|262.37
|259.92
|20
|287.28
|279.95
|50
|315.77
|295.26
|100
|281.42
|288.65
|200
|280.1
|260.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pecos Hotels & Pubs remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 08, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Pecos Hotels & Pubs - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 25, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|Pecos Hotels & Pubs - Integrated Filing (Financial) For The Half Year And The Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026 And Outcome
|May 25, 2026, 11:29 PM IST IST
|Pecos Hotels & Pubs - Integrated Filing (Audited Financial) For The Half Year And The Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026 And
|May 25, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Pecos Hotels & Pubs - Board Meeting Outcome for Integrated Filing (Auditedfinancial) For The Half Year And The Financial Yea
|May 11, 2026, 06:45 PM IST IST
|Pecos Hotels & Pubs - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation Under Regulation 29 To Consider And Approve Stand
Source: Dion Global
Pecos Hotels & Pubs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101KA2005PLC035603 and registration number is 035603. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pecos Hotels & Pubs is ₹252.00 as on Jul 15, 2026.
The Pecos Hotels & Pubs is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pecos Hotels & Pubs is ₹33.01 Cr as on Jul 15, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pecos Hotels & Pubs are ₹252.00 and ₹252.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pecos Hotels & Pubs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pecos Hotels & Pubs is ₹420.05 and 52-week low of Pecos Hotels & Pubs is ₹163.00 as on Jul 15, 2026.
The Pecos Hotels & Pubs has shown returns of 17.21% over the past day, -3.08% for the past month, 5.0% over 3 months, 39.15% over 1 year, 39.67% across 3 years, and 57.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pecos Hotels & Pubs are 20.12 and 4.25 on Jul 15, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global