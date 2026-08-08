Here's the live share price of Pearl Polymers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pearl Polymers
|-6.55
|-10.19
|-22.69
|-17.12
|-52.32
|-11.63
|-0.34
|Supreme Industries
|-1.11
|7.77
|-6.29
|-7.79
|-17.5
|-3.08
|10.36
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.19
|13.07
|17.99
|41.83
|97.38
|127.55
|54.36
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.4
|10.9
|2.66
|23.85
|58.69
|31.27
|34.85
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|8.05
|5.71
|16.17
|-5.75
|1.12
|15.53
|50.1
|Nilkamal
|-3.08
|35.4
|33.6
|18.43
|6.6
|-11.3
|-9.03
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.29
|2.59
|15.43
|24.78
|-13.46
|-11.34
|5.78
|All Time Plastics
|-1.33
|-7.84
|-17.42
|-10.7
|-22.77
|-8.25
|-5.04
|Arrow Greentech
|8.99
|16.01
|35.64
|78.44
|5.05
|30.61
|38.24
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.78
|11.62
|3.95
|0.81
|-22.4
|-1.75
|-1.35
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-2.07
|9.44
|0.31
|9.88
|9.58
|0.3
|0.18
|TPL Plastech
|-3.07
|-3.11
|15.73
|18.88
|2.84
|20.86
|17.09
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|-4.69
|29.94
|31.83
|21.37
|27.52
|8.44
|4.98
|Plastiblends India
|4.77
|15.55
|10.61
|24.8
|2.72
|-4.24
|-5.96
|Wim Plast
|-0.12
|-7.8
|-5.14
|-28.55
|-35.93
|-10.53
|-11.69
|Kaka Industries
|-3.63
|0.64
|20.88
|6.84
|-3.99
|7.79
|12.17
|Multibase India
|-2.16
|-0.48
|-9.75
|-20.17
|-31.17
|-14.6
|-9.32
|Brand Concepts
|-6.34
|-15.11
|-28.49
|-43.19
|-44.91
|-21.27
|26.75
|Mitsu Chem Plast
|-0.87
|9.91
|-10.05
|28.23
|44.82
|-4.61
|-9.09
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|2.12
|1.76
|-6.06
|-3.56
|-39.43
|-4.03
|4.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pearl Polymers has declined 52.32% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.50%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (97.38%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (58.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Pearl Polymers has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.02
|16.98
|10
|17.23
|17.12
|20
|17.59
|17.42
|50
|18.41
|18.02
|100
|18.22
|18.91
|200
|21.51
|21.29
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pearl Polymers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:41 PM IST IST
|Pearl Polymers - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting.
|Jul 08, 2026, 04:42 PM IST IST
|Pearl Polymers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|Pearl Polymers - Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 26, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|Pearl Polymers - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Standalone Audited Financial Results Along With Indepen
|May 18, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|Pearl Polymers - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On Tuesda
Source: Dion Global
Pearl Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209DL1971PLC005535 and registration number is 005535. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pearl Polymers is ₹16.12 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Pearl Polymers is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pearl Polymers is ₹27.14 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pearl Polymers are ₹16.90 and ₹16.12.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pearl Polymers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pearl Polymers is ₹37.00 and 52-week low of Pearl Polymers is ₹12.31 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Pearl Polymers has shown returns of -4.62% over the past day, -10.19% for the past month, -21.06% over 3 months, -50.37% over 1 year, -11.63% across 3 years, and -0.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pearl Polymers are -5.69 and 0.94 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global