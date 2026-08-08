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Pearl Polymers Share Price

NSE
BSE

PEARL POLYMERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Pearl Polymers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.12 Closed
-4.62₹ -0.78
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pearl Polymers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.12₹16.90
₹16.12
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.31₹37.00
₹16.12
Open Price
₹16.89
Prev. Close
₹16.90
Volume
15

Source: Dion Global

Pearl Polymers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pearl Polymers		-6.55-10.19-22.69-17.12-52.32-11.63-0.34
Supreme Industries		-1.117.77-6.29-7.79-17.5-3.0810.36
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.1913.0717.9941.8397.38127.5554.36
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.410.92.6623.8558.6931.2734.85
Ddev Plastiks Industries		8.055.7116.17-5.751.1215.5350.1
Nilkamal		-3.0835.433.618.436.6-11.3-9.03
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.292.5915.4324.78-13.46-11.345.78
All Time Plastics		-1.33-7.84-17.42-10.7-22.77-8.25-5.04
Arrow Greentech		8.9916.0135.6478.445.0530.6138.24
Dhunseri Ventures		11.7811.623.950.81-22.4-1.75-1.35
Pyramid Technoplast		-2.079.440.319.889.580.30.18
TPL Plastech		-3.07-3.1115.7318.882.8420.8617.09
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-4.6929.9431.8321.3727.528.444.98
Plastiblends India		4.7715.5510.6124.82.72-4.24-5.96
Wim Plast		-0.12-7.8-5.14-28.55-35.93-10.53-11.69
Kaka Industries		-3.630.6420.886.84-3.997.7912.17
Multibase India		-2.16-0.48-9.75-20.17-31.17-14.6-9.32
Brand Concepts		-6.34-15.11-28.49-43.19-44.91-21.2726.75
Mitsu Chem Plast		-0.879.91-10.0528.2344.82-4.61-9.09
Pil Italica Lifestyle		2.121.76-6.06-3.56-39.43-4.034.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pearl Polymers has declined 52.32% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.50%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (97.38%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (58.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Pearl Polymers has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).

Pearl Polymers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pearl Polymers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.0216.98
1017.2317.12
2017.5917.42
5018.4118.02
10018.2218.91
20021.5121.29

Source: Dion Global

Pearl Polymers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pearl Polymers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Pearl Polymers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:41 PM IST ISTPearl Polymers - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting.
Jul 08, 2026, 04:42 PM IST ISTPearl Polymers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTPearl Polymers - Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 26, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTPearl Polymers - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Standalone Audited Financial Results Along With Indepen
May 18, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTPearl Polymers - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On Tuesda

Source: Dion Global

About Pearl Polymers

Pearl Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209DL1971PLC005535 and registration number is 005535. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chand Seth
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Udit Seth
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Varun Seth
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Amit Seth
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anant Kanoi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anupama Mazumdar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Brej Behari Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pearl Polymers Share Price

What is the share price of Pearl Polymers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pearl Polymers is ₹16.12 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pearl Polymers?

The Pearl Polymers is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pearl Polymers?

The market cap of Pearl Polymers is ₹27.14 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pearl Polymers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pearl Polymers are ₹16.90 and ₹16.12.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pearl Polymers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pearl Polymers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pearl Polymers is ₹37.00 and 52-week low of Pearl Polymers is ₹12.31 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Pearl Polymers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pearl Polymers has shown returns of -4.62% over the past day, -10.19% for the past month, -21.06% over 3 months, -50.37% over 1 year, -11.63% across 3 years, and -0.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pearl Polymers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pearl Polymers are -5.69 and 0.94 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Pearl Polymers News

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