Pearl Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209DL1971PLC005535 and registration number is 005535. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.