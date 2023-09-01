Follow Us

PEARL POLYMERS LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹24.35 Closed
-0.41-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pearl Polymers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.10₹25.15
₹24.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.35₹38.45
₹24.35
Open Price
₹25.15
Prev. Close
₹24.45
Volume
49,362

Pearl Polymers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R124.97
  • R225.58
  • R326.02
  • Pivot
    24.53
  • S123.92
  • S223.48
  • S322.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.5624.43
  • 1019.4124.08
  • 2019.8523.65
  • 5021.8623.06
  • 10022.3922.7
  • 20021.6622.4

Pearl Polymers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.830.2111.019.756.6140.7037.50
-2.3623.3357.6560.60123.26225.60273.47
4.1624.0658.6698.1072.85123.03176.25
3.74-10.856.5433.8715.1792.3825.44
-0.95-5.930.632.312.71238.66206.16
-3.156.4518.5772.4067.78416.99178.27
1.676.5919.0714.4015.03108.2141.24
2.0232.2234.5762.20-10.53-13.91-13.91
3.11-6.499.2017.283.52377.06139.19
-4.9214.49-5.2813.57247.691,390.041,390.04
3.848.9436.1156.238.8635.46-4.40
-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09
10.722.01-3.3787.66355.02631.32159.69
5.1523.0052.0394.12200.982,818.981,079.59
-1.82-2.76-9.2931.0722.80237.9223.85
-6.938.5925.7351.4120.7965.3822.16
7.428.31-9.08-11.87-4.58669.06559.60
-2.383.89-2.69-14.46-21.86-36.47-36.47
-3.91-0.07-11.31-27.10-43.6513.2811.71
-4.35-12.00-35.29-45.00-70.67-53.19-97.15

Pearl Polymers Ltd. Share Holdings

Pearl Polymers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    Pearl Polymers Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication
    09-Aug, 2023 | 10:55 AM

About Pearl Polymers Ltd.

Pearl Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209DL1971PLC005535 and registration number is 005535. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chand Seth
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Udit Seth
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Varun Seth
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Amit Seth
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Meera Johri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashish Harish Bhuva
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anant Kanoi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pearl Polymers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pearl Polymers Ltd.?

The market cap of Pearl Polymers Ltd. is ₹40.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pearl Polymers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pearl Polymers Ltd. is -8.97 and PB ratio of Pearl Polymers Ltd. is 1.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pearl Polymers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pearl Polymers Ltd. is ₹24.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pearl Polymers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pearl Polymers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pearl Polymers Ltd. is ₹38.45 and 52-week low of Pearl Polymers Ltd. is ₹16.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

