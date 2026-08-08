What is the share price of Pearl Polymers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pearl Polymers is ₹16.12 as on .

What kind of stock is Pearl Polymers? The Pearl Polymers is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pearl Polymers? The market cap of Pearl Polymers is ₹27.14 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pearl Polymers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pearl Polymers are ₹16.90 and ₹16.12.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pearl Polymers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pearl Polymers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pearl Polymers is ₹37.00 and 52-week low of Pearl Polymers is ₹12.31 as on .

How has the Pearl Polymers performed historically in terms of returns? The Pearl Polymers has shown returns of -4.62% over the past day, -10.19% for the past month, -21.06% over 3 months, -50.37% over 1 year, -11.63% across 3 years, and -0.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pearl Polymers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pearl Polymers are -5.69 and 0.94 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global