Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
Pearl Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209DL1971PLC005535 and registration number is 005535. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastic articles for the packing of goods (plastic bags, sacks, containers, boxes, cases, carboys, bottles etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Pearl Polymers Ltd. is ₹40.99 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Pearl Polymers Ltd. is -8.97 and PB ratio of Pearl Polymers Ltd. is 1.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pearl Polymers Ltd. is ₹24.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pearl Polymers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pearl Polymers Ltd. is ₹38.45 and 52-week low of Pearl Polymers Ltd. is ₹16.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.