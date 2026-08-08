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Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Share Price

NSE
BSE

PEARL GREEN CLUBS AND RESORTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹119.05 Closed
1.84₹ 2.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹116.00₹119.05
₹119.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹82.10₹183.65
₹119.05
Open Price
₹116.00
Prev. Close
₹116.90
Volume
8,400

Source: Dion Global

Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts		-0.6335.28-12.4313.76-16.72-15.88-9.72
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts has declined 16.72% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5115.61116.66
10105.82111.47
20101.41109.39
50118.09114.86
100122.05119.91
200130.58126.47

Source: Dion Global

Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts saw a drop in promoter holding to 49.89%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTPearl Green Clubs - Communication To Shareholders For Annual Report Web-Link
Aug 06, 2026, 09:37 PM IST ISTPearl Green Clubs - Communication To Shareholders
Aug 06, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTPearl Green Clubs - Notice Of 8Th Annual General Meeting And Annual Report For Financial Year 2025-2026
Aug 06, 2026, 09:20 PM IST ISTPearl Green Clubs - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 06, 2026, 12:43 AM IST ISTPearl Green Clubs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s

Source: Dion Global

About Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts

Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101GJ2018PLC100469 and registration number is 100469. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Sanju
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vishal Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhruv Rameshbhai Chauhan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sonali Sandeep Joshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Share Price

What is the share price of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts is ₹119.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts?

The Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts?

The market cap of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts is ₹31.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts are ₹119.05 and ₹116.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts is ₹183.65 and 52-week low of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts is ₹82.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts has shown returns of 1.84% over the past day, 35.28% for the past month, -12.43% over 3 months, -16.72% over 1 year, -15.88% across 3 years, and -9.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts are 39.55 and 1.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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