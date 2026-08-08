What is the share price of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts is ₹119.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts? The Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts? The market cap of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts is ₹31.87 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts are ₹119.05 and ₹116.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts is ₹183.65 and 52-week low of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts is ₹82.10 as on .

How has the Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts performed historically in terms of returns? The Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts has shown returns of 1.84% over the past day, 35.28% for the past month, -12.43% over 3 months, -16.72% over 1 year, -15.88% across 3 years, and -9.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts are 39.55 and 1.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global