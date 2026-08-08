Here's the live share price of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts
|-0.63
|35.28
|-12.43
|13.76
|-16.72
|-15.88
|-9.72
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts has declined 16.72% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|115.61
|116.66
|10
|105.82
|111.47
|20
|101.41
|109.39
|50
|118.09
|114.86
|100
|122.05
|119.91
|200
|130.58
|126.47
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts saw a drop in promoter holding to 49.89%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Pearl Green Clubs - Communication To Shareholders For Annual Report Web-Link
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:37 PM IST IST
|Pearl Green Clubs - Communication To Shareholders
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Pearl Green Clubs - Notice Of 8Th Annual General Meeting And Annual Report For Financial Year 2025-2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:20 PM IST IST
|Pearl Green Clubs - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:43 AM IST IST
|Pearl Green Clubs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Source: Dion Global
Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101GJ2018PLC100469 and registration number is 100469. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts is ₹119.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts is ₹31.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts are ₹119.05 and ₹116.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts is ₹183.65 and 52-week low of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts is ₹82.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts has shown returns of 1.84% over the past day, 35.28% for the past month, -12.43% over 3 months, -16.72% over 1 year, -15.88% across 3 years, and -9.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts are 39.55 and 1.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global