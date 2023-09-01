Follow Us

Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd. Share Price

PEARL GREEN CLUBS AND RESORTS LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | BSE
₹190.00 Closed
-1.45-2.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹190.00₹190.00
₹190.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹145.50₹228.50
₹190.00
Open Price
₹190.00
Prev. Close
₹192.80
Volume
600

Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1190
  • R2190
  • R3190
  • Pivot
    190
  • S1190
  • S2190
  • S3190

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5194.8189.53
  • 10194.72189.24
  • 20197.36188.76
  • 50204.98185.39
  • 100148.8184.93
  • 20074.4192.07

Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.159.0118.752.81-8.21-4.28-4.28
8.247.017.2834.7543.91294.25208.77
4.393.103.0014.21-18.1817.7165.62
15.7529.6225.8270.2970.39213.1561.96
7.402.0816.0248.7847.93161.61146.01
3.4012.0524.5848.6166.67241.2486.07
1.5411.7414.7837.1251.33285.8939.33
-1.3717.3330.9045.0550.09227.95138.48
0.1411.4418.6120.41-2.2959.05-1.58
0.840.2314.77-1.22-38.4219.3819.38
9.120.05-1.6915.9735.39304.33110.06
3.93-0.090.9226.9314.7595.9313.31
2.48-14.820.8722.7136.7064.5418.38
33.7030.7358.5679.6383.60261.394.29
25.6556.7842.6149.665.7410.27-80.46
5.63-3.92-10.920.61-1.75543.50102.95
6.72-14.14-4.4034.4837.38310.80107.72
8.342.0725.7223.9262.28173.8347.91
9.0712.9847.6668.73145.46355.64334.61
-0.28-2.272.1420.68-13.6558.0937.16

Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd. Share Holdings

Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
23 Jun, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd.

Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101GJ2018PLC100469 and registration number is 100469. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hemantsingh Naharsingh Jhala
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Rekhadevi Hemantsingh Jhala
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Rekha Vijaybhai Jhala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hasmukhbhai Dahyabhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. BharatKumar Mafatlal Solanki
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd.?

The market cap of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd. is ₹44.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd. is 5.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd. is ₹190.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd. is ₹228.50 and 52-week low of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd. is ₹145.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

