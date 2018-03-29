PE investment in retail realty rises 15% in 2017: Report

Retail assets in the country witnessed investments of over 0 million from private equity and wealth funds in 2017 — a 15% increase over 2016.

Retail assets in the country witnessed investments of over $800 million from private equity and wealth funds in 2017 — a 15% increase over 2016. The steady capital inflow highlights the continued growth of the retail sector in India, showed a CBRE South Asia report. Close to 2 million sq ft of new supply entered the market during the second half of 2017 and majority was concentrated in Kolkata, Delhi NCR, Chennai, Pune and Bengaluru.

While close to 3.4 million sq ft of supply entered the market, 15 new brands established their presence in the country during the year. Between July and December 2017, demand for retail space remained strong, as many global brands opened their first outlets in the country even as other big brands including Starbucks, H&M, Mango, Westside, and Hamleys continued to expand operations.