Here's the live share price of PCS Technology along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|PCS Technology
|1.89
|1.89
|-9.35
|-12.10
|-23.60
|10.20
|15.34
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, PCS Technology has declined 23.60% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, PCS Technology has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|19.47
|19.48
|10
|19.39
|19.46
|20
|19.4
|19.5
|50
|19.75
|19.69
|100
|19.8
|20.13
|200
|21.37
|21.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, PCS Technology remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.88%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:25 PM IST IST
|PCS Technology - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Wednesday, August 12, 2026.
|Jul 09, 2026, 05:06 PM IST IST
|PCS Technology - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 07:40 PM IST IST
|PCS Technology - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 27/05/2026
|May 27, 2026, 07:36 PM IST IST
|PCS Technology - Submission Of Outcome Of Board Meeting And Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ende
|May 18, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|PCS Technology - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Audited Financial Results
Source: Dion Global
PCS Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74200MH1981PLC024279 and registration number is 024279. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer consultancy and computer facilities management activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PCS Technology is ₹19.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PCS Technology is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of PCS Technology is ₹40.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of PCS Technology are ₹19.80 and ₹18.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PCS Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PCS Technology is ₹30.61 and 52-week low of PCS Technology is ₹16.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PCS Technology has shown returns of -1.82% over the past day, 1.89% for the past month, -9.35% over 3 months, -23.6% over 1 year, 10.2% across 3 years, and 15.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PCS Technology are 23.47 and 0.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global