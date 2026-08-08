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PCS Technology Share Price

NSE
BSE

PCS TECHNOLOGY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of PCS Technology along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.39 Closed
-1.82₹ -0.36
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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PCS Technology Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.60₹19.80
₹19.39
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.70₹30.61
₹19.39
Open Price
₹19.80
Prev. Close
₹19.75
Volume
2,492

Source: Dion Global

PCS Technology Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
PCS Technology		1.891.89-9.35-12.10-23.6010.2015.34
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, PCS Technology has declined 23.60% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, PCS Technology has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

PCS Technology Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

PCS Technology Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
519.4719.48
1019.3919.46
2019.419.5
5019.7519.69
10019.820.13
20021.3721.38

Source: Dion Global

PCS Technology Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, PCS Technology remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.88%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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PCS Technology Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 09:25 PM IST ISTPCS Technology - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Wednesday, August 12, 2026.
Jul 09, 2026, 05:06 PM IST ISTPCS Technology - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 07:40 PM IST ISTPCS Technology - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 27/05/2026
May 27, 2026, 07:36 PM IST ISTPCS Technology - Submission Of Outcome Of Board Meeting And Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ende
May 18, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTPCS Technology - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Audited Financial Results

Source: Dion Global

About PCS Technology

PCS Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74200MH1981PLC024279 and registration number is 024279. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer consultancy and computer facilities management activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gajendra Kumar Patni
    Chairman
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Patni
    Vice Chairman
  • Mrs. Mona Bhide
    Director
  • Mr. Harish Chandra Tandon
    Director
  • Mr. Sushil Paharia
    Director
  • Mr. Anshuman Jagtap
    Director

FAQs on PCS Technology Share Price

What is the share price of PCS Technology?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PCS Technology is ₹19.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is PCS Technology?

The PCS Technology is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PCS Technology?

The market cap of PCS Technology is ₹40.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of PCS Technology?

Today’s highest and lowest price of PCS Technology are ₹19.80 and ₹18.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PCS Technology?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PCS Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PCS Technology is ₹30.61 and 52-week low of PCS Technology is ₹16.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the PCS Technology performed historically in terms of returns?

The PCS Technology has shown returns of -1.82% over the past day, 1.89% for the past month, -9.35% over 3 months, -23.6% over 1 year, 10.2% across 3 years, and 15.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PCS Technology?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PCS Technology are 23.47 and 0.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

PCS Technology News

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