PCS Technology Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PCS TECHNOLOGY LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹14.80 Closed
1.160.17
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

PCS Technology Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.01₹14.97
₹14.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.46₹21.30
₹14.80
Open Price
₹14.97
Prev. Close
₹14.63
Volume
10,812

PCS Technology Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.18
  • R215.55
  • R316.14
  • Pivot
    14.59
  • S114.22
  • S213.63
  • S313.26

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 517.6614.73
  • 1017.5614.75
  • 2017.3114.75
  • 5018.1714.83
  • 10018.7314.97
  • 20020.0615.46

PCS Technology Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.143.79-0.94-4.15-21.69149.582.78
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.327.479.639.0516.6568.7764.64
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

PCS Technology Ltd. Share Holdings

PCS Technology Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About PCS Technology Ltd.

PCS Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74200MH1981PLC024279 and registration number is 024279. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer consultancy and computer facilities management activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. G K Patni
    Chairman
  • Mr. A K Patni
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. H C Tandon
    Director
  • Mr. Satish Ajmera
    Director
  • Mr. K K Barjatya
    Director
  • Mrs. Mona Bhide
    Woman Director

FAQs on PCS Technology Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of PCS Technology Ltd.?

The market cap of PCS Technology Ltd. is ₹31.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of PCS Technology Ltd.?

P/E ratio of PCS Technology Ltd. is 101.37 and PB ratio of PCS Technology Ltd. is 0.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of PCS Technology Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PCS Technology Ltd. is ₹14.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PCS Technology Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PCS Technology Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PCS Technology Ltd. is ₹21.30 and 52-week low of PCS Technology Ltd. is ₹11.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

