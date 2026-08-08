What is the share price of PCS Technology? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PCS Technology is ₹19.39 as on .

What kind of stock is PCS Technology? The PCS Technology is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PCS Technology? The market cap of PCS Technology is ₹40.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of PCS Technology? Today’s highest and lowest price of PCS Technology are ₹19.80 and ₹18.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PCS Technology? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PCS Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PCS Technology is ₹30.61 and 52-week low of PCS Technology is ₹16.70 as on .

How has the PCS Technology performed historically in terms of returns? The PCS Technology has shown returns of -1.82% over the past day, 1.89% for the past month, -9.35% over 3 months, -23.6% over 1 year, 10.2% across 3 years, and 15.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PCS Technology? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PCS Technology are 23.47 and 0.86 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global