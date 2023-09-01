Follow Us

PCBL Ltd. Share Price

PCBL LTD.

Sector : Carbon Black | Smallcap | NSE
₹171.45 Closed
-1.66-2.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
PCBL Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹170.65₹175.90
₹171.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹108.70₹178.30
₹171.45
Open Price
₹175.00
Prev. Close
₹174.35
Volume
20,49,064

PCBL Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1174.75
  • R2177.95
  • R3180
  • Pivot
    172.7
  • S1169.5
  • S2167.45
  • S3164.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5138.82167.49
  • 10137.9163.2
  • 20133.54160.05
  • 50134.18155.62
  • 100122.53148.13
  • 200116.68139.13

PCBL Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.277.3224.4944.8322.27183.6744.40
1.837.7215.2330.22-2.308.96-19.37

PCBL Ltd. Share Holdings

PCBL Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund74,12,2100.97117
HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan62,78,2370.1699.1
ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund16,60,4910.3126.21
LIC MF Large & Mid Cap Fund14,12,0721.0222.29
Tata Small Cap Fund13,00,5410.3620.53
ICICI Prudential Dividend Yield Equity Fund11,26,3650.8517.78
ITI Small Cap Fund8,64,9820.9913.65
Bank of India Small Cap Fund6,74,0001.7910.64
LIC MF Multi Cap Fund4,99,3751.327.88
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund4,40,0000.376.95
View All Mutual Funds

PCBL Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
26 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About PCBL Ltd.

PCBL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1960 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23109WB1960PLC024602 and registration number is 024602. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refined petroleum products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4446.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Sanjiv Goenka
    Chairman
  • Mr. Kaushik Roy
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Preeti Goenka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shashwat Goenka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. K Jairaj
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. S Ravi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Paras K Chowdhary
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradip Roy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Rusha Mitra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. R K Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. T C Sussel Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on PCBL Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of PCBL Ltd.?

The market cap of PCBL Ltd. is ₹6,581.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of PCBL Ltd.?

P/E ratio of PCBL Ltd. is 14.9 and PB ratio of PCBL Ltd. is 2.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of PCBL Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PCBL Ltd. is ₹171.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PCBL Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PCBL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PCBL Ltd. is ₹178.30 and 52-week low of PCBL Ltd. is ₹108.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

