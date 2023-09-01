Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.27
|7.32
|24.49
|44.83
|22.27
|183.67
|44.40
|1.83
|7.72
|15.23
|30.22
|-2.30
|8.96
|-19.37
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|ICICI Prudential Flexicap Fund
|74,12,210
|0.97
|117
|HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan
|62,78,237
|0.16
|99.1
|ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund
|16,60,491
|0.31
|26.21
|LIC MF Large & Mid Cap Fund
|14,12,072
|1.02
|22.29
|Tata Small Cap Fund
|13,00,541
|0.36
|20.53
|ICICI Prudential Dividend Yield Equity Fund
|11,26,365
|0.85
|17.78
|ITI Small Cap Fund
|8,64,982
|0.99
|13.65
|Bank of India Small Cap Fund
|6,74,000
|1.79
|10.64
|LIC MF Multi Cap Fund
|4,99,375
|1.32
|7.88
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund
|4,40,000
|0.37
|6.95
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|26 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
PCBL Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/03/1960 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23109WB1960PLC024602 and registration number is 024602. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refined petroleum products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4446.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of PCBL Ltd. is ₹6,581.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of PCBL Ltd. is 14.9 and PB ratio of PCBL Ltd. is 2.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PCBL Ltd. is ₹171.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PCBL Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PCBL Ltd. is ₹178.30 and 52-week low of PCBL Ltd. is ₹108.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.