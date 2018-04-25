PC Jeweller share price today: Stock crashes 18% in late trade, unusual trading volumes seen

PC Jeweller share price today: PC Jeweller share price tumbled as much as 17.71% to a day’s bottom of Rs 238.1 on NSE on Wednesday. (Image: PTI)

PC Jeweller share price today: Shares of Delhi-based jewellery maker PC Jeweller Ltd crashed about 18% in the late afternoon trade on Wednesday following the unusual volumes in the scrip. As of now, there is no development or news report on PC Jeweller. PC Jeweller shares were among the top 10 most traded stocks on National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. PC Jeweller share price on NSE dropped more than the PC Jeweller share price BSE. In the morning deals, PC Jeweller share price opened flat on both NSE and BSE.

PC Jeweller share price tumbled as much as 17.71% to a day’s bottom of Rs 238.1 on NSE while the stock fell to a day’s low of Rs 240, down by 17.06% on BSE on Wednesday. Unusually high trading volumes were seen in the shares of PC Jeweller on Wednesday, as at 3:25 pm, more than 2.5 crore equity shares of PC Jeweller exchanged hands on both NSE and BSE with about 2.3 crore equity shares on NSE alone.

Following the sharp decline in the PC Jeweller share price today, the jeweller maker lost a phenomenal chunk of the market capitalisation. PC Jeweller lost as high as Rs 1,949 crore in the market capitalisation. On the basis of the day’s low PC Jeweller share price of Rs 240, PC Jeweller held a market capitalisation of Rs 9,480 as against a market capitalisation of Rs 11,429.33 crore as on the basis of Tuesday’s closing price of Rs 289.35 on BSE.

Earlier this month only, PC Jeweller updated the shareholding data to the respective exchanges. According to the latest shareholding data available at Bombay Stock Exchange, it has been observed that the promoter and promoter group has brought down their shareholding in PC Jeweller shares to 60.24% at the end of 31 March 2018 as compared to 68.48% as at the end of 31 March 2017.