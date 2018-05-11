PC Jeweller share price today: Share buy back fails to cheer; stock tanks 21% from day’s high

PC Jeweller share price slipped about 21.66% to a day’s low of Rs 196.4 from the day’s high of Rs 250.7 in the mid-morning counters on Friday. (Image: Company Website)

PC Jeweller share price today: Shares of New Delhi-based jewellery maker dropped more than 21% in the late morning deals on Friday even after the company announced a relatively lucrative share buy-back offer with an offer price of Rs 350 per equity share. PC Jeweller share price spurted nearly 10% in the opening trade after the board of India’s second-largest jewellery maker by market capitalisation approved the share buy-back program on Thursday, 10 May 2018 in the board meeting.

“The board of directors of ….. has inter-alia considered and approved the buy-back up to 1,21,14,286 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each, comprising of 3.07% of the total paid-up equity capital of the company, from the equity shareholders of the company as on the record date, at a price of Rs 350 (rupees three hundred fifty only) per equity share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 424,00,00,000 (rupees four hundred twenty four crores only), being less than 25% of the total paid-up equity capital and free reserves of the company, subject to the shareholders’ and other necessary approvals, if any, PC Jeweller said in an exchange filing.

PC Jeweller share price slipped about 21.66% to a day’s low of Rs 196.4 from the day’s high of Rs 250.7 in the mid-morning counters on Friday. In the early trades, PC Jeweller share price surged as high as 20% to Rs 250.7 from the Thursday closing price of Rs 208.95 on NSE.

In the share buy-back program of PC Jeweller, the promoters and promoter group of PC Jeweller shall not participate following the board’s decision. PC Jeweller’s board has appointed IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd and Corporate Professionals Capital Pvt Ltd as merchant bankers for the proposed buy-back offer.

PC Jeweller share price has been badly hit by the alleged association with the financial technology firm Vakrangee which is reportedly under a probe by Indian capital market regulator SEBI. As per Thursday’s closing price of Rs 208.95, PC Jeweller share price has lost 65% from the 52-week high price of Rs 600 as on 16 January 2018 on NSE.