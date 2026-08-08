Here's the live share price of PBA Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|PBA Infrastructure
|-12.43
|-17.00
|-1.96
|-5.58
|-19.97
|9.90
|-3.88
|G R Infraprojects
|-1.57
|-2.94
|-12.89
|-14.61
|-28.78
|-13.38
|-11.57
|Dilip Buildcon
|3.41
|3.75
|-7.42
|-5.03
|-5.39
|12.97
|-4.43
|Ceigall India
|-2.32
|-11.93
|-8.38
|17.97
|31.61
|-4.60
|-2.79
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|3.83
|5.13
|5.80
|4.89
|11.25
|3.11
|1.86
|GE Power India
|5.62
|-13.56
|14.50
|118.81
|142.47
|59.20
|18.70
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|1.47
|-3.02
|-20.02
|-17.07
|-39.44
|-12.71
|-10.28
|Indiqube Spaces
|3.83
|4.20
|3.38
|3.18
|-10.87
|-6.40
|-3.89
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|3.05
|-1.84
|-4.16
|-16.38
|-27.99
|9.87
|18.94
|GHV Infra Projects
|-5.78
|52.93
|5.64
|17.21
|-16.82
|313.13
|143.48
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-2.93
|-10.51
|-26.53
|-32.31
|-52.06
|-13.63
|-8.42
|Goel Construction Company
|1.68
|0.26
|46.72
|66.38
|52.08
|15.00
|8.75
|Brahmaputra Infrastructure
|-0.60
|0
|8.51
|18.89
|93.28
|54.17
|56.58
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|1.33
|2.85
|12.26
|11.18
|15.87
|9.11
|17.69
|Ekansh Concepts
|-0.50
|-1.82
|-1.48
|31.93
|-9.96
|46.69
|48.53
|Dev Accelerator
|0.50
|-3.59
|-17.58
|-15.66
|-46.60
|-18.87
|-11.79
|Highway Infrastructure
|-1.85
|-2.47
|-14.53
|-16.49
|-63.36
|-28.44
|-18.19
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|9.12
|23.77
|2.24
|17.89
|-12.18
|35.37
|28.74
|Genus Prime Infra
|29.25
|22.19
|35.05
|32.11
|62.22
|42.96
|42.70
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|7.59
|-0.75
|-4.48
|-11.67
|-15.09
|39.45
|5.71
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, PBA Infrastructure has declined 19.97% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, PBA Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.8
|11.56
|10
|12.1
|11.81
|20
|12.32
|12.02
|50
|11.44
|11.69
|100
|10.43
|11.3
|200
|11.5
|11.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, PBA Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:47 PM IST IST
|PBA Infrastructure - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June,
|Jul 12, 2026, 12:53 AM IST IST
|PBA Infrastructure - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 11, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|PBA Infrastructure - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation In Utilisation Of Funds Raised Through Public Issue, Rights Issue, P
|May 31, 2026, 01:26 AM IST IST
|PBA Infrastructure - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended As On 31.03.2026
|May 31, 2026, 01:05 AM IST IST
|PBA Infrastructure - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30/05/2026
Source: Dion Global
PBA Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1974PLC017653 and registration number is 017653. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PBA Infrastructure is ₹10.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PBA Infrastructure is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of PBA Infrastructure is ₹14.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of PBA Infrastructure are ₹11.50 and ₹10.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PBA Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PBA Infrastructure is ₹17.00 and 52-week low of PBA Infrastructure is ₹7.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PBA Infrastructure has shown returns of -4.63% over the past day, -17.0% for the past month, -1.96% over 3 months, -19.97% over 1 year, 9.9% across 3 years, and -3.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PBA Infrastructure are -0.17 and -0.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global