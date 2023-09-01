PBA Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1974PLC017653 and registration number is 017653. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.