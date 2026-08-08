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PBA Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

PBA INFRASTRUCTURE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of PBA Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.50 Closed
-4.63₹ -0.51
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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PBA Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.50₹11.50
₹10.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.00₹17.00
₹10.50
Open Price
₹11.50
Prev. Close
₹11.01
Volume
3,386

Source: Dion Global

PBA Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
PBA Infrastructure		-12.43-17.00-1.96-5.58-19.979.90-3.88
G R Infraprojects		-1.57-2.94-12.89-14.61-28.78-13.38-11.57
Dilip Buildcon		3.413.75-7.42-5.03-5.3912.97-4.43
Ceigall India		-2.32-11.93-8.3817.9731.61-4.60-2.79
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		3.835.135.804.8911.253.111.86
GE Power India		5.62-13.5614.50118.81142.4759.2018.70
RattanIndia Enterprises		1.47-3.02-20.02-17.07-39.44-12.71-10.28
Indiqube Spaces		3.834.203.383.18-10.87-6.40-3.89
J Kumar Infraprojects		3.05-1.84-4.16-16.38-27.999.8718.94
GHV Infra Projects		-5.7852.935.6417.21-16.82313.13143.48
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-2.93-10.51-26.53-32.31-52.06-13.63-8.42
Goel Construction Company		1.680.2646.7266.3852.0815.008.75
Brahmaputra Infrastructure		-0.6008.5118.8993.2854.1756.58
Markolines Pavement Technologies		1.332.8512.2611.1815.879.1117.69
Ekansh Concepts		-0.50-1.82-1.4831.93-9.9646.6948.53
Dev Accelerator		0.50-3.59-17.58-15.66-46.60-18.87-11.79
Highway Infrastructure		-1.85-2.47-14.53-16.49-63.36-28.44-18.19
A2Z Infra Engineering		9.1223.772.2417.89-12.1835.3728.74
Genus Prime Infra		29.2522.1935.0532.1162.2242.9642.70
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		7.59-0.75-4.48-11.67-15.0939.455.71

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, PBA Infrastructure has declined 19.97% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, PBA Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).

PBA Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

PBA Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.811.56
1012.111.81
2012.3212.02
5011.4411.69
10010.4311.3
20011.511.4

Source: Dion Global

PBA Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, PBA Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 1.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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PBA Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:47 PM IST ISTPBA Infrastructure - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June,
Jul 12, 2026, 12:53 AM IST ISTPBA Infrastructure - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 11, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTPBA Infrastructure - Statement Of Deviation Or Variation In Utilisation Of Funds Raised Through Public Issue, Rights Issue, P
May 31, 2026, 01:26 AM IST ISTPBA Infrastructure - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended As On 31.03.2026
May 31, 2026, 01:05 AM IST ISTPBA Infrastructure - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30/05/2026

Source: Dion Global

About PBA Infrastructure

PBA Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1974PLC017653 and registration number is 017653. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Narain Pirimal Belani
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Sujata Dhananjay Athavale
    Director
  • Mr. Anil Ramakant Parvatkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shallu R Khanna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Pooja K Gandhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Monica M Talwar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar S Bothra
    Additional Director

FAQs on PBA Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of PBA Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PBA Infrastructure is ₹10.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is PBA Infrastructure?

The PBA Infrastructure is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PBA Infrastructure?

The market cap of PBA Infrastructure is ₹14.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of PBA Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of PBA Infrastructure are ₹11.50 and ₹10.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PBA Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PBA Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PBA Infrastructure is ₹17.00 and 52-week low of PBA Infrastructure is ₹7.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the PBA Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The PBA Infrastructure has shown returns of -4.63% over the past day, -17.0% for the past month, -1.96% over 3 months, -19.97% over 1 year, 9.9% across 3 years, and -3.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PBA Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PBA Infrastructure are -0.17 and -0.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

PBA Infrastructure News

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