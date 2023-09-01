Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.30
|1.85
|4.17
|-4.30
|-39.05
|9.87
|0.86
|7.96
|4.67
|14.61
|6.07
|-8.99
|-3.74
|-37.19
|1.32
|22.49
|54.20
|64.47
|63.96
|166.22
|210.91
|1.16
|-1.17
|1.71
|26.17
|-4.99
|-26.35
|-26.35
|9.50
|50.12
|61.62
|57.87
|17.90
|587.53
|1,253.76
|7.27
|0.92
|44.69
|63.65
|31.50
|-13.33
|-60.62
|4.30
|10.69
|59.41
|61.47
|41.54
|272.71
|62.80
|9.12
|10.42
|34.09
|52.92
|22.20
|-62.05
|-77.05
|10.09
|3.95
|14.39
|2.87
|-0.28
|81.55
|81.55
|4.44
|-2.08
|-10.98
|-28.00
|-31.49
|-32.08
|-76.64
|0
|11.57
|69.78
|72.60
|72.60
|73.17
|73.17
|-1.10
|2.48
|-1.90
|-8.60
|-8.60
|-8.60
|-8.60
|1.80
|-16.07
|-20.09
|0.95
|7.40
|3,522.35
|6,360.48
|-4.88
|4.56
|7.73
|1.04
|-44.05
|-76.65
|-96.85
|1.01
|2.19
|1.45
|-0.99
|-1.96
|112.77
|-24.24
|2.23
|9.09
|38.75
|62.94
|65.98
|210.49
|76.89
|11.82
|-0.26
|41.44
|42.64
|59.72
|12.82
|70.94
|-4.55
|-12.63
|-21.24
|17.08
|132.04
|573.80
|268.42
|-0.21
|10.11
|27.73
|-26.59
|-37.03
|260.15
|260.15
|0.62
|-4.74
|-15.95
|-0.40
|-21.89
|160.16
|84.99
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|05 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
PBA Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1974PLC017653 and registration number is 017653. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of PBA Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹11.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of PBA Infrastructure Ltd. is -0.08 and PB ratio of PBA Infrastructure Ltd. is -0.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PBA Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹8.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PBA Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PBA Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹14.85 and 52-week low of PBA Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹7.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.