PBA INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Infrastructure - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.24 Closed
-0.36-0.03
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

PBA Infrastructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.86₹8.49
₹8.24
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.01₹14.85
₹8.24
Open Price
₹8.02
Prev. Close
₹8.27
Volume
10,437

PBA Infrastructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.53
  • R28.83
  • R39.16
  • Pivot
    8.2
  • S17.9
  • S27.57
  • S37.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.858.05
  • 1011.117.98
  • 2011.558
  • 5012.698.14
  • 10012.968.47
  • 20013.259.28

PBA Infrastructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.301.854.17-4.30-39.059.870.86
7.964.6714.616.07-8.99-3.74-37.19
1.3222.4954.2064.4763.96166.22210.91
1.16-1.171.7126.17-4.99-26.35-26.35
9.5050.1261.6257.8717.90587.531,253.76
7.270.9244.6963.6531.50-13.33-60.62
4.3010.6959.4161.4741.54272.7162.80
9.1210.4234.0952.9222.20-62.05-77.05
10.093.9514.392.87-0.2881.5581.55
4.44-2.08-10.98-28.00-31.49-32.08-76.64
011.5769.7872.6072.6073.1773.17
-1.102.48-1.90-8.60-8.60-8.60-8.60
1.80-16.07-20.090.957.403,522.356,360.48
-4.884.567.731.04-44.05-76.65-96.85
1.012.191.45-0.99-1.96112.77-24.24
2.239.0938.7562.9465.98210.4976.89
11.82-0.2641.4442.6459.7212.8270.94
-4.55-12.63-21.2417.08132.04573.80268.42
-0.2110.1127.73-26.59-37.03260.15260.15
0.62-4.74-15.95-0.40-21.89160.1684.99

PBA Infrastructure Ltd. Share Holdings

PBA Infrastructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
05 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About PBA Infrastructure Ltd.

PBA Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/07/1974 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200MH1974PLC017653 and registration number is 017653. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction and maintenance of motorways, streets, roads, other vehicular and pedestrian ways, highways, bridges, tunnels and subways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Narain Pirimal Belani
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Sujata Dhananjay Athavale
    Director
  • Mr. Anil Ramakant Parvatkar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shallu R Khanna
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pooja K Gandhi
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Monica M Talwar
    Additional Director

FAQs on PBA Infrastructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of PBA Infrastructure Ltd.?

The market cap of PBA Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹11.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of PBA Infrastructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of PBA Infrastructure Ltd. is -0.08 and PB ratio of PBA Infrastructure Ltd. is -0.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of PBA Infrastructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PBA Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹8.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PBA Infrastructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PBA Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PBA Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹14.85 and 52-week low of PBA Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹7.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

