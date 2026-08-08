What is the share price of PBA Infrastructure? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PBA Infrastructure is ₹10.50 as on .

What kind of stock is PBA Infrastructure? The PBA Infrastructure is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PBA Infrastructure? The market cap of PBA Infrastructure is ₹14.18 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of PBA Infrastructure? Today’s highest and lowest price of PBA Infrastructure are ₹11.50 and ₹10.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PBA Infrastructure? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PBA Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PBA Infrastructure is ₹17.00 and 52-week low of PBA Infrastructure is ₹7.00 as on .

How has the PBA Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns? The PBA Infrastructure has shown returns of -4.63% over the past day, -17.0% for the past month, -1.96% over 3 months, -19.97% over 1 year, 9.9% across 3 years, and -3.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PBA Infrastructure? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PBA Infrastructure are -0.17 and -0.07 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global