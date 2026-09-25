One regulatory paper. One rough trading session. And a stock that has slipped more than a third from its peak. The stock in focus is PB Fintech, the parent of Policybazaar.

The sharp fall in the share price has put the insurance distribution business under the spotlight. The trigger came after the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) proposed changes to commission and expense structures for insurers and distributors.

The impact was visible in PB Fintech. Its shares plunged 34% on September 24 – the steepest single-day drop since listing. During the session, the stock touched a 52-week low of Rs 1,207.20.

The decline has also stretched across different time frames. The stock has fallen 31% so far in 2026, while it is down 15% over six months and nearly 30% in the past five trading sessions.

Following the sharp correction, brokerage houses have started reassessing the possible impact of the proposed insurance regulations. Jefferies has also revised its view on PB Fintech.

Why has Jefferies cut the target price?

According to the report, Jefferies has cut its target price for the stock to Rs 1,540 from Rs 2,050, a reduction of around 24.88%. However, the brokerage has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating.

Based on the intraday price of Rs 1,207.20, the revised target still indicates a potential upside of around 28% in the Jefferies report.

PB Fintech: What is Jefferies looking at?

Proposed commission changes are the key concern

According to the Jefferies report, the proposed IRDAI regulations could have a meaningful impact on PB Fintech’s earnings. This will be particularly if lower commission rates reduce the value of new insurance business.

Jefferies report said, “IRDA’s consultation paper poses earnings risk for PB.” The brokerage estimates that a 10% reduction in new business commission rates could result in a 10-12% decline in earnings.

The impact, however, may not be the same across insurance segments.

According to Jefferies, non-life insurance could face a larger impact than life insurance. PB Fintech indicated that the net present value of non-life business could fall to 33-40% of the original level if the proposed cuts in health and motor insurance commissions are implemented.

For life insurance, the company expects the impact to be more limited because of higher renewal commissions in term insurance.

Can PB Fintech reduce the potential impact?

As per Jefferies report, PB Fintech is looking at slowing hiring and reducing marketing expenses to manage the potential impact. The company also plans to focus on preserving cash.

Jefferies noted that “PB’s expenses (ex ESOPs) in core platforms was Rs 3,000 crore in FY26, with 80% being variable.”

The brokerage also said, “PB may slow hiring and reduce marketing in the near-term.”

New opportunities could change the outlook

The company is also looking beyond its existing insurance distribution business.

According to Jefferies, one possible opportunity is a Managing General Agent (MGA) model, which has now been recognised as an intermediary under the new Insurance Act.

PB Fintech is also looking at newer products such as credit life insurance. The company indicated that the possibility of setting up its own insurer has increased.

Another area could be monetising services such as PB Wheels and PB Garages.

What does the revised target mean for investors?

Jefferies has kept its earnings estimates unchanged for now. However, it has reduced the valuation multiple assigned to PB Fintech because of uncertainty around future commission rates.

The brokerage said, “Price target falls to Rs 1,540.”

According to the brokerage report, the proposed regulations could have a material impact on near-term earnings if implemented in their current form. At the same time, the proposal is still at the consultation stage and could change after feedback from stakeholders.

For investors, the key factors to watch are the final commission rules, their impact on non-life insurance economics, PB Fintech’s cost-control measures and how quickly the company develops newer revenue opportunities.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.