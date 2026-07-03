The PB Fintech share has fallen more than 8% to trade at the day’s low of Rs 1,545.50 on the NSE. The big price action was on the back of block deal buzz.

As per NSE data, 1.95 crore shares changed hands at a volume-weighted average price of Rs 1,590.94 on June 03.

On a daily basis, the company sees a volume of 20 lakhs on a monthly basis, which is 1000% lower than today’s volume.

PB Fintech share price performance

The share price of PB Fintech has fallen 1.66% in the last five trading sessions. The stock has increased 0.7% in the past one month. It has fallen more than 10% in the past six months. PB Fintech’s share price has declined 12% over the past 12 months.

PB Fintech Q4FY26 results

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 261 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26, jumping 54% year-on-year.

Its consolidated revenue from operations surged 37% YoY to Rs 2,061 crore in Q4FY26, led by strong growth in insurance distribution. The company reported that total insurance premiums in Q4 came in at Rs 9,217 crore, advancing 46% YoY.

The company’s growth was led by the core online protection business, with new protection premiums, including health and term insurance, rising 67% YoY for the quarter.

For the whole of FY26, the company reported one of its strongest years since listing. Its total insurance premium surged 42% YoY to Rs 29,934 crore, while consolidated operating revenue climbed up 37% to Rs 6,794 crore.

Speaking to analysts at the earnings call after the Q4 results, the management had guided for steady growth, “We always guide about 30%, we always beat that guidance.”

Yashish Dahiya, Chairman & Group CEO, PB Fintech added that, “we feel confident about the financials for the coming years. As I said in the past, our renewals is a large contributor to our future growth of profits. That has gone up for the last 12 months rolling from Rs 668 -935 Cr, up Rs 267 Cr. And for the quarter, this is at an ARR of Rs 1,126 Cr, up from Rs 689 Cr, so that’s a growth of 63% year-on-year. And this is one of the key drivers, not the only driver, I must emphasize that the new business is also contributing to increasing profits and doing so very handsomely. The second part is the growth has been, obviously, accelerating. So, as we said, net of savings, we look at one thing which is net of savings; over the last few years, we’ve been in the 30-40% range. Mostly around 35%. But this quarter, we were at 59% year-on-year.”

About PB Fintech

PB Fintech is one of India’s leading online financial platforms, Policybazaar and Paisabazaar. Founded in 2008, the company operates as a digital aggregator, allowing consumers to compare and purchase insurance, credit cards, and personal loans directly through its websites and apps.

Policybazaar is India’s largest online insurance marketplace, commanding almost 93% of the digital insurance aggregation market. It allows users to compare and purchase life, health, motor, and travel policies from top insurers.