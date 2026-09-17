PB Fintech is heading into a phase where regulatory clarity and business execution could both play an important role. Bernstein expects the uncertainty around insurance commission rules to ease without a major hit to Policybazaar’s economics, while Macquarie’s analysis points to continued gains across insurer channels, strong growth in general and health insurance, and new businesses being built around the core platform.

The two brokerages have focused on different parts of the company’s growth story. Bernstein sees the commission framework as a key near-term overhang, while Macquarie’s annual report analysis points to Policybazaar gaining a larger share of insurers’ broker channels and expanding its presence across insurance categories.

Bernstein expects limited impact from insurance commission regulations

Bernstein said media reports indicate that the draft commission regulations could be published soon, with the final changes expected to be decided in consultation with the industry. The brokerage expects the focus to be on hard-bundled products sold by banks, including credit-linked insurance, with lower cuts in retail life insurance products.

“We believe the regulatory overhang will resolve amicably, with limited hit to PB Fin – similar to our previous views. Today’s reports mirror this. We think the regulations will reflect the fact that insurance commissions are high, but they are high for a reason, and growth is the regulatory priority,” Bernstein said.

The brokerage added that the outcome could also be positive for life insurers if commissions on bank-led unit-linked insurance plan sales are not cut sharply. Bernstein’s assessment is that the regulatory process needs to balance commission levels with the broader objective of increasing insurance penetration.

Macquarie sees Policybazaar gaining wallet share across insurers

Macquarie’s annual report analysis focuses on Policybazaar’s performance within individual insurers’ broker channels. The brokerage said the company’s growth is not simply being driven by favourable conditions in the broader insurance market.

“Beyond headline growth, the more revealing story is share gain within each insurer’s own broker channel; Policybazaar is winning wallet share, not merely riding sector tailwinds,” Macquarie said.

Macquarie said PB Fintech’s overall insurance commission-pool share rose to 6% in FY26 from 4% in FY25. The brokerage also pointed to higher share across public-sector general insurers, private general insurers and standalone health insurers.

Bernstein says PB Fintech’s business and execution remain intact

Bernstein said it continues to like PB Fintech’s business, management team and execution despite the uncertainty surrounding commission regulations.

“PB Fin: We like the business. We like the team & the execution. We don’t love the regulatory uncertainty, but we expect it to be resolved without deep cuts, and are willing to live with it. We have always maintained cuts cannot be too harsh,” Bernstein noted.

The brokerage expects the final regulations to have a limited impact if the cuts remain measured. It said the regulatory uncertainty should be viewed separately from the underlying economics of the insurance distribution business.

Bernstein also expects the company’s longer-term growth and margin expansion to remain relevant if the regulatory overhang is resolved without deep cuts.

Macquarie sees general insurance becoming a bigger growth engine

Macquarie said general insurance was the main driver of Policybazaar’s insurance-linked revenue growth in FY26. The brokerage said public-sector insurers have become an increasingly important source of business, while PB Fintech has also continued to gain share within private insurers.

“General insurance is the primary engine: Commissions up 50% YoY, with public-sector insurers (+85%) a powerful new vector,” Macquarie said.

According to Macquarie, United India Insurance more than doubled its contribution and became Policybazaar’s largest disclosed insurer counterparty. The brokerage also noted that Policybazaar’s broker counter share increased at ICICI Lombard and Go Digit.

Bernstein sees life insurers benefiting if ULIP commissions avoid deep cuts

Bernstein said the commission debate is particularly relevant for life insurers, where the near-term challenge is more related to growth and the base effect than commission norms.

“We think Indian life insurer stocks are at attractive valuations. The challenge is more to do with near-term growth (base effect) than commission norms. Unless bank-led ULIP sales commissions are drastically cut, we think the lifting of uncertainty on commission could help life insurer stocks,” Bernstein explained.

The brokerage expects the removal of commission-related uncertainty to support life insurers over a 12-month period as the base effect gets resolved.

Macquarie says health remains Policybazaar’s strongest franchise

Macquarie said standalone health insurance remains PB Fintech’s most dominant franchise. The brokerage pointed to strong growth at Aditya Birla Health and higher Policybazaar penetration within the standalone health insurer commission pool.

“Standalone health remains PB’s most dominant franchise, with its commission-pool share climbing to 20%, deepest of any segment, even as Aditya Birla Health surged 143% YoY,” Macquarie noted.

Macquarie said Policybazaar’s share of the standalone health insurers’ aggregate commission pool increased to 20% in FY26 from 16% in FY25. Its counter share also increased at Niva Bupa, Aditya Birla Health and Star Health, according to the brokerage.

Macquarie sees more room to grow in life insurance

Macquarie said life insurance commission growth was slower than the company’s general insurance and standalone health businesses, but Policybazaar continued to deepen its position with individual insurers.

The brokerage pointed to HDFC Life, where Policybazaar’s contribution to the insurer’s broker commission pool increased to about 28% in FY26 from 20% in FY25. Macquarie also noted early traction with LIC and SBI Life.

“Life growth may have moderated in aggregate, but deeper penetration at HDFC Life and initial traction with LIC and SBI Life indicate that Policybazaar still has considerable runway within large, historically underpenetrated life insurers,” Macquarie said.

Bernstein says PB Fintech can retain its growth and margin story

Bernstein said the near-term regulatory impact should not obscure the company’s longer-term business trajectory if the final rules avoid deep commission cuts.

“We believe investors should look beyond near-term regulatory impact (low impact, high probability) and buy for the recovery. We feel regulations are unlikely to meaningfully hurt ‘steady-state’ economics, and see upside (overhang resolves, strong growth/margin expansion continues),” Bernstein said.

The brokerage expects the eventual resolution of the commission issue to bring greater visibility to PB Fintech’s underlying business.

Macquarie sees new businesses adding to PB Fintech’s growth options

Macquarie said PB Fintech is building businesses outside its traditional insurance distribution operations. These include the UAE business, PB Healthcare, PB Pay, PB Money, Paisabazaar’s expansion beyond credit, Pensionbazaar and the PB for Business franchise.

“Beyond the core, mgmt is compounding optionality: a profitable UAE, the PB Health build-out and Paisabazaar’s push into deposits, bonds and payments,” Macquarie said.

The brokerage said PB Fintech’s treasury position remains strong enough to support this expansion. Macquarie also noted that reinsurance has started contributing revenue, giving the company another business line beyond its established retail distribution operations.

Macquarie rates PB Fintech ‘Outperform’ and sets Rs 1,950 target

Macquarie has retained an ‘Outperform’ rating on PB Fintech with a 12-month target price of Rs 1,950. The brokerage’s report puts the 12-month total shareholder return at 6.6%.

Macquarie expects earnings per share to grow at a CAGR of about 58% between FY26 and FY28 and expects EBITDA margins to reach about 16% by FY28. The brokerage said rapid growth in high-margin renewals and a turnaround in newer initiatives should support the margin expansion.

PB Fintech’s insurance business is becoming more diversified

Macquarie’s FY26 analysis shows general insurance accounting for 48% of insurance-linked revenue, followed by life insurance at 30% and standalone health insurers at 21%. Reinsurance contributed 1% after appearing as a separate revenue line for the first time.

PB Fintech insurance revenue by segment

Segment FY25 revenue FY26 revenue YoY growth General insurance Rs 1,862 crore Rs 2,786 crore 50% Life insurance Rs 1,394 crore Rs 1,726 crore 24% Standalone health insurers Rs 873 crore Rs 1,245 crore 43% Reinsurance Nil Rs 55 crore New Total Rs 4,129 crore Rs 5,811 crore 41%

Source: Company data and Macquarie Research, September 2026.

Regulatory clarity and market-share gains will shape PB Fintech’s next phase

Bernstein expects the insurance commission framework to be resolved without deep cuts, while Macquarie’s analysis points to continued gains within insurer distribution channels and expansion across multiple insurance categories.

The two reports together point to regulatory clarity and continued execution as important developments for PB Fintech..

Disclaimer: This article is based on reports published by Bernstein and Macquarie Research and presents their respective views, estimates and assessments of PB Fintech and the insurance sector. Macquarie has an ‘Outperform’ rating and a Rs 1,950 target price on PB Fintech, with a 6.6% 12-month total shareholder return stated in its report. The views and estimates of the brokerages are subject to changes in regulation, company performance, competition, insurance distribution trends and execution. Bernstein’s assessment of the proposed commission framework is based on information available when its report was published, while the final regulatory framework may differ from the expectations discussed. Readers should review the complete brokerage reports, subsequent regulatory announcements and company disclosures before making any investment decision.