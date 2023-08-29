scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

PB Fintech: On 30% growth trajectory; the company’s shift to online insurance assistance continues

PB Fintech reported a 66% premium growth in FY2023 and 24% y-o-y in 1QFY24.

Written by Kotak Institutional Equities
PB Fintech:
Yashish Dahiya , Chairman,ED and CEO,PB Fintech

In our recent meeting with Policy Bazaar Fintech’s (PB Fintech) management, the key focus was on their commitment to maintaining both quality and productivity. The company expressed confidence in achieving its growth targets while noting that there have been no significant shifts in the competitive landscape. The Paisabazaar and POSP segments are showing promising signs of improvement in profitability. However, it was mentioned that the growth of the POSP business might be adjusted or calibrated to ensure a balanced approach. Retain Add rating with a fair value of Rs 850.

PB Fintech reported a 66% premium growth in FY2023 and 24% y-o-y in 1QFY24. The company remains confident of a 30% or higher growth trajectory. The secular shift to online insurance assistance continues. Of its customers, 80% who seek online assistance (browse insurance online) to buy insurance policies, visit its website; however, only 5-50% may eventually close the transaction with the company.

Also Read

The gap may be due to customers choosing to defer their decisions or need further/offline help or may have poached/ proximity to agents/ offline distributors. Incrementally, the gap is reducing as the company continues to enhance both online & offline help. PB Fintech identified four levers to improve profitability —(i) reduction in adjusted Ebitda loss of Rs 2.3 billion in new initiatives to zero, (ii) increase in other income to Rs 4 billion from Rs 2.6 billion in FY2023, (iii) Rs 5-7 billion higher renewal revenue, which has a margin of 85%, leading to a Rs 4-6 billion impact on Ebitda and (iv) Rs 27 billion higher new business premium at 25% margin, leading to a Rs 7 billion Ebitda. Paisabazaar also remains on a secular growth trajectory. With losses in new initiatives curtailed, the firm may achieve its targets ahead of guidance.

Also Read
More Stories on
Markets
stock market

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 29-08-2023 at 03:15 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS