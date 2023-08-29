PB Fintech: On 30% growth trajectory; the company’s shift to online insurance assistance continues

In our recent meeting with Policy Bazaar Fintech’s (PB Fintech) management, the key focus was on their commitment to maintaining both quality and productivity. The company expressed confidence in achieving its growth targets while noting that there have been no significant shifts in the competitive landscape. The Paisabazaar and POSP segments are showing promising signs of improvement in profitability. However, it was mentioned that the growth of the POSP business might be adjusted or calibrated to ensure a balanced approach. Retain Add rating with a fair value of Rs 850.

PB Fintech reported a 66% premium growth in FY2023 and 24% y-o-y in 1QFY24. The company remains confident of a 30% or higher growth trajectory. The secular shift to online insurance assistance continues. Of its customers, 80% who seek online assistance (browse insurance online) to buy insurance policies, visit its website; however, only 5-50% may eventually close the transaction with the company.

The gap may be due to customers choosing to defer their decisions or need further/offline help or may have poached/ proximity to agents/ offline distributors. Incrementally, the gap is reducing as the company continues to enhance both online & offline help. PB Fintech identified four levers to improve profitability —(i) reduction in adjusted Ebitda loss of Rs 2.3 billion in new initiatives to zero, (ii) increase in other income to Rs 4 billion from Rs 2.6 billion in FY2023, (iii) Rs 5-7 billion higher renewal revenue, which has a margin of 85%, leading to a Rs 4-6 billion impact on Ebitda and (iv) Rs 27 billion higher new business premium at 25% margin, leading to a Rs 7 billion Ebitda. Paisabazaar also remains on a secular growth trajectory. With losses in new initiatives curtailed, the firm may achieve its targets ahead of guidance.