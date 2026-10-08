The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority’s proposed commission limits are expected to hurt the industry and one company, PB Fintech, seems to get the worst of it. The share price of PB Fintech has already declined nearly 45% in the last few weeks.

Japanese brokerage Nomura has now cut its target price for the stock by 31% to Rs 1,100 apiece and has maintained its ‘Neutral’ rating. This implies an upside of around 9% from the stock’s current price of Rs 1,012 apiece.

The brokerage has revised its financial model for PB Fintech as it trims POSP (point of sales person) business’ premiums assuming the company exits the segment, while keeping PolicyBazaar, Dubai, and the corporate segment untouched. It has revised take rates according to the proposed commission caps, and trimmed total expenses for FY28 and FY29 by 40% and 48%, respectively.

Nomura on PB Fintech: Base case scenario

The changes to the financial model lead to a 13% cut to insurance premium for FY28 and 72% cut to PB Fintech’s net profit estimate. For FY29, Nomura expects a 19% cut to insurance premium and 51% cut to net profit.

The brokerage expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) margin to decline to 7.9% in FY28 and then to recover to 18.2% in FY29. “We now expect a FY26-50F revenue CAGR in discounted cash flow (DCF) of 13.2% vs 15.1% earlier,” Nomura said.

Nomura on PB Fintech: If commission caps are raised by 2pp

“PB Fintech has been arguing that its support to customers at the time of hospital discharge is a key offering that improves customer experience. Thus, in our first scenario (S1) we assume a 2pp (percentage point) higher commission cap vs what has been proposed currently for the health insurance segment. We make no other changes in our S1 vs our base case,” Nomura said.

In such a scenario, Nomura projected a 3 percentage point increase in its revenue estimate and 37% rise in net profit estimate for FY28, against its base case. For FY29, a 4 percentage point increase in revenue estimate and 19% rise in net profit estimate is seen, compared with the brokerage’s base case. Its revenue CAGR estimate over FY26 to FY50 will increase by 40 basis points against the base case.

Nomura on PB Fintech: If PolicyBazaar sells traditional savings products

The fintech company is looking at multiple new product segments. In Nomura’s second scenario, it assumes a new savings product to form 0.5-1.1% of its total premium mix over FY28 and FY29. “Further, we expect a FY26-50F revenue CAGR to lift by 80bp vs our base case. We make no other changes to our S2 vs our base case,” it said.

“This leads to a 5-6pp higher net profit in S2 vs our base case (for FY28-29F). The fair price of PB Fintech in this scenario is INR1,366, which implies a Sep-29F P/E of 46x (46 times),” the brokerage added.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.