  • MORE MARKET STATS

Paytm shares surge 10 percent after falling for two straight sessions

By: |
November 23, 2021 8:05 PM

Shares of One97 Communications Ltd on Thursday made a weak market debut and tumbled over 27 per cent from the issue price of Rs 2,150.

paytm, paytm shares, paytm shares surge, market, stock marketDuring the day, the stock jumped 12.10 per cent to Rs 1,525.

After slumping for two straight sessions post listing, shares of Paytm’s parent company One97 Communications surged nearly 10 per cent on Tuesday. The counter, which had a deserted look for the past two trading sessions zoomed 9.90 per cent to close at Rs 1,494.95 on BSE. During the day, the stock jumped 12.10 per cent to Rs 1,525. On NSE, it gained 9.93 per cent to close at Rs 1,494.70.

Shares of One97 Communications Ltd on Thursday made a weak market debut and tumbled over 27 per cent from the issue price of Rs 2,150. It declined for the second day in a row on Monday, tumbling 13 per cent. Equity markets were closed on Friday on account of ‘Guru Nanak Jayanti’. Ant Group-backed Paytm’s Rs 18,300 crore IPO, India’s biggest share sale, was oversubscribed 1.89 times earlier this month.

Related News

This was greater than miner Coal India’s Rs 15,000 crore offer a decade ago. Incorporated in 2000, One97 Communications is India’s leading digital ecosystem for consumers and merchants.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Paytm shares surge 10 percent after falling for two straight sessions
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Sebi extends deadline till Feb 28 on segregation, monitoring of collateral at client level
2Sebi modifies framework on non-compliance with disclosure norms
3Sebi chief asks investors not to invest on basis of market rumours