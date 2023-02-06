Paytm shares settle over 6 pc higher as firm narrows loss in December quarter

Shares of One97 communications settled over 6 per cent higher on Monday after the company narrowed its consolidated net loss to Rs 392 crore in the third quarter. One97 Communications Ltd (OCL) is the parent entity of leading mobile payments and financial services company Paytm.

The stock ended at Rs 558 apiece, up 6.31 per cent on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 7.8 per cent to Rs 566. On the NSE, it zoomed 6.11 per cent to close at Rs 557 per scrip. In volume terms, 3.12 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and over 91 lakh shares were on the NSE during the day.

Digital financial services firm One97 Communications on Friday said it has narrowed its consolidated net loss to Rs 392 crore in the third quarter ended December 2022. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 778.4 crore in the same period a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations jumped about 42 per cent to Rs 2,062.2 crore during the quarter from Rs 1,456.1 crore in the year-ago period. The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark ended 334.98 points or 0.55 per cent lower at 60,506.90 on Monday.