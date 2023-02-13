Paytm shares partly recover Friday’s loss from Alibaba’s entire stake sale, jump 4% today

Paytm shares rose 4.28% to Rs 678.00 on BSE in an otherwise negative market with Sensex and Nifty 50 falling half a percent.

Alibaba offloaded 21,431,822 shares of Paytm’s parent One97 Communications in a bulk deal on Friday, translating to about a 3.4% equity stake.

Paytm shares recovered partly today after sinking 9% on Friday after the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba offloaded its entire holding in the online payments aggregator. Paytm shares rose 4.28% to Rs 678.00 on BSE in an otherwise negative market with Sensex and Nifty 50 falling half a percent. Alibaba offloaded 21,431,822 shares of Paytm’s parent One97 Communications in a bulk deal on Friday, translating to about a 3.4% equity stake. The company saw a Rs 3,520 crore wipe-out in market capitalisation on Friday, according to data. Alibaba in January already pared 3.1% of its 6.26% holding in Paytm. The Chinese company has been exiting its India investments, having already offloaded its stakes in Zomato and BigBasket earlier.

