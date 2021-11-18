Paytm share price tanks 20% from IPO price, muted listing disappoints investors amid weak market sentiment

The public issue of Paytm was subscribed 1.89 times by investors earlier this month.

Paytm shares listed at a 9% discount to IPO price on Thursday, disappointing IPO investors amid weak market sentiment. Minutes into the initial day of trade, Paytm stock extended losses falling more than 20% from the IPO price to trade at Rs 1,645 per share. Shares of Paytm were alloted to investors at the issue price of Rs 2,150 per share. Paytm’s Rs 18,300 crore IPO is the largest IPO ever to hit Dalal Street. The issue witnessed a mixed response from investors as institutional buyers and retail investors oversubscribed their portion while NIIs failed to fully subscribe their portion.

Analysts had advised investors to exit the stock on listing and wait for better entry opportunities. Largely concerns have been voiced around Paytm’s high valuations. With a market capitalization of Rs 1.26 lakh crore, Paytm is yet to turn profitable, which has been the talking point for analysts. The Ant-Group backed firm is expected to continue to report losses over the next few years.

Paytm started as a digital wallet platform, enabling customers to make utility payments and mobile recharge through the application has turned into a payment super-application that offers wealth management, e-commerce, insurance, credit and much more. “As per an RBI internal study, payments banks may be allowed to apply for small finance bank (SFB) licensing, which would enable Paytm to lend on its own balance sheet,” said domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal in a report. Payments and financial services contribute around 75% to the company’s total revenues.

