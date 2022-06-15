Paytm share price jumps 3% on five fold surge in loan disbursals in Apr-May; should you buy, sell, hold?

Paytm share price jumped 3 per cent to Rs 624 apiece on BSE on Wednesday after the company posted strong operating performance in April-May. Paytm’s lending business witnessed rapid growth with a 471 per cent on-year surge in loan disbursals in two months ended 31st May. The stock price has been reeling under pressure ever since it listed on the stock exchanges in November last year. Paytm stock price has lost 60 per cent from listing price and more than 70 per cent from IPO price of Rs 2,150 apiece.

Analysts say that despite strong loan disbursements reported by Paytm, investors should focus more on loan recoveries and profits to assess the risk capacities of companies into lending. “Technically, any uptrend up to 700-720 should be used by traders to exit their buy positions. Immediate support will be at 580,” Pavitraa Shetty, Co-founder & Trainer, Tips2Trades, told FinancialExpress.com.

Paytm stock hit a fresh all-time low of Rs 510.1 apiece last month, since then the stock has added more than 22 per cent. The Paytm Super App registered a 48 per cent on-year growth with the average monthly transacting users (MTU) for the two months ending May 2022 at 74.3 million. Paytm stock may remain range bound between 550 – 700 levels in current scenario, Ravi Singh, VP & Head of Research, Share India Securities, told FinancialExpress.com.

Ravi Singh advised investors to avoid fresh long positions at present and said that those who are holding positions may wait for 700 levels to exit their holdings. “The stock has shown an up move amid strong lending numbers, however, the underlying trend is still sideways to bearish,” he added. Paytm reported strong growth as merchant payments volume rose 100 per cent on-year with the gross merchant value processed hitting Rs 1.96 lakh crore in the past two months.

